Southwestern Beer-Battered Onion Rings Recipe

Thick rings of sweet, tender onion wrapped in a crisp and perfectly-seasoned shell of fried beer batter are a wonderful thing. Our version is redolent of cumin, chile, and a hint of the lager used to lighten the breading; the only thing that could make them more delicious is a dip into a creamy, spicy sauce filled with smoky chipotles and tangy lime juice. Whether you're looking to serve these on their own as an appetizer, as a side dish for a barbecue sandwich, or piled on top of a juicy burger, there's really no going wrong.

When it comes to frying food, beer batter can seem intimidating, but it is actually one of the easiest ways to fry. While some frying methods require multiple coatings for each morsel before it hits the oil — like the traditional flour-egg-flour chicken fry — with beer batter it only takes a single dip. Just mix up the flour, spices, and beer, dip your onions, and toss them in the pot. A couple minutes later, you can pluck out the light, crisp, golden-brown onion rings.

The onion is a humble ingredient, but this recipe can quickly transform it into the highlight of a meal (or an evening). Just be sure to choose something excellent to pair these onion rings with, or else you run the risk of the side dish stealing the show.

