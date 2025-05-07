Ranking Buffet Restaurant Steaks From Worst To First, According To Customers

Buffet restaurants usually get a bad rap when it comes to serving steaks. Experts say steaks should be made to order and prepared for when they're served, conditions not always possible in a buffet environment. Furthermore, you can't always expect a wide selection of the most popular cuts of meat cooked to your preferred doneness at an all-you-can-eat smorgasbord. That said, some buffets have figured out how to serve great steaks, and customers have taken notice.

To help sort out the best from the rest, we've delved into customer reviews, videos, and posts describing diner experiences with buffet steaks. That includes everything from rubbery sirloin at family-friendly chains to mouthwatering picanha at high-end rodizios. With a focus on multi-location establishments and restaurants with a large customer base, we ranked the best buffet steaks from worst to first.

Our list strictly concerns actual steak — no steamship rounds, country fried steak, or other beef options commonly served at buffets. You can see our full methodology at the end of the list, but overall taste, meat quality, and value were at the top of our ranking criteria. All of the pricing we reference is accurate as of April 2025.