The Frozen Creamy Italian Comfort Food You Should Always Grab At Aldi

Grocery shopping on a budget is easy at Aldi. The supermarket is known for its efficiency-promoting policies (such as having shoppers bag their own purchases), which cut costs for the company and allow it to pass those savings onto customers. While it's true that some Aldi items can be hit or miss, in general, you can expect to find quality foods at wallet-friendly prices. Even better, Aldi doesn't skimp on variety. Beyond the basic pantry essentials, the shelves are stocked with culinary delights spanning all sorts of cultural cuisines, including all things Italian.

If you're craving something with some Mediterranean flavor, you've got options. There's garlic bread, ravioli, hot sausage, and a frozen pizza worth keeping stocked in your home. But if there's one Italian specialty item you should never skip at Aldi, that distinction belongs to none other than the Alfredo chicken skillet meal from Bremer, the store's in-house brand of frozen meals.

Sitting pretty in the freezer aisle, the dish is fully prepared — all you need to do is transfer it to a pan and crank up the heat. Broccoli, peas, and carrots punctuate pieces of penne pasta and white meat chicken, which are all doused in a creamy Alfredo sauce. Each bag comes with three servings, so while it's enough for a solo diner or couple, just keep in mind that you may need to stock up to feed a larger family.