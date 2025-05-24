The Biggest Soup Recalls In US History

Soup has always been a comforting staple in American households, offering warmth and nourishment across generations. Whether it's a steaming bowl of chicken noodle soup to nurse you back to health on a sick day, or a hearty tomato bisque out of an iconic red-and-white can, this dish is often associated with safety, simplicity, and nostalgia. But despite its wholesome image and trusted reliability, even this beloved meal hasn't been immune to being taken off shelves for the general public's protection.

Over the years, various soup products have been recalled due to contamination, mislabeling labels, and other hazards, sometimes leading to serious health risks — and even death — for consumers. These recalls have affected products across the board — from mass-market brands like Campbell's and Trader Joe's to regional and specialty food producers. While some soup recalls were due to typical reasons like the presence of foreign objects or mislabeling, one incident involving insects found in the soup can be considered among the strangest food recalls in U.S. history. These cases also cast a spotlight on how even trusted brands can fall short when safety protocols are breached.