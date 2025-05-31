This Philly Cheesesteak-Inspired Baked Pasta Is The Comfort Food Mashup You Didn't Know You Needed

Combining the best elements of your favorite cheesy comfort dishes is an easy way to guarantee sensory bliss, as evidenced by this Philly cheesesteak baked pasta recipe, courtesy of Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins. "This is one cheesy pasta bake — a whimsical and tasty inspirational combo between fettuccine Alfredo, mac & cheese, and a Philly cheesesteak. The triple cheese blend of mozzarella, cheddar, and provolone provides a balancing contrast to the sirloin, onions, garlic, and long hot peppers."

As if that wasn't enough, Watkins took this a step further. "The buttery-garlicky, crispy topping (made using frozen garlic bread) added a fun texture (and even more pops of garlic)," she details. If lots of cheese, carbs, and steak, punctuated by the tangy heat of long hot peppers, is your food love language, you'll be delighted by this dish. Watkins ate it on repeat for a few days, admitting, "I even hid it from the husband for a day." You know it's good when you start keeping people away from the leftovers!