This Philly Cheesesteak-Inspired Baked Pasta Is The Comfort Food Mashup You Didn't Know You Needed
Combining the best elements of your favorite cheesy comfort dishes is an easy way to guarantee sensory bliss, as evidenced by this Philly cheesesteak baked pasta recipe, courtesy of Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins. "This is one cheesy pasta bake — a whimsical and tasty inspirational combo between fettuccine Alfredo, mac & cheese, and a Philly cheesesteak. The triple cheese blend of mozzarella, cheddar, and provolone provides a balancing contrast to the sirloin, onions, garlic, and long hot peppers."
As if that wasn't enough, Watkins took this a step further. "The buttery-garlicky, crispy topping (made using frozen garlic bread) added a fun texture (and even more pops of garlic)," she details. If lots of cheese, carbs, and steak, punctuated by the tangy heat of long hot peppers, is your food love language, you'll be delighted by this dish. Watkins ate it on repeat for a few days, admitting, "I even hid it from the husband for a day." You know it's good when you start keeping people away from the leftovers!
Gather the ingredients for philly cheesteak-inspired baked pasta
For this recipe, you'll need a loaf of frozen garlic bread, olive oil, yellow onion (chopped), garlic cloves (peeled and minced), long hot peppers (chopped), and shaved or thinly sliced sirloin steak. Depending on where you live, the latter may be a little trickier to find. "I live in Philly, so I have an abundance of shaved sirloin available at most grocers. If you find yourself lacking in the shaved sirloin arena, you can prep it yourself. Portion sirloin steaks into large, manageable chunks and freeze for 1 to 2 hours, or until mostly frozen. Working with one chunk at a time (keep the other chunks frozen while you work), thinly slice using a handheld mandolin," Watkins instructs.
Next, get salted butter, all-purpose flour, half & half, beef broth, heavy cream, salt, black pepper, shredded cheddar, shredded mozzarella, shredded sharp provolone, and fettucine noodles (cooked according to the instructions on the package for al dente).
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Step 2: Put garlic bread on a baking sheet
Place the garlic bread loaf on a parchment-lined baking sheet.
Step 3: Bake the bread
Bake the garlic bread for 20 minutes or until very crisp (longer than the recommended cooking time). Remove from the oven and set aside to cool.
Step 4: Heat the oil
Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium heat.
Step 5: Saute onion, garlic, and hot peppers
Once hot, add the onion, garlic, and long hot peppers to the pot, and saute for 5 minutes.
Step 6: Add the steak and keep cooking
Add the steak to the pot and cook, stirring occasionally, for another 5 minutes or until the steak is cooked through and the veggies are tender.
Step 7: Remove the meat and vegetables from the heat
Remove the steak and veggies from the pot using a slotted spoon and set aside on a plate.
Step 8: Melt butter
Add the butter to the pot and melt.
Step 9: Add flour to make a roux
Once melted, add the flour, and stir to combine the roux. Cook for 1 minute, stirring frequently.
Step 10: Add liquids and seasonings then simmer
Add the half & half, beef broth, cream, salt, and pepper to the pot, whisk to combine, and bring to a simmer.
Step 11: Simmer the sauce
Simmer for 5 minutes or until the sauce has thickened slightly.
Step 12: Stir in cheese
Remove the pot from the heat and add 1 cup of cheddar, 1 cup mozzarella, and ½ cup of provolone cheese. Whisk until the cheese has melted.
Step 13: Add pasta
Add the cooked fettucine noodles to the pot.
Step 14: Stir in the meat and veggies
Add the cooked steak and veggies to the pot and gently stir to coat and combine.
Step 15: Transfer the pasta to the dish
Transfer the mixture to a 13x9-inch casserole dish, spreading it out in an even layer.
Step 16: Top with cheese and bake
Sprinkle the top of the casserole with the reserved cheeses and place it in the oven. Bake for 20 minutes, uncovered.
Step 17: Cut the garlic bread
Meanwhile, chop the baked garlic bread into chunky crumbs.
Step 18: Add the bread crumbs
Remove the casserole from the oven and top with the bread crumbs.
Step 19: Bake a bit more then serve
Return to the oven and bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until the pasta bake is bubbly. Serve hot.
What can I serve with this baked pasta?
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|1,040
|Total Fat
|56.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|29.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.9 g
|Cholesterol
|170.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|86.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.6 g
|Total Sugars
|10.1 g
|Sodium
|953.1 mg
|Protein
|46.4 g
Can you make this a one-pot dish?
In classic mac and cheese fashion, Watkins calls for the components to be baked in a dish, and adds a crispy topping and browned cheese for textural contrast. However, if that's not a priority for you and you'd rather have one less dish to clean, she notes that you can skip the baking step and simply make this in one pot. To do so, she says: "Saute the garlic, onions, peppers, and steak as instructed and add all the liquid (half & half, broth, and cream — doubling the liquid) and don't make a roux." Next, add the fettuccine and simmer until just barely al dente.
Once the sauce is made and the pasta is cooked, take the pot off the heat. Then, it's just a matter of stirring in the cheese, "until thick, melty, and creamy," as Watkins describes. She recommends adding the cheese in batches, without saving any for the topping, since you won't be baking the dish. "Before serving, sprinkle with the crushed garlic bread," she says, which gives it some textural contrast.
How can I change up this recipe?
This delicious Philly cheesesteak-inspired baked pasta dish incorporates plenty of tasty components from the recipes that inspired it, but you can play around with the specifics to customize it to your taste. Consider the ingredients you might want to add to fettuccine Alfredo, mac & cheese, or a Philly cheesesteak, and the options add up quickly.
"Adding spicy peppers to your cheesesteak is a thing here in Philly. Most steak shops offer up peppery pickled condiments to balance out the richness of the melty cheese and griddled steak," Wakins describes. As she notes, there's also a local roast pork sandwich that includes long hot peppers for an element of piquant. "I wanted to do the same for this inspired pasta bake, balance the richness with some zestiness," she explains — hence the long hots in this recipe. For a kick of heat with a different flavor profile, you could try serrano, jalapeño (pickled or fresh), or habanero, depending on your tolerance.
If spicy foods are not for you, "You could use regular bell peppers or a milder pepper, like poblano," she suggests, and adds, "I like using sun-dried tomatoes to add subtle acidity/tang." Meanwhile, you can switch up the pasta variety. "Ziti, penne, bowtie, etc ... all work perfectly," Watkins says, but warns, "Just try to avoid noodles that might become softer, faster. Like spaghetti, angel hair, or linguine — thinner noodles won't hold up as well to the baked element of this recipe."