Portillo's Vs Wiener's Circle: Who Has The Better Chicago-Style Hot Dog?

There's no shortage of food options in the great city of Chicago, and in fact, you can find restaurants that serve just about any type of cuisine in the world. Of course, when visiting the Windy City, it's always a good idea to try those classic foods that are quintessentially Chicago: an Italian beef, deep-dish pizza (or maybe Chicago's other regional pizza, tavern-style), or perhaps a good old handheld hot dog. If you go the hot dog route, though, you can't just order any old dog and call it a day. It has to be a Chicago-style hot dog, one nestled into a poppyseed bun and topped off with the works.

For those unfamiliar with the delicacy that is a Chicago-style hot dog, it's an all-beef dog on a poppyseed bun topped with yellow mustard, white onion, tomato, sport peppers, sweet pickle relish (the kind that's neon-green), a dill pickle spear, and a sprinkling of celery salt. Now, there are countless places one can find such a delicacy in Chicago, but two ever-popular purveyors are Portillo's and The Wiener's Circle; the only question is, which one sells the better Chicago-style hot dog?

As a Chicagoan myself and someone who has consumed more Chicago dogs than I'd like to admit, I knew I was up for the challenge in comparing those hot dogs from Portillo's and The Wiener's Circle. I purchased a Chicago dog from each vendor, compared and contrasted the assembly quality of each (looking at the amount of toppings on each, topping disposition, etc.), and ultimately pinpointed which one tastes just a bit better than the other.