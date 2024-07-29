11 Sandwich Chains That Are Taking Over The US

Sandwiches are easy to make but not so easy to perfect. While anyone can slap together bread, cheese, sauce, and meat, finding the perfect balance is an art that even some major eateries struggle to master.

But that's not for lack of trying. There are dozens of sandwich shop chains dotted across the U.S. With over 19,000 locations and counting, Subway is the undisputed top dog of the industry, having lured in most of us at some point with their straightforward menu and affordable prices. However, the chain's status isn't what it once was, with over 6,000 restaurants shuttered since 2016 as customers begin to look elsewhere for their lunchtime indulgence.

Fortunately, there are plenty of competitors out there ready to snatch its crown (who, let's face it, also serve much better sandwiches). Multiple chains have seen massive growth in the past few years, opening up stores across several new states to expand well beyond their regional origins. The chains on this list are on a mission to become your next go-to sandwich shop, so don't be surprised if you spot a few names popping up in your neighborhood sometime soon.