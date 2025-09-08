The Best Copycat Ruth's Chris Shoestring Fries Recipe

The shoestring fries served at Ruth's Chris Steak House are extra thin and crispy, and they're fried until golden and seasoned with salt and a hint of parsley. They are a popular accompaniment to the steakhouse menu that has some patrons coming back just for them. The steakhouse has locations all over the U.S. and in 21 countries, so it may not be hard to find a location to sample these famous fries. However, if you'd rather not shell out for a restaurant meal or you're just looking for a tasty dish to make in the comfort of your own home, you can easily make a copycat version of these steakhouse fries yourself without too much effort.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a copycat Ruth's Chris shoestring fries recipe that can be ready to serve in just over 30 minutes. You'll only need three ingredients — russet potatoes, salt, and fresh parsley, plus a high-heat oil for frying (Bottalico uses canola oil). Note that a mandoline slicer is an important tool for achieving the extra-thin, uniform shoestring fry shape. The potatoes are cut into slabs just ⅛ inch wide with the mandoline and then cut into ⅛-inch sticks with a knife. After deep frying, the fries are tossed with salt and fresh parsley, which gives these rich, crispy fries the perfect final touch of freshness and a nice bit of color. Once you try this recipe at home, you'll see how easy it is to create restaurant-quality shoestring fries without leaving your kitchen.