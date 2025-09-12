The Frozen Creamy Italian Comfort Food You Should Always Grab At Aldi
Grocery shopping on a budget is easy at Aldi. The supermarket is known for its efficiency-promoting policies (such as having shoppers bag their own purchases), which cut costs for the company and allow it to pass those savings onto customers. While it's true that some Aldi items can be hit or miss, in general, you can expect to find quality foods at wallet-friendly prices. Even better, Aldi doesn't skimp on variety. Beyond the basic pantry essentials, the shelves are stocked with culinary delights spanning all sorts of cultural cuisines, including all things Italian.
If you're craving something with some Mediterranean flavor, you've got options. There's garlic bread, ravioli, hot sausage, and a frozen pizza worth keeping stocked in your home. But if there's one Italian specialty item you should never skip at Aldi, that distinction belongs to none other than the Alfredo chicken skillet meal from Bremer, the store's in-house brand of frozen meals.
Sitting pretty in the freezer aisle, the dish is fully prepared — all you need to do is transfer it to a pan and crank up the heat. Broccoli, peas, and carrots punctuate pieces of penne pasta and white meat chicken, which are all doused in a creamy Alfredo sauce. Each bag comes with three servings, so while it's enough for a solo diner or couple, just keep in mind that you may need to stock up to feed a larger family.
Aldi shoppers adore the dish -- and make it their own
We're certainly not the only ones who love the quick convenience and tasty results of Bremer's Alfredo chicken skillet. On Reddit and TikTok, you can find Aldi customers who also sing its praises. For example, one Reddit user shared a photo of the prepared meal in the r/ExpectationVsReality subreddit, stating that they were "impressed" with the results. The post was met with a number of "oohs" and "ahhs" from commenters, including one who wrote, "This honestly looks better than the Voila brand...kinda makes me sad that the nearest Aldi is a 2-hour drive."
On TikTok, a user raved over the dish, calling it "so filling and so satisfying." They also divulged a few brilliant ways to customize the meal, like sprinkling in some panko breadcrumbs, crumbled crackers, or Chinese noodles for some extra crunch. If you do want to take just one bag a bit further, you can also pad it out by adding additional chopped veggies, bits of chicken, or another cup of cooked pasta and cheese.
The price of the product may vary by store. However, according to one shopper, this skillet dish (which can also be microwaved for even more time-saving ease) comes in at less than $5. So it's definitely a wallet-friendly entree worth planning your dinner around. We'd suggest pairing it with a refreshing Italian chopped salad, garlicky breadsticks (like our copycat Pizza Hut ones), and for dessert, none other than Aldi's cult-favorite gelato. Buon appetito!