If you're someone who enjoys Chipotle on the regular, then you know that the popular fast-casual chain consistently switches up its inventive meat offerings, if only for a limited time. Once upon a time, it was smoked brisket, and as a more recent offering, honey chicken has found its way onto the menu, alongside other Chipotle menu item staples like steak, regular chicken, and barbacoa. In case you just can't get enough of Chipotle's honey chicken in your store-bought burrito or bowl, recipe developer Julianne De Witt's copycat recipe is sure to liven up your home-cooked meal routine.

Much like the version you'd find at Chipotle, this copycat honey chicken delivers on flavors and then some. "This copycat Chipotle honey chicken recipe has the perfect combination of flavors — sweet, spicy, and tart," De Witt describes. "The sweetness of honey beautifully balances the smoky heat of chipotle peppers, while a splash of apple cider vinegar adds just the right amount of tangy brightness to bring everything together." Despite packing in so much nuanced flavor, it's really not too difficult to whip up a batch of honey chicken right at home, especially if you've got a little patience to allow the meat to marinate. From there, you can enjoy this honey chicken exactly as you would at Chipotle — minus the long line and upcharge for guacamole.