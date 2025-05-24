The Biggest Soup Recalls In US History
Soup has always been a comforting staple in American households, offering warmth and nourishment across generations. Whether it's a steaming bowl of chicken noodle soup to nurse you back to health on a sick day, or a hearty tomato bisque out of an iconic red-and-white can, this dish is often associated with safety, simplicity, and nostalgia. But despite its wholesome image and trusted reliability, even this beloved meal hasn't been immune to being taken off shelves for the general public's protection.
Over the years, various soup products have been recalled due to contamination, mislabeling labels, and other hazards, sometimes leading to serious health risks — and even death — for consumers. These recalls have affected products across the board — from mass-market brands like Campbell's and Trader Joe's to regional and specialty food producers. While some soup recalls were due to typical reasons like the presence of foreign objects or mislabeling, one incident involving insects found in the soup can be considered among the strangest food recalls in U.S. history. These cases also cast a spotlight on how even trusted brands can fall short when safety protocols are breached.
US Foods recalled soups shipped to four states because of wood fragments (2025)
For many, a warm bowl of tortilla soup has the perfect blend of comfort and spice that's hard to resist. But in April of 2025, that comforting feeling was interrupted by an unsettling discovery in a batch of tortilla soup: wood fragments. The source of the contamination was traced to cilantro in the soup that had been contaminated by an extraneous material — specifically, small pieces of wood that could pose a choking or injury hazard.
The affected soups were distributed in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio, much of it through food-service channels such as cafeterias, hospitals, and institutional kitchens. That meant consumers might not have purchased these soups directly, but they could still have unknowingly consumed them in a meal.
While no injuries or illnesses were reported at the time of the recall, the incident shows that even a minor ingredient like chopped cilantro can have major consequences when quality control breaks down. Campbell's was one of the brands affected by the recall, along with Life Cuisine, Molly's Kitchen, Sysco, Verve, and Crafted Market. Anyone who encountered the affected product was advised to discard it or return it to the place of purchase.
Unexpected Broccoli Soup recalled from Trader Joe's over reports of insects (2023)
Trader Joe's is known for its quirky branding and cult-favorite snacks — but in July of 2023, the grocery chain faced an unusual issue that it probably wishes had stayed under wraps. Its Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup was recalled after multiple reports of insects discovered in the frozen broccoli florets used in the product. The soup had been distributed widely, reaching store shelves in Florida, Illinois, California, Texas, Washington, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut. In total, 10,889 cases were affected, making this one of the biggest recalls in Trader Joe's history.
This incident raised eyebrows among even the brand's most loyal fans, with some even pointing out the coincidental link between the product name and the recall: unexpected. While the FDA actually specifies that small amounts of insect parts are allowed in food sold to the public, this level of contamination was too much for TJ's customers to stomach. The recall raised questions about supplier oversight and whether inspection protocols were thorough enough at the point of packaging. Trader Joe's encouraged customers to return the product for a full refund, but the damage to consumer trust was significant. This high-profile case shows that quality issues aren't limited to mass-production brands, and that smaller labels must also hold themselves to high food safety standards.
Blount Fine Foods recalled chicken tortilla soup from retailers in four states after glove pieces were found (2021)
When consumers open a soup container, they expect to find savory ingredients — not fragments of a nitrile glove. But in August of 2021, a huge batch of chicken tortilla soup was recalled after reports of gray glove pieces in the product. The product, manufactured by Blount Fine Foods, was at the center of a recall that affected more than 6,300 pounds of soup. Sold in 16-ounce containers with a "Use By" date of September 9, 2021, the soup had been distributed to retailers in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, and Texas. One of the retailers affected was Panera Bread.
The contamination likely occurred during the packaging process, raising concerns about employee safety protocols. Consumers who bought these products were advised not to eat them. Instead, they were instructed to discard the items or return them to the store where they were purchased.
No injuries or illnesses connected to this soup were reported at the time of this recall, but the visual shock of finding glove pieces in their food probably left many consumers unsettled. An incident like this could lead people to try making their own homemade versions of their favorite products — our copycat recipe for Panera's chicken noodle soup would a good place to start if you're interested in trying this.
Kettle Cuisine Midco issued a recall across several states due to misbranding and undeclared allergens in chicken soup (2020)
In early 2020, Kettle Cuisine Midco faced scrutiny after recalling some 200 pounds of soup due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The product in question? A toddler-targeted lentil and beef soup, which turned out to contain noodles made with egg and wheat, two common allergens that weren't listed on the label. Packaged in 7-ounce containers emblazoned with a cute cartoon cow and colorful veggies, the soup had been sold online and shipped to customers in Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C.
For health-conscious parents seeking allergy-safe options for young children, the mistake was a major concern. Even though the volume recalled was relatively small, the potential impact was significant. The mismatch between the product's intended demographic and the seriousness of the mislabelling made it especially troubling. This recall highlighted the importance of applying extra care when it comes to foods sold specifically for children, and provides an example of the need for enhanced controls when allergens are involved.
Campbell's recalled nearly 4,200 pounds of chicken soup over misbranding and undeclared allergens (2017)
When it comes to ready-to-eat pantry essentials, Campbell's Homestyle soups are considered as dependable and comforting choices. But in April of 2017, that reputation took a hit after a labeling mistake took a toll on the canned food giant. Nearly 4,200 pounds of soup cans labeled as Homestyle Healthy Request Chicken with Whole Grain Pasta were found to contain a completely different product: Homestyle Healthy Request Italian-Style Wedding Spinach & Meatballs in Chicken Broth soup — which, to make matters even worse, contains milk.
Milk is one of the major allergens that must be declared on food labels under the Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act (FALCPA). The recalled cans of Campbell's soup — all produced on February 13, 2017 — bore a "Best By" date of February 13, 2019, and were shipped to retailers in Florida. Campbell's urged consumers to return the affected products or dispose of them. Luckily, no adverse reactions were reported when the recall was declared, but the risk of an allergic response earned this recall Class I status — the most serious level, indicating the potential for life-threatening health consequences.
Rustico Foods recalled poultry soups produced without federal inspection (2015)
Consumers assume that the food they buy has passed rigorous safety checks — but in October of 2015, Rustico Foods reminded Americans that sometimes, even after all the supervision stages have been passed, errors can happen. The company issued a recall for some 2,659 pounds of poultry-based soup products after it was discovered they had been produced without federal inspection. The recalled soups were comfort-food staples like chicken matzo ball, turkey chili with beans, and chicken vegetable. These items were produced over nearly a monthlong period — during 2015 from September 24 through October 21 — and distributed to retailers in California.
At the time of the recall, no negative health impacts were reported from consumers eating these soups, but the revelation that these products bypassed inspection stirred up more than just broth — it raised serious questions about oversight and accountability. Federal inspection isn't just red tape; it's the backbone of food safety, ensuring that products are hygienic, accurately labeled, and free from contaminants. Without it, consumers are left to play a dangerous guessing game. Considering the tragedies that occurred because of the most deadly recalled foods in U.S. history, it's understandable that brand trust can evaporate overnight when safety protocols slip.
Blount Fine Foods recalled soup varieties over plastic fragments (2012)
In August of 2012, Blount Fine Foods found itself in hot water (pun intended) after a food safety issue led to the recall of varied types of soup, including its Italian wedding soup with meatballs and its chicken and dumpling soup. The Class II voluntary recall stemmed from consumers discovering plastic fragments in these prepackaged soup varieties, which were sold under the Wegmans supermarket chain's private label.
Investigators determined that the plastic pieces likely entered these products during the production of their containers. Such a mistake can pose serious health risks — foreign objects such as plastic, metal, and wood fragments can cause choking or internal injuries. With a total of 4,100 pounds of these soups recalled, a considerable amount of the affected products reached Wegmans shelves and the kitchens of shoppers, but fortunately the soups caused no reported injuries at the point when the recall was announced.
Bay Valley Foods recalled more than 188,000 pounds of chicken soup due to mislabeling (2011)
Labeling errors might seem like minor slip-ups — but when allergens are involved, such mistakes can become potentially life-threatening to many consumers. In April of 2011, Bay Valley Foods had to recall 188,181 pounds of cans that were labeled as containing reduced sodium chicken noodle condensed soup, because it was discovered that some of those cans actually contained cream of chicken soup. Since the latter soup variety contains milk, and this ingredient was not listed on the label, the potential severity of this situation prompted a Class I recall notice.
For people with dairy allergies or severe lactose intolerance, consuming the mislabeled cream of chicken soup could have led to dangerous reactions. The recall affected soup produced for Walmart's Great Value private label, and it was distributed across 36 states and Puerto Rico. Although no allergic reactions related to the soup had been reported when the recall was initiated, at least one customer complained that the product was improperly labeled, indicating that a significant amount of the recalled soup cans may have reached the homes of consumers before this colossal food-safety mistake was discovered and rectified.
Aunt Kitty's Foods recalled its Wedding Bell Soup over undeclared dairy (2005)
In February of 2005, New Jersey-based Aunt Kitty's Foods found itself in the middle of a huge safety scare when it voluntarily recalled its Wedding Bell Soup with Meatballs and Chicken, due to the presence of undeclared dairy ingredients. For many consumers, especially those who are lactose intolerant or who suffer from a milk allergy, this was more than just a labelling error — it was a serious health hazard.
The soup — a hearty blend sold under the World Classics brand in 19-ounce cans — was suspected of containing cheese among its ingredients, a dairy-based food that was not disclosed on the label. A total of 4,275 pounds of this product was distributed to retailers in Connecticut and Massachusetts, and all of it was subjected to this Class I recall. Unfortunately for the producer (and for consumers of its products), this would not be the last time that Aunt Kitty's Foods would be subjected to a recall — in 2023, the company was caught up in one of the biggest chicken pot pie recalls in U.S. history.
Campbell's recalled its Italian Sausage With Pasta And Pepperoni Soup for undisclosed cheese (2003)
Being in business for over 150 years, Campbell's is undoubtedly a food-industry giant. Nonetheless, a wide variety of its products have been caught up in the biggest recalls in Campbell's history. In February of 2003, the company issued a recall of its Italian Sausage with Pasta and Pepperoni Soup due to the presence of an undeclared dairy ingredient. The product contained Romano cheese, which was not listed on the label, and the concern was serious enough to warrant federal attention with a Class I recall. In total, 56,000 pounds of soup were pulled from shelves to keep consumers safe.
The soup was produced in a Campbell's plant located in Napoleon, Ohio, and it had been distributed to Costco locations in Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington. Complicating the incident, this Italian Sausage with Pasta and Pepperoni Soup was packaged in variety-pack cartons along with cans of a chicken-based product that was not subjected to any recall. This massive mistake showed that safety gaps can occur even amid facilities operated by well-established food producers.
Campbell's tomato soup was recalled in 37 states over allergy concerns (2002)
Thanks to the work of Andy Warhol, cans of Campbell's soup transcended the kitchen to become American pop culture icons, highlighting a simple, reliable, and comforting image. But in 2002, the company had to issue a recall that shook consumers' confidence. The problem was that nearly 20,000 cases of its classic tomato soup — with a dozen 18.7-ounce cans in each case — were found to contain undeclared milk and soy.
The mix-up was traced to a single day's production of this soup variety, which resulted in a small amount of soup that contained milk and soy being packaged in containers that did not list these ingredients on the label. Distributed across at least 37 states from coast to coast, the reach of the affected product was extensive. Luckily, after receiving customer complaints, Campbell's acted quickly, initiating this recall and issuing a public warning to prevent any harm to its customers. Anyone who bought the soup was encouraged to return it to the point of sale for a full refund.
Campbell's recalled about 423,000 cans of soup after glass fragments were found inside (1992)
In December of 1992, Campbell's Soup Company faced a major recall involving both soups and frozen dinners — which is a reminder that there are numerous red flags to look out for when buying frozen foods. The issue this time involved the presence of glass shards that had accidentally found their way into the products during production.
The recall affected some 423,000 cans of soup and around 332,000 frozen dinners, leading to a widespread advisory to all areas where these products were distributed — including at least 33 states, as well as Guam and Mexico. Campbell's soup varieties that were impacted by the recall included chicken with rice and chicken gumbo.
The glass pieces were found in bags of rice that were sourced from an external supplier, but used in varied Campbell's products. Thankfully, despite the huge risks, at the time of the recall there were no reports of injuries caused by the sharp shards.
All Bon Vivant soups were recalled after a deadly botulism outbreak linked to vichyssoise soup (1971)
One of the most infamous soup-related recalls in American history dates back to 1971, when a can of Bon Vivant's vichyssoise soup became the focal point of a deadly botulism outbreak. After a couple in New York consumed the soup, the husband died within hours, and his wife was hospitalized in critical condition. Laboratory testing later confirmed the presence of botulinum toxin, a deadly pathogen that can be introduced to foods due to improper canning processes.
Fearing widespread contamination, the FDA moved to recall all soups, sauces, and canned foods produced by Bon Vivant, which was based in Newark, New Jersey. Further investigation revealed that defective cans were found in multiple product lines offered by Bon Vivant — which included numerous foods sold under different brand names.
This incident sent shockwaves through the industry and the nation. It was no longer just a health crisis — it also became a turning point for changes in food safety regulations, particularly for canned goods. It also ultimately led to the company's downfall, as consumer trust evaporated almost overnight. More than 50 years later, the vichyssoise tragedy still serves as a sad reminder of how poor food safety practices can be lethal, and why regular inspections and safety checks are needed.