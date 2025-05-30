This Steak Salad Will Take Your Taco Night To The Next Level

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nobody should ever have to face a boring salad, but we admit that it's not always easy to find inspiration when staring at that bag of leafy greens sitting in your fridge. Thankfully, we've got just the recipe to ensure that your next nutritious creation hits the spot. This steak taco salad, brought to us by Catherine Brookes, combines a medley of colorful veggies with juicy pan-seared steak and a creamy, zesty dressing, and there's certainly nothing dull about it.

Sirloin steak is the cut of choice here, which is wonderfully tender and flavorful. After a quick sear, the steak is basted with garlic butter until cooked to your liking, and left to rest. For the salad base, we have everything you might typically find piled atop a taco. Think shredded lettuce, cherry tomatoes, and pickled onion slices, plus sweet and vibrant charred corn, and a scattering of crumbed cotija cheese for a salty, tangy finish. The creamy homemade dressing offers plenty of Mexican-inspired flavor too, featuring avocado and Greek yogurt, with lime adding a zingy brightness and fresh jalapeño bringing a hint of heat. Once topped with the sliced sirloin, these steak taco salad bowls offer the perfect combination of freshness and heartiness, serving as the ultimate light yet satisfying lunch or dinner.