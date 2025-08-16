Copycat Taco Bell Black Bean Crunch Wrap Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Taco Bell's black bean Crunchwrap features a tortilla loaded with flavorful black beans, nacho cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and — for the signature crunch — a tostada in the center of the filling. While the classic Crunchwrap Supreme features beef, plant-based eaters are well aware of the black bean version, which is a completely vegetarian option on Taco Bell's menu (and one that hits the spot each and every time).

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a copycat recipe for the Taco Bell's black bean Crunchwrap that's warm, rich, crunchy, and full of a mixture of fresh and cooked flavors. Black beans are simmered with spices for a flavor boost before they're arranged in flour tortillas and covered with warm, creamy nacho cheese. A tostada provides the crunch, and romaine lettuce, tomato, and low-fat sour cream add freshness and additional creaminess. Folding and toasting the Crunchwrap are the final steps before you can enjoy your delicious creation.

If all of this layering and folding sounds complicated, note that it's possible to recreate the black bean Crunchwrap at home in the same time it would take to cook any other 30-minute meal. So, to all the Taco Bell fans (and vegetarians) out there, don't hesitate to try this tasty black bean Crunchwrap recipe, one that requires no drive-thru.