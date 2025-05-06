15 Of The Biggest Grocery Store Bakery Item Recalls In US History

Usually, picking up cookies, brownies, or a cake from your local grocery store is exciting. After all, most of us love a sweet treat every now and again. Research suggests that more than half of Americans regularly purchase baked goods like cakes and pastries, while around 40% like to eat cookies and cakes at least once weekly.

But one thing that is guaranteed to ruin the fun? Something inside your baked goods that isn't meant to be there. We're talking sinister things like undeclared allergens, foodborne bacteria, and even pieces of metal and plastic. Unfortunately, this has happened a few times in the past. Not just to cakes and other sweet treats, but also to savory baked goods, like sourdough and hot dog buns, too.

If you're concerned about the safety of your favorite bakery treat, it's a good idea to keep an eye on the latest food recalls. If there is an issue, brands and retailers are often quick to pull items from the shelves before they can cause injuries or health problems. To demonstrate that, we've rounded up some of the biggest grocery store baked goods recalls in history.