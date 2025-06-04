Savory, Creamy, And Loaded With Herbs: This Meatball Recipe Has It All

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are many kinds of meatballs, such as the ones that come atop a plate of spaghetti marinara or the delicious Swedish ones that reward you after a trip through Ikea's maze. Developer Kara Barrett, who's a big meatball fan, has come up with her own spin on this basic dish, creating a recipe she describes as, "Saucy and comforting, deeply savory with a touch of elegance, like weeknight meatballs and a French-inspired sauce have a meet-cute." Yes, it's comfort food, and relatively budget-friendly at that, but Barrett says, "The fragrant, herby blend of herbes de Provence adds an elevated twist."

Barrett highlights the versatility of a good meatball dish. "I think there are so many ways you can incorporate variations and influences, from meatballs in a curry sauce to something like this. You can get really creative." Barrett tells us, "I think these meatballs would go wonderfully over mashed potatoes, egg noodles, or rice. You can also lean into the rustic French vibe with a glass of red wine and enjoy." As a lighter option, you could serve them alongside a simple green salad. A glass of the French sparkling water Perrier with a squeeze of lemon would also make for a refreshing non-alcoholic beverage pairing.