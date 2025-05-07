Ranking Buffet Restaurant Steaks From Worst To First, According To Customers
Buffet restaurants usually get a bad rap when it comes to serving steaks. Experts say steaks should be made to order and prepared for when they're served, conditions not always possible in a buffet environment. Furthermore, you can't always expect a wide selection of the most popular cuts of meat cooked to your preferred doneness at an all-you-can-eat smorgasbord. That said, some buffets have figured out how to serve great steaks, and customers have taken notice.
To help sort out the best from the rest, we've delved into customer reviews, videos, and posts describing diner experiences with buffet steaks. That includes everything from rubbery sirloin at family-friendly chains to mouthwatering picanha at high-end rodizios. With a focus on multi-location establishments and restaurants with a large customer base, we ranked the best buffet steaks from worst to first.
Our list strictly concerns actual steak — no steamship rounds, country fried steak, or other beef options commonly served at buffets. You can see our full methodology at the end of the list, but overall taste, meat quality, and value were at the top of our ranking criteria. All of the pricing we reference is accurate as of April 2025.
14. Sizzler
Sizzler has had a rough go since its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in 2020. Once a booming chain with over 270 locations, this oft-forgotten steakhouse now has fewer than 90 restaurants across the western U.S. The company is working to improve that image, especially regarding the steaks on which it built its name. So far, the results have been ... meh. Sizzler offers tri-tip sirloin, New York strip, and ribeye made to order separately from the buffet. The consensus from customers is that the meat quality ranges from okay to very bland. Expect poorly cooked meat on par with something from the local supermarket.
Sizzler once thrived by offering steak dinners for not much more than fast food prices. Sadly, that's no longer the case. Paying $18 to $27 for steak is relatively cheap for a restaurant, but it's not impressive when the food is stringy and chewy. The chain wants to re-establish some credibility by focusing on steak combos while de-emphasizing the all-you-can-eat options. If you can find one of the few Sizzlers that still has the extended salad bar and full buffet, you're better off loading up on sides.
13. Shady Maple Smorgasbord
As the largest buffet restaurant in America, Shady Maple Smorgasbord serves "Lancaster County Authentic Favorites" to thousands of travelers and southeast Pennsylvania locals daily. The expansive menu includes everything from pierogies and homemade breads to fried shrimp and, yes, steak. Shady Maple Smorgasbord is consistently ranked among the best all-you-can-eat establishments in the country. But is the steak worthy of this same hype? According to customers, not so much.
Some commonly used adjectives to describe the meat are "bland" and "tasteless." Others are a little more complimentary, praising the endless portions and pointing out that you should set your expectations right. After all, Shady Maple is a 110,000-square-foot buffet, not a dedicated steakhouse. However, one would expect Monday's steak night, when Delmonico and New York strip cuts are served, to be a different story. Unfortunately, these steaks have the same sinewy, underseasoned, and flavorless taste as any other night. Shady Maple's steak station features a big flat-top grill, which is also used for burgers, hot dogs, and other meats. This shows that the buffet's focus really isn't on quality steak.
12. Sirloin Stockade
Once a successful franchise specializing in affordable all-you-can-eat steak, Sirloin Stockade has seen its U.S. locations dwindle from 28 in 2008 to eight as of 2025. The chain is still hanging on in Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas, with some restaurants featuring Stocky the "big cow" mascot in the parking lot.
Multiple locations have closed in recent years due to health department violations, which doesn't bode well for our expectations. However, Sirloin Stockade offers a decent value if you're willing to look past pesky formalities like adequate sanitation. The weekend buffet — the only time it offers all-you-can-eat steak — runs Friday evening through Sunday and costs as low as $16.
While it's tempting to see this excellent deal as a low-risk proposition, you get what you pay for. A Reddit user from Texas put it best: "I like to support underdogs. But no. It isn't very good." Unsurprisingly, the steaks aren't quality cuts, and they tend to come out overdone and underseasoned. It's a bad sign when customers are thankful for the salad bar because they don't want to eat the meat.
11. Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse
During most of the 1970s and 1980s, Ponderosa and Bonanza were rivals competing for supremacy in the budget steakhouse buffet market. Both franchises had hundreds of locations before Metromedia Restaurant Group acquired and merged the two companies. In a story all too common among classic all-you-can-eat steakhouses, the Ponderosa-Bonanza chain went through a massive rise and fall. As of 2025, 16 Ponderosas and 5 Bonanzas exist (with some temporarily closed), mostly in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic. The recovering chain continues to draw fascination from Gen Xers and older Millennials, but more so for the comforting nostalgia than the quality of the steaks.
Ponderosa really only has two traditional steaks — a center-cut sirloin and ribeye — and reviews of these items are decidedly mixed. Several customers note that the steaks look gray and unappetizing. However, others comment positively on the seasoning and juiciness. Ponderosa offers a decent bang for your buck, serving steak a la carte but with a discounted buffet rate. Is part of the appeal simply wistful longing for the chain's glory days? Perhaps. Unless you have fond memories of Ponderosa, keep driving next time you see the sign emerging from a highway exit.
10. Western Sizzlin Steakhouse
Known for serving "Flamekist" steaks liberally spiced with its signature "Gold Dust" seasoning, Western Sizzlin is a budget-friendly buffet with 25 locations, mostly across the southeastern states. Its specialized cooking technique involves searing the steak with flames from the top and bottom. Founder Nick Pascarella determined that twice the amount of flames would mean a steak that's twice as good. The premise sounds interesting, but is Flamekist more of a marketing gimmick or a great way to cook steaks?
According to customers, Western Sizzlin has dropped in quality since it was sold to the same holding company that owns Steak 'n Shake in 2010. Still, it's tough to complain too much about your steak when the prices are so low, even if the steaks aren't all-you-can-eat like the buffet. The sirloin does have a distinct flavor, which likely comes more from the Gold Dust than the double sear. However, the Flamekist approach is better for those who like their steaks well done, as many customers have noted that the cooks have trouble hitting specific doneness levels.
9. Tucanos Brazilian Grill
With locations in five states west of the Mississippi, Tucanos Brazilian Grill presents itself as a more casual and affordable alternative to Texas de Brazil and Fogo de Chão. At $50+ per person, however, Tucanos isn't really that much cheaper. Unfortunately, the steak quality is considerably lower. The beef options are all cooked rotisserie style and include center-cut sirloin, top sirloin, and New York strip. The menu has several good choices, but the emphasis is on quantity over quality.
If you've never been to a Brazilian steakhouse, Tucanos is a decent starting point. The contra filé (New York Strip) and fraldinha (flank steak) aren't bad, but they're a bit underwhelming and tend to be fatty and gristly. Customers across different locations also report overcooked cuts and chewy meat. The favorite steak option is the picalho, which is a type of sirloin heavily seasoned with Parmesan. However, customers call out the distinct flavor more than the meat quality. The picanha top sirloin and alcatra center-cut sirloin are also good, but be sure to get a piece when the server comes by, as these cuts can go fast on a busy night.
8. Golden Corral
Golden Corral's first restaurant opened in 1973 with "Family Steak House" in its name. While the chain shortened its moniker and refocused on offering a large, "endless buffet" of homestyle options, steak is still the centerpiece. The buffet serves sirloin made to order seven days a week at its 340+ locations. Customers can simply walk up to the grill station — easy to find, as it has the longest line — and request their desired steak size and doneness level.
GC's signature sirloin is one of the best buffet deals out there. While the meat quality isn't up there with high-end steakhouses, diners say it's superior to what you could order at a standard sit-down. The beef is fatty yet adequately tender, and the grillers really know how to get a good temperature. Wouldn't you if you were cooking dozens of these every hour? Plus, you can get as much as you want for under $20 at some locations. Just be prepared for a long wait time, especially on weekends.
7. Rodizio Grill
Founded in 1996, Rodizio Grill helped to usher in the growing trend of churrascarias sweeping across the nation. The chain has 26 locations spread across 14 states as of 2025, each offering a robust salad bar along with five steaks and occasional chef specials. Of the standard options, reviews have called out the maminha tri-tip as being especially flavorful and tasty with chimichurri. The signature picanha top sirloin naturally stands out as a customer favorite as well. Customers say it's tender and tasty, even if it's sometimes served in small portions.
While Rodizio Grill has been cited as the first Brazilian Steakhouse to open in the U.S., it's not at the level of some of its competitors. Customers complain that the best meats don't come around enough. You may only see the picanha once during your entire meal, so be sure to grab a piece. Rodizio Grill is an adequate Brazilian-style buffet, but the experience isn't quite as memorable as what other rodízios offer at a similar price point.
6. Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace
The Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace is the biggest, most indulgent, and arguably best buffet in Las Vegas. A major draw is the epic all-you-can-eat carving station, where you'll find a cook dutifully serving customers from behind a giant mound of assorted meats. The steamship round prime rib gets the most attention as the top dish at Bacchanal, but you shouldn't ignore the steak (for this article, roasts don't count as steak). Several customers called out the tri-tip sirloin as one of the best choices at the buffet — quite the compliment considering over 250 food items are available. It's so juicy and tender that you might return for more steak over the legendary steamship round.
However, some customers pointed out that the meat can get dry on nights when it sits out too long. And while there's quite a variety in the overall cuisine at Bacchanal, the tri-tip is typically the only steak served. Another potential concern is the sheer scope of the 25,000-square-foot buffet, which can be downright daunting once you get past the wait (over an hour on busy evenings). You'll be forgiven for trying as many foods as possible and neglecting your steak.
5. The Buffet at Wynn Las Vegas
The Wynn is surprisingly tight-lipped about serving steak at its buffet — it's not even mentioned on the webpage. Perhaps it wants to play it cool or avoid competing with the property's devoted steakhouse. Regardless, we're officially breaking the silence and revealing that The Buffet at Wynn has the best all-you-can-eat steak of any Las Vegas casino. It beats out Caesars' Bacchanal Buffet by offering higher quality cuts and a better variety.
Customers have reported that the Wynn buffet's grill station has served tomahawk, flank, filet mignon, and various types of sirloin steaks over the years. However, the primary cut of choice in 2025 is a juicy New York strip. Customers say it's remarkably good, and not with a "for a buffet" caveat. The cook prepares it with a delicious crust that adds an extra dose of flavor. Even some reviewers who weren't satisfied with the buffet as a whole called out the New York strip as a saving grace. There's also a Wagyu steak that's worth a try, but it's cooked more like a roast and isn't as tasty.
4. Texas de Brazil
To many, Texas de Brazil epitomizes the growth of churrascaria-style restaurants that serve endless skewers of steaks to customers. What began as an imitation of Fogo de Chão in 1998 has spread to over 50 locations across 23 states. While the truth of Texas de Brazil is that the founder isn't even Brazilian (he's Lebanese), the chain has its authentic meats down pat. Servers bring around five different types of steak, including picanha, filet mignon, and flank steak. The picanha has a flavorful crust and is succulent inside, usually cooked medium rare to medium well. Just make sure you get the traditional picanha over the inferior garlic picanha, which is made from leftover cuts.
Like any self-respecting churrascaria, Texas de Brazil cooks all its meats rotisserie style over coal flames. This gives the filet an extra-tender texture that has earned raves from customers. While the quality starts to drop when you get to the flank steak, Texas de Brazil is still well worth the price tag. Ultimately, there are better steakhouses out there, but this chain satisfies. Pro tip: It's important to ask the servers to bring around the picanha and filet. Customers have called out some locations that ran out of these top cuts early in the night.
3. Galpão Gaucho, Brazilian Steakhouse
While a rodízio that offers steak wrapped in 24-karat edible gold may seem to be a bit pretentious, Galpão Gaucho hits the right chord with all types of customers. This small chain offers all the delicious cuts you'd expect at a Brazilian steakhouse with a few modern twists. The ambiance, service, and presentation get consistently high marks across all eight locations. But of course, its seven steak offerings are the star of the show. The picanha has the perfect amount of marbling to give each bite a rush of flavor.
For a fresh take on this signature sirloin, try the picanha apimentada that's seasoned with a spicy dry rub. While picanha variations often come out like a bad sequel, customers say this steak incorporates heat perfectly. The ribeye also earns high marks for being juicy and deliciously salty. In fact, customers have praised just about all the meats on Galpão Gaucho's menu. The server will roll out the golden steak toward the end of your meal. Sure, the flavorless gold is just showmanship, but it's a suitable crescendo for this amazing restaurant.
2. Chama Gaucha
Customers praise Chama Gaucha for offering quality meat and a classy dining experience. The picanha, filet mignon, and ribeye all come from USDA prime meat, which the gauchos (aka servers) cook over flames before offering healthy portions to each table. The restaurant's 45-day wet aging process really brings out the best of the picanha. Guests love the flavor and reviewers describe is as very tender and some of the best meat they've had.
At this point in our list, the differences between Brazilian steakhouses get a bit tighter. Chama Gaucha stands out by offering a dining experience that doesn't feel standardized like some chains. Sure, customer service doesn't directly impact the taste of the meat. But it affects how often you're served and the overall value. You can expect the gauchos to give you enough opportunities to savor the perfectly tender filet, which you may not even need a knife to cut. If you happen to be in one of the four cities lucky enough to have a Chama Gaucha (Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and Chicago), make a reservation ahead of time.
1. Fogo de Chão
Fogo de Chão edges out the other buffets on this list for its unmatched consistency in offering quality steaks. There are over 70 locations of this fast-expanding Brazilian steakhouse chain across the U.S. No matter which you visit, you're in for an epic steak-eating experience. Sure, the number of urban locations pads Fogo de Chão's impressive volume of positive customer reviews. Still, we have to give the chain props for being so good in so many places.
To be a special rodízio, you need a special picanha. Fogo de Chão does not disappoint with its signature top sirloin steak. A Yelp reviewer from the Las Vegas location put it best: "If heaven had a taste, it would be similar to that of the picanha." Others praised the rich flavor and attentive servers who cut thin, long slices so customers get enough of the caramelized outer layer.
When discussing Fogo de Chão meats, you can't forget the beef ancho ribeye. Plenty of customers highlight this bone-in cut as a melt-in-your-mouth favorite. While Fogo de Chão may be a large chain that naturally garners some naysayers, it's hard to get any better than the picanha and beef ancho when you want all-you-can-eat steak.
Methodology
To understand how customers really felt about these buffet steaks, we immersed ourselves in online reviews, ratings, and photos. That meant diving into many enthusiastic — and critical — posts on Yelp, Reddit, OpenTable, Tripadvisor, Google, and Facebook, as well as some professional reviews in other publications. We also viewed customer videos posted on YouTube and TikTok to get a better idea of the food and restaurant experience.
Our final rankings put the most weight on what customers said about the overall taste and quality of the meat, with additional consideration for value, steak variety, consistency between locations, and service/atmosphere. To serve our national readership, we focused on multi-location chains and single-location buffets with large customer bases beyond one geographical region. All restaurants had to have full buffets and regularly serve steak.