Tragic Details Of Ina Garten

Ina Garten was raised in Brooklyn (and later Connecticut) with her brother, Ken Rosenberg, in a multi-generational home with both her parents and her grandparents. In the past, she has described this home as warm and inviting. She told House Beautiful in 2024 that her grandmother, Bessie, cooked for people regularly, and friends and relatives would often "go to the refrigerator to help themselves" to food and drink. It sounds like a happy, welcoming atmosphere, but things weren't always so pleasant.

Garten has also spoken about being afraid of her father, Charles Rosenberg, who was a surgeon, while she was growing up. He had anger issues, which were often directed towards Garten and her brother when they were children. "I basically spent my entire childhood in my bedroom with a door closed," she told People in 2024.

Her mother, Florence Rosenberg, didn't have the same anger issues as Charles, but she didn't help Garten and Ken enjoy their childhood, either. The chef has spoken about Florence's penchant for criticism, for example, and "unsupportive" behavior. This behavior continued throughout Garten's life — Florence was not a fan of her marriage to her husband Jeffrey, for example. Garten says that her mother felt she was too young to marry, but she went ahead and did it anyway. The Gartens got hitched in 1968, and they are still married today.

