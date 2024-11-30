All Your Questions About Subway's Steak Answered

There are two kinds of people in this world: There are the people who have their favorite, go-to order at Subway, and then there are the people who get something different every time. If it's steak that's on your personal menu, you might have some questions. And honestly? That makes sense. Steak isn't on a lot of fast food menus, and with all the hype, questions, and uproar that happened around Subway's tuna, a little healthy skepticism is to be expected.

If you've ever wondered what, exactly, you're being served when you order one of Subway's steak sandwiches, we've got you covered ... mostly. Interestingly, Subway is pretty secretive when it comes to sharing exactly what cuts go into the steak mix, but we do know that if you're going to make a copycat Subway steak and cheese at home, frozen sirloin will get you close to the real deal.

We did, however, uncover some other fascinating tidbits about Subway steak, including what's in it, how it's prepped, and what's going on with a recent lawsuit filed against the chain, with the steak right in the middle of things. Let's get to the bottom of your steak-related questions, and help you decide whether or not you're going to order one of these sandwiches the next time you head to Subway.