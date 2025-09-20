The Best New Fall Fast Food Items 2025
If your morning walks or evening commutes are starting to feature a crisp breeze, that means one thing: the return of fall. Every year, as the weather starts to change, autumnal flavors reappear at our favorite fast food joints. Whether you enjoy apple, caramel, maple, or the ever-iconic pumpkin spice, chains seem to get more creative each year in their fall-themed offerings to keep the masses coming.
The best flavors are tried-and-true, but sometimes even the most loved are at risk of being dumped for new trends. Since 2022, Dunkin' has offered a flavor blast called the Nutty Pumpkin coffee, a combination of pumpkin and hazelnut swirls (hence the drink's name). In 2021, Starbucks' new fall menu flavor was apple, but this year the chain decided not to bring back its apple crisp drinks (to many customers' chagrin). Wendy's once even offered a salted caramel Frosty (back in 2022), but the sip has not yet made a return.
Like any other year, 2025 is no exception to the fall flavor trends, and we've compiled a list of some of the best new fast food items to come to chains. Think of it like your very own fall fast food bucket list, and we can't wait to try them all right along with you.
Dunkin' Iced Pumpkin Loaf
Dunkin' released its Cereal N' Milk drinks in August, but for those who insist on indulging in fall flavors, the chain also gifted us with a brand-new sweet treat. The iced pumpkin loaf is Dunkin's newest autumnal edition, alongside the returning pumpkin donut and pumpkin munchkins (which the chain previously turned into a creamer). The new loaf is a swirl of pumpkin and vanilla cakes, topped with a rich cream cheese icing. These slices of deliciousness are also individually wrapped, so they're super easy to take on the go.
Häagen-Dazs Pumpkin Spice Dipped Waffle Cone
While many consider ice cream to be a summertime delight, Häagen-Dazs is switching up the narrative with its new fall offering. The chain recently introduced a pumpkin spice-dipped waffle cone that customers can pair with their favorite scoops. The cone is dipped in white chocolate, which is then rolled in cinnamon cookies and that classic pumpkin spice blend.
Starbucks Reserve Pumpkin Spice Duo Flight and Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Manhattan
We can't prove that Starbucks was the first to create a pumpkin spice-infused latte, but the PSL has become synonymous with the chain's fall offerings. Beyond the latte and other popular offerings like its Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Starbucks Reserve locations are crafting a few new drinks this fall. The Pumpkin Spice Duo Flight features both an iced pumpkin spice masala chai latte and the pumpkin spice whiskey barrel-aged cold brew. (And if you're a cold foam fanatic, both are topped with pumpkin pie spice cold foam). If you're looking for a fall-themed beverage with a kick, the pumpkin spice whiskey barrel-aged Manhattan is another new addition. Keep in mind that these are only being served at Starbucks Reserve locations in New York City, Chicago, and Seattle (and we're very jealous of our readers in these cities).
The Sonic Salted Caramel Toffee Collection
In an attempt at what it calls "saving the pumpkins," Sonic is releasing a Salted Caramel Toffee collection, which it hopes will sway customers away from the classic pumpkin spice. The collection features the salted caramel toffee iced coffee, topped with cold foam and toffee pieces, and the salted caramel croissant bites, which are covered in a caramel-toffee sugar. Funnily enough, the chain will actually donate $15,000 to a program called 'Pumpkins for the People,' which is focused on ending food waste by making sure pumpkins don't end up in landfills (literally saving the pumpkins).
Starbucks Pecan Oatmilk Cortado
If you're not near a Starbucks Reserve location but want to try a new and delicious drink, fear not — the chain has something for you as well. In addition to the pecan crunch oatmilk latte (last year's new introduction), Starbucks is now offering a pecan oatmilk cortado. The drink features its blonde espresso with a unique and cozy pecan flavor, served in an 8-ounce cup and finished off with the chain's pecan crunch topping.
Starbucks Italian Sausage Egg Bites
Not in the mood for something sweet? Starbucks can cater to you as well with its new egg bite flavor. The warm and creamy bites you know and love will now come in an Italian sausage flavor, featuring crumbled sausage, sun-dried tomato pesto, basil, and Monterey Jack cheese.
Rita's Apple Butter Concrete
While Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard specializes in what its name suggests — Italian ice and custard — the chain also offers what it calls 'concretes.' These blended treats feature Rita's classic custard mixed with a variety of toppings. This fall, the chain is introducing Apple Butter (which includes vanilla custard, apple butter, vanilla wafer cookies, and apple pie filling) and Harvest Swirl (a combination of apple butter and pumpkin) to complement its mainstay Pumpkin Pie Concrete.
Dairy Queen Caramel Toffee Cookie Blizzard and Maple Cookie Shake
Dairy Queen's Blizzards and shakes are meant to be enjoyed year-round, especially since the company releases new seasonal flavor combinations every few months. Now, the chain is offering a caramel toffee cookie Blizzard blended with toffee, caramel, and cookie pieces, and a maple cookie shake, complete with a maple cookie crumble. Try these while you can, because last year's fall specials — like the Oreo fudge brownie Blizzard — didn't make the cut this fall.
Chick-fil-A Cherry Berry Sprite
Sticking in the realm of beverages, Chick-fil-A's fall menu includes its inaugural seasonal soda: Cherry Berry and Sprite. The flavor supposedly has notes of cranberries, cherries, and blueberries, and can also be enjoyed in the chain's lemonade, Frosted Lemonade, and Sunjoy drinks (the chain's lemonade name change).
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Apple Pie Paradise Smoothie
Tropical Smoothie Cafe's newest fall flavor combines apple with a delicious cookie crunch. The smoothie includes apples, yogurt, banana, cinnamon, coconut, and the star of the show, Biscoff cookie crumbles. The resulting flavor is reminiscent of the beloved fall favorite, apple pie.
Domino's Cinnamon Bread Bites
Domino's has always specialized in delicious nibbles like garlic bread twists and parmesan bread bites (which came second on our list of popular Domino's menu items ranked worst to best). Now, the chain has added a cinnamon flavor to the mix, featuring its bread bites doused in butter and then coated in a cinnamon sugar mixture, with icing on the side for dipping or drizzling.