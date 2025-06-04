Savory, Creamy, And Loaded With Herbs: This Meatball Recipe Has It All
There are many kinds of meatballs, such as the ones that come atop a plate of spaghetti marinara or the delicious Swedish ones that reward you after a trip through Ikea's maze. Developer Kara Barrett, who's a big meatball fan, has come up with her own spin on this basic dish, creating a recipe she describes as, "Saucy and comforting, deeply savory with a touch of elegance, like weeknight meatballs and a French-inspired sauce have a meet-cute." Yes, it's comfort food, and relatively budget-friendly at that, but Barrett says, "The fragrant, herby blend of herbes de Provence adds an elevated twist."
Barrett highlights the versatility of a good meatball dish. "I think there are so many ways you can incorporate variations and influences, from meatballs in a curry sauce to something like this. You can get really creative." Barrett tells us, "I think these meatballs would go wonderfully over mashed potatoes, egg noodles, or rice. You can also lean into the rustic French vibe with a glass of red wine and enjoy." As a lighter option, you could serve them alongside a simple green salad. A glass of the French sparkling water Perrier with a squeeze of lemon would also make for a refreshing non-alcoholic beverage pairing.
Collect the ingredients to make meatballs in a creamy herbes de provence mushroom sauce
The meatballs are made with ground chicken and pork or beef, salt, herbes de Provence, panko breadcrumbs, egg, and black pepper. For the sauce, you'll need butter, shallots, garlic, bella mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, dry white wine or vermouth, mushroom broth or stock, crème fraîche, dijon mustard, and lemon.
Step 1: Mix the meatball ingredients
In a medium mixing bowl, gently combine the ground chicken, ground pork or beef, 1 ½ teaspoons of kosher salt, 1 tablespoon of herbes de Provence, panko breadcrumbs, egg, and black pepper.
Step 2: Scoop the meatballs
Portion the meatballs with an ice cream scooper.
Step 3: Shape the meatballs
Firm up their shape by using the cup of your palms.
Step 4: Turn on the broiler
Preheat your broiler to high.
Step 5: Put the meatballs on a baking sheet
Add the meatballs to a parchment-lined baking sheet.
Step 6: Brown the meatballs
Broil the meatballs for 7-10 minutes to develop color. Set aside.
Step 7: Melt the butter
In a heavy-bottomed skillet, melt 4 tablespoons of butter.
Step 8: Fry the shallots
Add the shallots and cook for a few minutes on medium heat until the shallots are translucent.
Step 9: Stir in the garlic
Add in the grated garlic.
Step 10: Mix in the mushrooms and simmer the sauce
Add in the mushrooms and remaining butter. Saute with ½ teaspoon of kosher salt and 1 teaspoon of herbes de Provence until the liquid has evaporated and the mushrooms are tender, about 10 minutes.
Step 11: Add the wine
Deglaze the pan with ½ cup of wine.
Step 12: Pour in the stock
Add the mushroom broth or stock and cook until the liquid is reduced by half, for about 10 to 15 minutes.
Step 13: Add the crème fraîche, mustard, and salt
On low heat, whisk in the crème fraîche and Dijon until well incorporated. Taste for salt and adjust as needed.
Step 14: Cook the meatballs in the sauce
Add the meatballs to the skillet and cover and cook for 10-15 minutes until fully cooked.
Step 15: Thicken the sauce
Remove the meatballs and thicken the sauce by simmering and reducing it for about 5 minutes, and then return the meatballs.
Step 16: Add the lemon juice and serve
Finish with the juice from half of a lemon to add brightness. Optionally, sprinkle with freshly chopped herbs like parsley, basil, or chives, and serve.
How can I serve these meatballs?
What is herbes de Provence and where can I find it?
Herbes de Provence is a seasoning blend named after the region of France where it originated. It was introduced to the U.S. by Julia Child, who used it in some of her recipes. There is no one specific set of ingredients that's used to make up herbes de Provence. Many store-bought blends may be made with basil, bay leaves, marjoram, oregano, rosemary, savory, and thyme, while other mixtures may also include fennel, lavender, parsley, or tarragon.
It shouldn't be too difficult to find herbes de Provence shelved alongside other spice blends in most grocery stores. Of course, you can buy it online — a generous eight-ounce jar of Badia herbes de Provence is selling on Amazon for $8.21. You can also DIY your own, since there's no set formula you must adhere to. Maybe start with two parts each of marjoram and thyme; mix in one part each of basil, rosemary, and sage, and then add a pinch or two of any of the aforementioned herbs that you happen to have on hand.
What is crème fraîche and how can I make it?
Crème fraîche is French for "fresh cream," which is ironic since it's anything but. The cream may start out fresh, but along the way, it's deliberately soured to allow certain bacterial cultures to grow. As a result, it thickens and develops a tangy flavor. Crème fraîche is quite similar to sour cream, as both are made in much the same way. It has more fat and less protein, however, which makes it less suitable for baking but better for soups and sauces since it's less apt to curdle.
Sour cream, while it has a stronger, sourer flavor, can be used as a substitute for the much pricier crème fraîche, although you'll need to hold off on adding it to the meatballs until just before the sauce is done cooking. You could also make homemade crème fraîche by stirring a tablespoon of buttermilk into a cup of heavy cream and allowing the mixture to sit at room temperature for up to 24 hours until it thickens. Once it does, it should be stored in the refrigerator until you're ready to use it.