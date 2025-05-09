While heading to a restaurant doesn't guarantee amazing enchiladas, there are some eateries where everything comes together perfectly. The tortillas are soft but not falling apart, the sauce is rich and complex, the fillings flavorful, and the cheese rounds things out with creaminess and a tang. This can leave you wondering why restaurant enchiladas are so superior.

Perhaps you have a favorite Mexican restaurant that does stellar enchiladas. You then try to recreate them at home and they're fine at best. Rather than layers of complex flavors, they taste basic. So what are you doing wrong?

We spoke to two chefs to dish the dirt on restaurant quality enchiladas. And, it seems that it's not just one thing that's different, it's pretty much everything. From the hours that chefs put in marinating, brining, simmering, and slow roasting to the perfect finishing touches.

There are oversights and mistakes you might be making with enchiladas that can mean the difference between restaurant quality and something that tastes like most of the ingredients come from a jar. Sure, not everyone wants to put hours of effort into cooking at home, but following chef tips will definitely up your game if you want to improve. Here's why enchiladas are always better at a restaurant.