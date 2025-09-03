The 12 Best Italian Foods To Buy At Aldi
If the perfect Italian dinner isn't one you can whip up in your own kitchen while keeping to your grocery budget, then what good is home cooking anyway? Aldi understands the struggle between food and finance and helps by stocking its locations with premium Italian options at primo prices. Even if you don't consider yourself a champ in the kitchen, a few of these well-made products can help you pass off an Old World dinner as if your nonna handed down the magic of her Italian ancestors. In fact, if Aldi had been around back then, those ancestors and your nonna just might have shopped for these picks themselves.
There are a lot of choices for Italian food in the Aldi aisles, which can make it confusing when you sweep through to fill your cart. It's best to have some kind of guidance so you get only the best of Aldi's Italian food to suit the occasion. I did a little hunting through the catalog to find what I — and the helpful folks of the Internet — consider to be Aldi's finest Italian offerings. Prices are dependent on location and are accurate as of August 2025. With this menu of masterful morsels, you can put together a fantastic Italian meal without wondering if your bank balance will cover what's in your cart.
1. Bremer Alfredo Chicken Skillet
The creamy comfort of Alfredo Chicken is expertly captured in this frozen skillet meal from Bremer, Aldi's signature line of prepared meals. Everything you need to make a complete pan of Italian tastiness is already in the bag, from the broccoli, peas, and carrots to the penne and creamy Alfredo sauce. Just provide the pan and the heat, and you have a full-service dinner that transports you to Mediterranean shores via the imaginative powers of your palate. Of course, the Chianti and crusty bread are additional, but not necessary.
Shoppers love the flavorful essences here, though some dress it up with extra chicken and sauce to make it feel more homemade. Considering the label indicates the portion size is three servings, a single bag may be too small to feed a whole household. If you're eating solo, however, you might have enough in a single purchase for a couple of meals.
2. Italian Hot Sausages
Aldi helps add a little spice to sandwich night or simply spruce up your pasta with a fiery kick with its home brand Italian Hot Sausage. The package is filled with five pork links that can easily replace your favorite hot dog for the family BBQ, or stand in for your usual breakfast sausage. Naturally, an Italian sausage sandwich is the most appropriate spot to drop these links; incorporate them into your secret recipe with peppers and tomatoes, and you have a grinder that rivals a real Italian deli.
Redditors were enthusiastic with their praise for these sausages, proclaiming that other brands are no match for the Aldi version. One sharp-thinking customer hopped onto the Johnsonville site to find new ways to put the links to their greatest use; another added them to pizza, which is a serious move for upgrading a less-than-impressive pie. Ringing up at less than $1 per link, it's easy to see why Aldi fans are so eager to work these sausages into their dining plans in all kinds of ways.
3. Specially Selected Smoked Gouda Macaroni & Cheese
Who doesn't love a dish that can serve equally well as an elegant entree or an upscale side? With Specially Selected Smoked Gouda Macaroni & Cheese, you get a box beauty that's easy to whip up while bringing a little extra flavor to a familiar pasta favorite. Thanks to a squeeze packet of creamy cheese sauce rather than a powdery mix, all you have to do is boil the shells and stir in the silky Gouda-based sauce, and you have the makings of a top-notch Italian creation.
Photos of the finished dish shared on Reddit make the completed mac & cheese look like a restaurant-level creation, even unadorned and served in a simple white bowl. Some commenters included bacon in their version to add even more smoky goodness and a bit of texture. Anyone who needs a grown-up version of mac & cheese will find their $2.45 well spent with this box.
4. Bremer Meatballs
Homemade meatballs can be highly overrated, especially when you consider the time and expense it takes to get everything in shape. Bremer Original Meatballs are already seasoned with onions and cheese, pre-formed into perfect spheres, and packaged to be stored in the freezer, ready when you need them without any extra work. Bremer also sells an Italian version with additional seasoning to give extra oomph to your dish. Heat them for an Italian meatball soup or a classic spaghetti topping and save yourself a whole bunch of effort in the kitchen when the dinner bell rings. At just over $7.50 per 64-meatball bag, there's a tasty bargain waiting to give you breathing room behind the counter.
You can find Aldi fans on Facebook kicking up their heels about how easy it is to microwave these pre-made meatballs and how well they do in an air fryer. While the review proclaiming them the best meatballs ever, anywhere may be overselling them a bit, you don't have to sample every meatball from around the world to know when you've got a tasty element in your kitchen — and one that helps you save dollars on your shopping bill, too.
5. Specially Selected Premium Marinara Sauce
It may be hard to believe that there's a store-brand marinara sauce that's as good as, if not better than Rao's, but Aldi succeeds with its Special Selected Premium Marinara sauce. It's a jarred jubilee of the highly flavorful tomato and seasoning mix you're familiar with, but the formulation adheres to a higher standard, one that makes $7 or more for a jar of Rao's seem ridiculous compared to the $4.29 price tag of this Aldi alternative. It's the analog home cooks have been waiting for, and Aldi keeps the shelves well-stocked for the moment.
Word on the web is that the same company makes both Rao's and Specially Selected marinara sauces, which may account for the closeness in taste. Regardless of how it comes about, customers love the quality and have come to depend on Aldi for this specific sauce as part of their dinners, sandwiches, and general marinara occasions. Actual tomatoes, zero sugar, and a touch of seasonings contribute to a sauce that offers Aldi shoppers an in-store brand that bests the best sauce on the market.
6. L'Oven Fresh Parmesan Romano Garlic Bread
Regardless of the old world recipe you have in mind, you're going to need Italian bread to go with it. L'Oven Fresh Parmesan Romano Garlic Bread is as hearty and robust a possibility as anything you could get at a full-service bakery, but it's priced under $5 and only takes a few minutes in the oven until it's hot, melty, and ready to serve. With a generous half baguette in the bag, you have plenty to slice and share with friends and family, though it's fine if you stash a few extra slices for yourself ... and once you taste it, you'll want to do just that.
I've had this one myself, and I can attest to the superior quality inside the bag. The take-and-bake personality means you'll find butter and cheese already spread on the half-baguette; 10 minutes or so in a 350-degree oven will turn it into melted magic and fill your kitchen with an incredible garlic aroma. It makes a fantastic addition to any larger spread, but if you just need a snack with an Italian spirit, a slab of this loaf is sure to do the trick.
7. Priano Cheese Ravioli
Tiny pasta bites like Priano Cheese Ravioli give the usual pasta meal a whimsical sensibility without requiring you to take a cooking class. Aldi packages pillowy pockets of cheesy deliciousness inside tender pasta that cooks up in a flash. Top it with sauce and toss a simple salad to go with it, and you're looking at one of the easiest and most affordable Italian meals on the home cooking market. Priced around $4.69 for a two-serving bag, it's not too challenging on your budget to pick up a few packs at a time and keep them in your culinary vault for future use.
The Priano brand exerts a big presence in the world of Aldi Italian food, and these ravioli appear to be a deluxe buy among the line. Some fans even consider them a staple in their dining repertoire. While they're perfectly wonderful straight out of the bag with a ricotta filling that turns creamy after heating, some customers toss them with spinach, feta, and sausage to make a more balanced bowl.
8. Mama Cozzi's Pepperoni Rising Crust Pizza
If you were to rank Aldi pizzas from worst to best as Mashed writer Carlie Hoke did, you'd find most of the entries belong to Mama Cozzi's, an Aldi specialty brand that features heavily in the Italian food sector. Topping the Mama Cozzi's pizza list is the Pepperoni Rising Crust pie, a classic combination that takes frozen pizza to new heights. That's a heavy lift for a higher-priced pizza, but with Aldi keeping its prime pie under the $5 mark, it makes the accomplishment even more noteworthy.
According to Hoke, the combination of toppings is a winner, and the crust is a showstopper. It's no wonder Mama Cozzi's pizza is in the Aldi Hall of Fame; as this better-than-restaurant pie demonstrates, Aldi goes out of its way to provide premium pizza that doesn't leave you feeling robbed. And you don't have to tip the driver.
9. Tuscan Garden Restaurant Style Italian Salad Dressing
Olive Garden's famous salad dressing gets a slick competitor for home dining dollars in this clever reproduction from Aldi's Tuscan Garden label. It may be as close as you can get to finding Olive Garden salad dressing at Aldi, and if you're looking for the real deal, stumbling over a convincing substitute that costs $2 instead of the usual $4 or so you'd pay for the bigger-name brand might be enough to change your mind. If not, the flavor is bound to.
Devoted Aldi shoppers are effusive with their praise, going so far as to say this version is better than Olive Garden. One fan even decided to forego the usual green salad and added the dressing to a hodgepodge of veggies instead, sharing a photo on the Aldi Aisle of Shame Facebook page. This flexible use is bound to inspire thoughts of using the dressing as a dip for crudité, a marinade for chicken, and all the other exciting ways that Italian dressing can come in handy.
10. Sundae Shoppe Triple Chocolate Gelato
There's no way you would overlook Italian dessert options at Aldi, especially when the chain's Sundae Shoppe Triple Chocolate Gelato can be had for essentially a song. In this instance, a song translates to about $3.65 for a 28.5-ounce tub — not too shabby for a specialty treat. Considering that Aldi shoppers seem to be obsessed with the store's gelato from Sundae Shopper, Triple Chocolate is yet another reason to expand your shopping list.
From fanciful claims that the flavor of this Italian ice cream can transport the taster back to Italy, to declarations that it's a fun find for chocolate fans, there's a coneful of great press about this dairy-based delight. If you're in the market for a sweet way to end an Italian supper — or a supper from any cuisine, for that matter — this decadent bite should be a contender for the spot. And if you need something a little more elite to close out the evening, drop a scoop into your espresso and make a mocha-fied affogato to take it into more sophisticated territory.
11. Specially Selected Garlic Prolova Wood-Fired Flatbread
For an elegant alternative to traditional pizza, add a Specially Selected Garlic Provola Flatbread to your Aldi shopping options so you'll be ready for cocktail hour or a light, yet satisfying supper. This appetizer-style take on a more traditional pizza quadruples up the cheese factor with smoked provola, smooth mascarpone, sultry pecorino, and subtle mozzarella. It's a four-cheese festival with a rustic shape and a crisp crust that feels more like an upscale treat than a family-ready side or entree, though it can certainly serve those purposes, too.
Word from shoppers who've tried it includes comments that range from extoling its perfection to explaining how adding balsamic vinegar or extra cheese takes it to a better place. This bite is better suited for a grown-up palate, one that isn't expecting chain-style cheesy bread or generic pizza, but a more balanced take on what a wood-fired flatbread creation can be. If you happen to possess such a palate, this quick and affordable new favorite might just be waiting for you at Aldi.
12. Mama Cozzi's Calzones
Don't skimp on the Italian lunch selections when you do your Aldi run; make sure you take a pass at the deli case to pick up a package of Mama Cozzi's Calzones. These folded pizza-style pockets are packed tightly with marinara and pepperoni, four gooey cheeses, spicy Buffalo chicken or succulent Philly cheesesteak fixings. They're also sized perfectly to fit inside a lunchbox, though they do need a little heat-up to be lunch-ready. At $2.55 or so, you end up with an inexpensive and generously-sized sandwich alternative that gives your noontime meal a touch of street food fun.
Fans find only great things to say about these calzones, favoring the Philly cheesesteak and recommending a marinara sauce and mozzarella for the pepperoni version. Though you can dress it up as you see fit, heating it straight out of the clamshell package and tearing into it is probably the easiest way to get your money's worth out of this delicious Italian find.
How I chose these items
Having some personal experience with Aldi Italian food items, I let my senses guide me to what sounded like the best options. I scouted around for a variety of sides, mains, and desserts. I also opted for items from different sections to give the breadbox, pantry, fridge, and freezer equal exposure. I left out newcomers like Aldi Halloween-shaped pasta, since this come-and-go item won't be on shelves beyond October, and stuck with products you're likely to find in stores year-round instead.
Once I had an idea of the items I wanted, I trimmed my list by looking at reviews and comments left by Aldi shoppers who had tried them. Some offered honest praise for the straightforward dishes, while others provided suggestions for simple home-based upgrades. Though opinions are sure to differ based on preference and experience, these are some of the most popular products Aldi provides among its deep catalog of Italian food.