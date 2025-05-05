Tragic Details Of Ina Garten
Ina Garten, or the Barefoot Contessa (as she's widely known), is one of the most popular TV chefs in the U.S. Over the course of her career, she has shown viewers of her TV shows and readers of her cookbooks how to pull together more than 1,000 crowd-pleasing recipes, from soups to cakes to pies and so much more. This arguably puts her in the same league as names like Julia Child, Rachael Ray, and Martha Stewart.
But Garten's journey to chef and TV stardom hasn't been easy. She had a rough childhood, due to an abusive, violent father and an unsupportive mother. Her marriage to her husband Jeffrey Garten has largely been positive, but there have been some major ups and downs along the way. And while she used to be friends with Martha Stewart, it didn't work out. Garten speaks about all of these things quite candidly in various interviews and in her memoir, "Be Ready When the Luck Happens," released in 2024. Read on to find out more about Garten, from her tricky start in life to her decision not to have children to what really happened to the Barefoot Contessa store in The Hamptons.
Ina Garten experienced an abusive childhood
Ina Garten was raised in Brooklyn (and later Connecticut) with her brother, Ken Rosenberg, in a multi-generational home with both her parents and her grandparents. In the past, she has described this home as warm and inviting. She told House Beautiful in 2024 that her grandmother, Bessie, cooked for people regularly, and friends and relatives would often "go to the refrigerator to help themselves" to food and drink. It sounds like a happy, welcoming atmosphere, but things weren't always so pleasant.
Garten has also spoken about being afraid of her father, Charles Rosenberg, who was a surgeon, while she was growing up. He had anger issues, which were often directed towards Garten and her brother when they were children. "I basically spent my entire childhood in my bedroom with a door closed," she told People in 2024.
Her mother, Florence Rosenberg, didn't have the same anger issues as Charles, but she didn't help Garten and Ken enjoy their childhood, either. The chef has spoken about Florence's penchant for criticism, for example, and "unsupportive" behavior. This behavior continued throughout Garten's life — Florence was not a fan of her marriage to her husband Jeffrey, for example. Garten says that her mother felt she was too young to marry, but she went ahead and did it anyway. The Gartens got hitched in 1968, and they are still married today.
If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.
She believed her father might kill her
Charles wasn't just angry for much of Ina Garten's childhood, he was violent. Garten has spoken about being "physically afraid" of him, and has even recalled feeling frightened that he, in her words, "would kill her." This is why she spent most of the time hiding in her bedroom when she was young. She told People: "I think it was just protection. It was just to keep myself safe." In another 2024 interview with The New Yorker, she recalls how her father would scream at her and hit her. On some occasions, he would even drag her by her hair. "He would just have a rage," she said.
The surgeon wasn't violent all of the time, however. Garten also told House Beautiful that he could be very kind towards people, too. She has also described him as a handsome man, who dressed well. In fact, it was Charles who inspired Garten to love art and design. She has even described herself as being very much like her father, only "without the anger." Garten told People that Charles did eventually apologize to her for his violent tendencies when she was growing up.
Ina Garten had to teach herself to cook, because her parents wouldn't help her learn
Of course, Ina Garten is now best-known for her recipes. In fact, as well as the extensive catalog of recipes on her Barefoot Contessa website, Garten has 12 cookbooks under her belt (13 if you include the 25th anniversary edition of "The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook") and, of course, 28 seasons of her successful Food Network show, "Barefoot Contessa." Garten puts each recipe through its paces to ensure its perfect. In fact, her Boston cream pie recipe took six years to perfect — one of the hardest recipes she's ever created. But she didn't learn this impressive attention to detail and skill from her parents. She told the Jewish Times that she wasn't allowed to cook as a child, and was "never allowed" in the kitchen.
In fact, Garten says that Florence didn't believe in the joy of food at all. As a dietitian, she was all about nutrition first and foremost. This intensified after Charles suffered from a heart attack in his 40s. "It was all about nutrition rather than pleasure," Garten told The New Yorker. "My mother didn't understand pleasure." In 2022, at the New York Times Food Festival, she spoke about the unexpected food she ate as a child – sardine sandwiches and canned vegetables. She was never allowed to eat carbohydrates or dessert.
It wasn't until she took a trip to France with Jeffrey when she was 30 that Garten really discovered a love of cooking, after visiting French food markets. After that, of course, she never stopped.
Ina Garten never reconciled with her mother
Ina Garten has made no secret of the difficult relationship she had with her mother. But sadly, while she managed to reconcile with her father, Florence never apologized to Garten. According to the chef, Florence never actually acknowledged the way she had treated her daughter throughout her life.
During her interview with People, Garten pondered on whether, nowadays, Florence might have been diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome, a type of disorder on the autism spectrum. People with Asperger's can often find it difficult to relate to other people, particularly in social situations. Some people with Asperger's may also struggle with showing emotions, appearing robotic in their manner, and accepting change.
"I wouldn't be surprised if [my mother] was diagnosed with Asperger's [syndrome]," Garten told People. "She really didn't know how to have a relationship, which is why I think, as I've gotten older, having relationships is so important to me."
Shortly after she married her husband Jeffrey Garten, he had to leave for the military
Ina Garten had a very difficult childhood, but everything changed when she met her husband Jeffrey. Their paths first crossed when Garten was visiting her brother, Ken, at university when she was 15. Six months later, Garten and Jeffrey started dating. The two were besotted, and Garten ended up marrying Jeffrey when she was 20. According to Jeffrey, he knew straight away that Garten was the woman for him. Per the Food Network, he first saw Garten out of the window, before saying to his roommate: "Look at that girl, isn't she beautiful?"
They had an idyllic start, but things weren't always smooth-sailing for the newlyweds. Shortly after they got married and moved to Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Jeffrey had to leave for a military tour of duty. In the end, the couple were apart for four years.
Garten's husband ultimately ended up pursuing a career in public service, and was even a paratrooper for the U.S. army, before working in the White House under three administrations: Nixon, Ford, and Carter. Throughout his life, Jeffrey has also worked on Wall Street and in academia.
Her own childhood stopped her from wanting to have her own family
Ina Garten and Jeffrey have enjoyed a long marriage together, but they never decided to have children. For Garten, this had a lot to do with her own childhood. She told BBC News that the way she grew up, with Florence's criticism and Charles' violence, was "nothing I wanted to recreate." She added, "I'm always looking forward to look back, and realized a lot of my decisions were based on my childhood."
In another interview, this time with CherryBombe, Garten discussed how she feels about the term "childless" being used to refer to women without children. In her view, she sees the term "being used as an ugly word." She added: "It's being used in a way that says if women don't have children, they have no value."
The Gartens don't have pets, either, but Garten is eager to clarify that their life is still full. In fact, not having responsibilities like children or pets means that she fights less with her husband, she said. "I know people love their pets. I know people love their children, and I admire that," she explained. "I just don't have it in me."
She has described her career as 'rebellion' against her mother
There's no doubt that much of Ina Garten's life has been influenced by her upbringing. This isn't just reflected in her decision not to have her own children, but also in her career choices. Florence was not supportive of Garten's life decisions, but this has often just motivated the chef even more. In fact, on Katie Couric's podcast "Next Question," Garten even joked that her career was the "ultimate rebellion" against Florence, who would never let her in the kitchen growing up.
One person who has always backed Garten in her life, however, is Jeffrey. The chef credits her husband with encouraging her to find something to do with her life that she was passionate about. She had started working in the White House under the Carter administration alongside him, but she realized it wasn't for her. Instead, she turned to the kitchen.
"From the time we got married, I really was interested in cooking, but I had never cooked at all," she told People. "[Jeffrey] encouraged it so much by just being so appreciative when I cooked, and that was really the beginning of my career."
In 2000, she was first offered her own show with the Food Network, but it never aired
Most people know Ina Garten from her Food Network shows, like "Barefoot Contessa" and "Be My Guest with Ina Garten," but there was a time when the channel didn't believe in Garten's potential as a TV host. In 2000, she started working with Martha Stewart (another iconic chef and TV personality) on a new show for the Food Network, but Garten didn't find the process easy.
The pressure of having to be just like Stewart and have a house full of television crew was too much for Garten, but, on top of this, she also struggled with filming etiquette. She even got told off by the director for talking with her mouth full while she was trying to show off her food and host at the same time. This particular show never made it to air.
The whole saga knocked Garten's confidence at the time, but her real TV career was actually just about to start. In 2002, after being convinced by London company Pacific Television to try again with a smaller crew, the very first episode of "Barefoot Contessa" hit the Food Network. Viewers found the cooking show soothing and comforting, and it was a hit. It ended up running for 28 seasons, ending in 2021, and turned Garten into a household name.
In 2003, she had to shut down her iconic Barefoot Contessa store because of rising rents
As already mentioned, Ina Garten is known as the Barefoot Contessa, and this is for a pretty simple reason. When she first decided to pursue food and cooking as a career, she went out searching for a store to call her own. She came across a small store in The Hamptons, which was called, you guessed it, the Barefoot Contessa. The woman who sold Garten the store was nicknamed that when she was younger, perhaps after the 1954 film with Ava Gardner called "The Barefoot Contessa."
When the former owner passed on the store to Garten, she also passed on the now-iconic nickname, which turned into Garten's personal brand. Unfortunately, while Garten ran that beloved store in New York for almost two decades, it wasn't meant to be forever. In 2003, Garten was leasing the store to two of her employees, but due to rising rents, they couldn't afford to keep it open. There are no remnants of the Barefoot Contessa store left. In fact, the same building is now home to the clothing store Rag & Bone.
She used to be friends with Martha Stewart, but they fell out
There are a few parallels between the lives of Martha Stewart and Ina Garten. For example, neither started out in the cooking or TV sphere — Garten worked in the White House, while Stewart was a stockbroker. Stewart made it to air first with a show called "Martha Stewart Living TV," which launched in 1992, but Garten followed soon after.
It makes sense that the two would strike up a friendship. Stewart visited the Barefoot Contessa store, for example, and the duo even cooked dinner together one New Year's Eve. But the friendship wasn't to be. While Garten maintained the two simply drifted apart, Stewart told The New Yorker that Garten stopped talking to her after she was sent to prison (Stewart was convicted of financial fraud in 2021). Stewart said she found this "distressing" and "unfriendly," however, she also clarified that there was no lasting feud between them.
She once considered divorcing Jeffrey Garten
For the most part, the Gartens have enjoyed a happy marriage together. However, there have been some bumps in the road. In her memoir, Ina Garten writes about the early days of running the Barefoot Contessa store, and how difficult it was juggling household responsibilities, like cooking and cleaning, at the same time. Ultimately, the stress of trying to do it all got too much for Garten, and she asked Jeffrey for a separation and considered getting divorced.
Of course, the two made it through in the end. However, Garten told Vanity Fair in 2024 that she felt it was important to be honest about the downsides of married life. "It wasn't always perfect and there were growing pains in the beginning," she said. "I just wanted people to know it's real. And sometimes in a relationship you need to hit the brakes and shift gears and figure out what you're going to do together going forward."
While that period of time in her life was difficult, Garten also stressed that if they hadn't been through it, they wouldn't have been as strong as they are now. Today, the Gartens have been married nearly six decades.
She lost her parents within 2 years of each other
The biggest tragedy of Ina Garten's life was arguably her childhood. Fortunately, despite the damage and pain he caused her, Charles was able to acknowledge his faults to Garten before he died in 2004. In 2001, three years before his death, during a party at his and Florence's country club (which was held in honor of Garten's second cookbook), Garten says her dad told her "I don't know what I was thinking." She told The New Yorker, "I realized he was torturing himself."
Two years after the death of Charles, Florence died, too, in 2006. But as already mentioned, the mother and daughter unfortunately never ended up putting things right between them.
In all of her interviews, Garten is clear that despite the difficulties with her parents, her husband Jeffrey is her muse and biggest support. In 2018, she told Today: "I think you marry someone who thinks you're just the most important thing in the world, and you think he's the most important thing in the world. It's that simple, isn't it? People make it so complicated."