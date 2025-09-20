The Best New Fall Fast Food Items 2025

If your morning walks or evening commutes are starting to feature a crisp breeze, that means one thing: the return of fall. Every year, as the weather starts to change, autumnal flavors reappear at our favorite fast food joints. Whether you enjoy apple, caramel, maple, or the ever-iconic pumpkin spice, chains seem to get more creative each year in their fall-themed offerings to keep the masses coming.

The best flavors are tried-and-true, but sometimes even the most loved are at risk of being dumped for new trends. Since 2022, Dunkin' has offered a flavor blast called the Nutty Pumpkin coffee, a combination of pumpkin and hazelnut swirls (hence the drink's name). In 2021, Starbucks' new fall menu flavor was apple, but this year the chain decided not to bring back its apple crisp drinks (to many customers' chagrin). Wendy's once even offered a salted caramel Frosty (back in 2022), but the sip has not yet made a return.

Like any other year, 2025 is no exception to the fall flavor trends, and we've compiled a list of some of the best new fast food items to come to chains. Think of it like your very own fall fast food bucket list, and we can't wait to try them all right along with you.