Who Is Ryan Trahan's Wife, Haley Pham?

The internet is saturated with negative content and disparaging news. Sometimes, it's hard to find a pillar of light to brighten your day. Enter Ryan Trahan and his take on wholesome, engaging content.

Ryan Trahan is a YouTuber and the man behind Joyride Sweets, whose content focuses on extravagant challenges and even more extravagant fundraisers. His series "I Survived On $0.01 For 30 Days" raised over $1.4 million for Feeding America, while his 2025 series, "50 states in 50 days," raised an impressive total of over $11.5 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Whether someone is traveling the states to raise money for charity or eating their way through each state's classic food, traversing 50 states in 50 days is no easy feat. Keeping Trahan company on his journey was his wife, Haley Pham. But who is she, and how does she keep up with Trahan's adventurous online routine?

Fortunately, Pham is well adjusted to the content creator lifestyle. In fact, Pham had already established a strong online presence well before meeting Trahan. From nostalgic high school vlogs to embracing the BookTok trend and penning her own novel, Haley Pham has landed on internet niches and created a fanbase that extends far beyond her cameos in Trahan's content. Let's dig deep into Haley Pham's journey so far.