11 Of The Biggest Hummus Recalls In US History

Nothing screams party quite like a table loaded with a selection of dips. Hummus takes home the title of one of the biggest crowd-pleasers for kids and adults alike, thanks to its nutty flavor that can be personalized to fit your preferred flavor profiles and paired with anything from raw vegetables to pita chips. Hummus traditionally blends chickpeas, tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, and garlic into a smooth texture. This protein-forward Middle Eastern dip can also be considered a healthy snack option that is especially popular with the vegetarian crowd (though there are some slightly less healthy versions out there, too).

Nowadays, you can find hummus offerings that reach far beyond savory and spicy flavor profiles, with the likes of chocolate and pumpkin spice hummus hitting store shelves. While hummus can be considered easy to whip up at home, there are plenty of options to choose from at your local grocery store. You may even have an allegiance to a particular hummus brand. But despite its popularity and nutritional value, even hummus isn't immune to the occasional recall. Various brands have had to recall hummus products due to issues with labeling, packaging, or contamination concerns over the years. Let's look back at some of the biggest hummus recalls in history.