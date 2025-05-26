The Biggest Cantaloupe Recalls In US History

When you think about the most dangerous foods to eat, cantaloupe probably isn't the first one that comes to mind. It would be far more obvious to worry about widely consumed items, like contaminated fast food or eggs that end up being recalled. Yet, truth be told, this sweet orange melon has been behind more than one of the deadliest recalls in U.S. history. Why? Cantaloupe sold in the U.S. has a tragic tendency to be tainted by various foodborne pathogens. Since the fruit is typically served fresh, certain strains that would otherwise be killed by a high enough cooking temperature live on within cantaloupe. A lot of cantaloupe recalls due to these pathogenic contaminants have been big, and far too many of them have killed people.

For those who enjoy cantaloupe, the recall statistics over the past few decades are hard to see. Recently, the cantaloupe supply on the West Coast has exceeded demand. This waning interest in cantaloupe may be the lingering aftershock from a particularly devastating recall that occurred in 2023 (more on that in a little bit). Either way, the biggest lesson to be learned from cantaloupe recalls is that more needs to be done by growers and distributors so that dangerous cantaloupe stays out of public reach.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are the federal agencies responsible for keeping contaminated or unregulated goods from entering the domestic market. As you'll see here, this is a work in progress. These are cantaloupe recalls that shook U.S. fruit lovers to their core.