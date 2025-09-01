Who Is Ryan Trahan's Wife, Haley Pham?
The internet is saturated with negative content and disparaging news. Sometimes, it's hard to find a pillar of light to brighten your day. Enter Ryan Trahan and his take on wholesome, engaging content.
Ryan Trahan is a YouTuber and the man behind Joyride Sweets, whose content focuses on extravagant challenges and even more extravagant fundraisers. His series "I Survived On $0.01 For 30 Days" raised over $1.4 million for Feeding America, while his 2025 series, "50 states in 50 days," raised an impressive total of over $11.5 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Whether someone is traveling the states to raise money for charity or eating their way through each state's classic food, traversing 50 states in 50 days is no easy feat. Keeping Trahan company on his journey was his wife, Haley Pham. But who is she, and how does she keep up with Trahan's adventurous online routine?
Fortunately, Pham is well adjusted to the content creator lifestyle. In fact, Pham had already established a strong online presence well before meeting Trahan. From nostalgic high school vlogs to embracing the BookTok trend and penning her own novel, Haley Pham has landed on internet niches and created a fanbase that extends far beyond her cameos in Trahan's content. Let's dig deep into Haley Pham's journey so far.
Haley Pham is a successful YouTuber
Ryan Trahan isn't the only YouTuber in the family. In fact, Haley Pham's YouTube journey started before that of her husband. Pham launched her YouTube channel in 2010 when she was just 10 years old. The oldest video on her page was posted two years later, titled "Simple, easy pink spring lip." Her channel has obviously evolved over the years, with Pham diving into genres such as fashion, dance, and entertainment. It took her a while to find her groove. As Haley recalled in an interview with PopHearts, "I was doing it for six years before I got any traction."
Her page started to gain momentum in her junior year of high school. Since becoming an internet sensation, Haley Pham has garnered many a brand deal with the likes of Sephora, Fabletics, and even Sonic Drive-In, collaborating with the latter to try its iconic Groovy Fries and Groovy Sauce. She currently has over 3.8 million subscribers on YouTube, but you can expect this number to continue to grow.
She's a dedicated reader
Now that Haley Pham has exited her teen years, she has expanded her interests and content. Her channels mainly tap into BookTube and BookTok, a corner of TikTok that's become so popular it's inspired products as wild and varied as a line of Walmart hot sauces. In recent years, her videos have almost exclusively revolved around book reviews, recommendations, and reading challenges.
But her love for books isn't just for views — Pham's dedication to the hobby is serious. She first got into reading through her friend Lilly. As she said on YouTube at the time, "My current obsession is reading. My friend Lilly let me borrow a book, and from there, I continued to buy every book." The avid reader entered her first rating on the reading tracking platform Goodreads in July 2021 and has since read well over 350 books. Nowadays, her YouTube channel features videos like "I read as many books as possible in 24 hours...," "Setting Up My Dream Home Library," and "I read 80 books in one year, here's which ones you should read." In other words, Pham is now officially a bookworm.
Haley Pham bought a house at 18
Owning a house is a fairly common life goal. If you have a huge following and are eager to settle down like Haley Pham, you can reach that goal before you're even old enough to drink. Pham purchased her home in Austin, Texas, at the age of just 18. When asked how it feels to buy a house at such a young age, Haley Pham told New Face Magazine, "I don't think it has fully sunk in yet, but it has been my biggest goal since I was little." She actually bought the home with her then-boyfriend, now husband, Ryan Trahan.
Pham didn't just buy herself a house. She was also able to buy a house for her mother, which is something she said is very important to her. In that same interview with New Face Magazine, she said, "There is a feeling of relief in accomplishing that goal and knowing that your mom is happy, safe, and loves where she lives." With two properties in her name at such an early age, it's not surprising that property plays a big role in Pham's life goals. In an interview with Euphoria Magazine, she claimed that she wants to "become a real estate mogul and own a bunch of properties across the U.S." In that case, buying a house for herself and her mother certainly wasn't a bad start.
Haley Pham met Ryan Trahan at VidCon
Ryan Trahan and Haley Pham are both extremely well-established YouTubers, with their shared total subscriber count on the channel reaching over 25 million subscribers. The couple actually met at the annual Anaheim-based content creation convention VidCon. In an interview with Anthony Padilla of SmoshAlike, Trahan recalled their first meeting and explained that Pham was his first girlfriend. "That's such a Gen-Z love story," he said. They met over coffee with a mutual friend at the convention, and when the mutual friend left them alone together, Trahan and Pham instantly bonded.
The two stayed in touch and started collaborating on content, which Trahan noted they realized was a great excuse to spend time together. Over time, they realized their feelings for each other and started dating. Pham was apparently aware of their romantic potential very early on. As Trahan told SmoshAlike, "It sounds insane, but she has a journal entry from the week after we started dating saying she was gonna marry me, and I felt the same way." And the rest is YouTube history.
She got married at 19
Haley Pham didn't just find early success in her career. She also managed to find her future partner relatively early in life. She and her now-husband, Ryan Trahan, had been dating for a year and eight months and already had a house and dog together before he proposed in 2020. The two tied the knot in November 2020 when Pham was just 19 years old and Trahan was 22, and they have been together ever since.
The two are a match made in content creator heaven. Today, Pham is frequently featured in Trahan's videos, such as his "50 states in 50 days" challenge, where she also documented her side of the experience on YouTube. Trahan is also featured in Pham's videos, such as "What I do while Ryan films YouTube Videos" and her "In my 20s diaries" series. She often talks about their shared goals, with the pair spending a month living in California in 2024 to check living in a new city together off their marriage bucket list.
Her wedding sparked a lot of controversy
It's not uncommon for people to make comments about high-profile figures marrying young, but that wasn't the only issue for many Haley Pham fans. As a refresher, the COVID-19 pandemic put life on hold for several months, with the vaccine rolling out to the public in the U.S. from late 2020 onwards. While many businesses temporarily shuttered as people tried to keep themselves and others healthy, some people strayed beyond their bubbles and hosted large gatherings against the suggestions of multiple health authorities.
Initially, Haley Pham and Ryan Trahan didn't post about their marriage until their first anniversary. Fans put two and two together, and the internet had a lot of opinions on this COVID wedding. Some fans were outraged that she had been very public about her relationship and wedding planning, only to keep her audience in the dark about the actual marriage. Other fans, of course, were upset that the wedding even took place when it did. People went so far as to call the decision to marry during the height of the pandemic immature and selfish. Some Reddit users have even pointed to this controversy as the turning point in Pham's content, shifting from more personal, lifestyle content to more generic or book-based videos.
Haley Pham is half Vietnamese
Since getting married, Haley Pham hasn't adopted her husband's surname of "Trahan" on social media. Instead, she continues to use what is apparently her middle name as her online identity, with the name also reflecting her cultural heritage.
Pham is half Vietnamese, with her mother's side of the family relocating to the U.S. during the Vietnam War. Her mom has actually featured in multiple videos on Pham's platforms in the past. Fans have seen so much of Pham's mom that they've even made emotional TikTok tributes about their relationship. While Pham doesn't share much of her Vietnamese culture online, there have been times when she talks about it briefly. For example, while we need to keep things in mind before ordering Vietnamese iced coffee, Pham has already perfected it. In a conversation with New Face Magazine about life during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said, "It's not ideal, but I learned how to make Vietnamese Coffee at home so now I don't go to Starbucks!"
She's a devout Christian
Faith has played a huge part in Haley Pham's life. She's talked openly about Christianity in multiple videos and interviews in the past. In a 2020 interview with Euphoria Magazine, the then-19-year-old Pham explained her attitude towards discussing her beliefs in her content. "I would say it just flows naturally, since my faith is the largest part of my life, and the driving force for why I wake up every morning. It gives me purpose and it's something I enjoy sharing."
Her faith is so strong that it has also become a part of her husband's life. While Ryan Trahan described himself as a "cynical atheist" prior to their relationship, he explained in a SmoshAlike interview that he later went on a spiritual pursuit and ended up developing his own relationship with Jesus. Interestingly, Trahan did so after feeling discontented with life, despite his impressive online success, something Pham has also previously touched upon. On the Happy and Healthy Podcast, Haley opened up about how Christianity and the connections she's made through her faith are more valuable than the sparkly social media events people associate with influencers. "It's an interesting space," she said. "I think a lot of people feel lost in it and sad and have anxiety and depression and struggle with comparison, and all of these things, and I'm like, 'Hey, I really want you to meet Jesus, like he could help you with all of those things."
Haley Pham found herself in hot water over insensitive comments about Greece
Haley Pham's wedding wasn't the only controversy she faced. It's not uncommon for YouTubers and influencers to find themselves in the hot seat for insensitive comments or old, offensive content every now and then. Pham is no different. In September 2019, Haley posted a story time about her first anniversary trip with her then-boyfriend, Ryan Trahan, to Europe. The couple went to Italy and Greece, and the content creator had some choice words about her experience.
In the video, Haley complained about the trip, with issues including messed-up flights and hotel bookings, an illness, and her overall dissatisfaction with Greece as a whole (via Business Insider). In the since-deleted video, she said, "I highly discourage you from going to Greece." Her reasoning? She cited their struggling economy and struggling government, claiming that it was simply "not fun" and "there's nothing to do there." She also said that shopping was tough as the streets were too crowded, but that beyond the city's streets, the area was barren. She ended her short rant by claiming that "Santorini is not as pretty as the Instagram bloggers make it seem."
Her audience was not happy with her review. Viewers were quick to defend Greece's beauty and accuse Pham of acting entitled or like a spoiled brat. Of course, there were also some fans in the comments defending Pham's honor, insisting that she was simply stating her opinion. Regardless, it seems like Pham realized she was wrong to generalize and posted a now-deleted apology video on the matter.
Haley Pham used to be a competitive dancer
Prior to becoming a BookTube sensation, Haley Pham would frequently post about her other hobbies. One of those hobbies was dance. By 2018, Pham was taking dance classes for 20 hours a week, refining her skills in everything from hip hop to jazz. After moving away from dance to explore other pursuits, Pham would often revisit the hobby for special challenge videos. For example, Pham was featured in one of Ryan Trahan's videos, "I learned a hip hop dance," on YouTube, where Pham humbly mentioned, "I used to dance a little bit." After learning the choreography, Trahan and Pham took to the floor, with the instructor calling the latter out for her skills, saying, "Bro, she killed it. Swear to God."
On her own YouTube channel, Pham has made dance videos centered on her identity as an ex-dancer. In one video, Pham attempted extreme ballet training, learning a short pointe routine from a professional ballet dancer. At the end of a challenging lesson, Pham ended her video talking about how inspiring ballet dancers are for their dedication to the craft, but that she will personally not be doing it again. Sounds like she's sticking to books for now.
Haley Pham is writing her first book
One of the more recent developments in Haley Pham's life is becoming an author. We've established that she's an avid reader and book reviewer, so it only makes sense that she's also attuned to what makes a good book.
Pham announced her big book plans in 2024, revealing to her followers that she would document every step of the writing, editing, and publishing journey as she aims to become a New York Times best-selling author. Pham also mentioned that she had dreamed of becoming an author since she was 17 years old, but always imagined it happening later in life.
She has since confirmed that her first book is titled "Just Friends" and that it will be published by Atria Books in March 2026. The novel is described as a second-chance romance about childhood friends who reconnect as adults. As promised, Pham has kept her followers in the loop about the book's progress, confirming that she had submitted the final edits at the beginning of August 2025.
She designs and sells book sleeves
As if being a content creator and an author weren't enough, Haley Pham has joined other content creators – such as Emma Chamberlain (who founded Chamberlain Coffee) – in deciding to also become an entrepreneur. What better way to break into the game with a product that she already loves and uses: book sleeves.
In early 2025, Pham released a line of waffled book sleeves that she designed herself. The bookworms went wild for them. Her first drop of book sleeves sold out in just 24 minutes. Fans flocked to the comments of her social media to share their excitement about receiving the book sleeves, with even more were asking for a restock ASAP.
Since then, Pham has been cooking up new ideas and designs for her new release. In early August 2025, Pham dropped a new and improved version of the book sleeves with new exterior patterns, printed inner lining, and an added corner loop for easy travel. Checking her online store, the new release is already sold out at the time of writing, but we're sure Haley has a few more tricks up her (book) sleeve.