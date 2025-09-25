The Best Apple-Flavored Foods You'll Find At Costco For Fall 2025
While pumpkin spice might be a defining fall flavor, it's not necessarily the most beloved. In a Mashed poll, 26% of those surveyed chose apple as their favorite flavor of autumn, whereas pumpkin spice received 24% of all votes. While the tart, sweet taste of apples is appealing on its own, the fruit also pairs well with fall-friendly spices like cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg, as well as sweet ingredients like vanilla, caramel, and maple syrup. If you're an enthusiastic member of team apple, we have some great Costco products to herald the arrival of autumn.
Along with tempting desserts and decadent gift baskets, our list also includes tasty snacks and an apple variety that a Reddit commenter characterized as "the best apples I've ever eaten." While most of the items featured here are available inside Costco warehouses, the caramel apple gift set is an online only exclusive. That means members must order the product via the website, as it won't be found in stores. Additionally, stock can vary from location to location, so not every product may be available at every Costco. If you're intrigued by these fall treats, we suggest you act fast. Between limited availability and customer demand, these goodies won't be around forever.
Gen Bake Apple Fritter Donut Bites
Costco's Gen Bake Apple Fritter Donut Bites combine two sweet treats into one tasty little package. Each 28-ounce pack contains 13 bites, which are made with apples from the great state of Washington. Some Costco locations offer these donut bites for $9.07 per package, but prices may vary. Word on the street is that these babies taste even better when warmed up in either the microwave or air fryer.
Cosmic Crisp Apples
While we may be cheating slightly by featuring Cosmic Crisp Apples in our best apple-flavored treats at Costco, this fruit is simply too good not to include. Each 4-pound pack of Cosmic Crisps costs $7.48, which is a great bargain for fruit that's been praised for its balanced flavor and overabundant juiciness. These apples are also a great addition to fall-themed apple recipes like mulled cider and tarte tatin.
Mrs. Prindables Signature Caramel Apple and Confection Tray
As an online only item, Mrs. Prindables Signature Caramel Apple and Confection Tray can only be purchased on the Costco website. And at $79.99, this gift basket definitely doesn't come cheap. However, it's the perfect way to indulge your (or a loved one's) desire for a chocolatey, indulgent treat. Along with triple chocolate- and milk chocolate walnut-covered caramel apples, you'll also get white chocolate-covered mini pretzels, assorted caramels, and other snacks.
Bare Organic Apple Chips
Lovers of healthy, wholesome snacks can rejoice! Now at Costco, the Bare Apple Organic Variety Pack features 20 individually wrapped bags of apple chips in Crispy Reds and Cinnamon flavors. While this product is sadly out of stock at our nearest Costco, other locations list the item for $14.74. According to the packaging, these apple chips are non-GMO, gluten-free, and certified USDA organic.
Kirkland Signature Caramel Apple Strudel Bites
The Kirkland Signature Caramel Apple Strudel Bites come with a word of warning, at least according to Reddit. As one Costco member put it, "I tore those up in an afternoon," while another said, "I polished mine off the other day and I've been nonstop thinking about [them]." Each 12-count package will run shoppers $10.20, and based on the response, this apple-flavored snack will surely sell out quickly.
Kirkland Signature Apple Pie
In our ranking of the best Costco holiday pies, we honored the chain's massive apple pie with the first-place spot. This autumnal dessert classic is still wooing customers, both in terms of size and deliciousness. The Kirkland Signature Apple Pie weighs approximately four pounds (and then some) and retails for $14.74. The dessert is beloved for its delectably flaky crust and perfectly flavored filling (which is described as "Apples in Cinnamon Slurry" on the website).