Who Is The Man Behind Joyride Sweets, Ryan Trahan?

The growing success of Joyride Sweets is due in large part to the role of Ryan Trahan, a young entrepreneur and influencer who added a sugary sheen to the existing brand when he became a partner. Trahan's experience with online success via his popular YouTube channel, plus his charitable fundraising ploys, were already well known when he first connected with the innovative low-sugar plant-based gummy candy company. With an eye on wholesome content and an interest in fitness and well-being, Trahan has parlayed his internet acumen into an expansion for the Joyride brand that makes sense for a candy maker intent on redefining the concept of healthier sweet treats.

But how did Trahan come to have such a business-ready profile, one that has helped poise Joyride Sweets for big success? And what is the background of this unlikely entrant into the snack industry? A little internet sleuthing turns up a heap of intriguing facts that prove Trahan to be as sincere and well-rounded as his fan base knows him to be — even once he moved front and center as the face of his new sugarcoated venture. He may not have the kitchen cred of the most influential celebrity chefs, but Trahan's ongoing goodwill and determination to bring value to the world make his background an intriguing trail to follow.