The Best Apple-Flavored Foods You'll Find At Costco For Fall 2025

While pumpkin spice might be a defining fall flavor, it's not necessarily the most beloved. In a Mashed poll, 26% of those surveyed chose apple as their favorite flavor of autumn, whereas pumpkin spice received 24% of all votes. While the tart, sweet taste of apples is appealing on its own, the fruit also pairs well with fall-friendly spices like cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg, as well as sweet ingredients like vanilla, caramel, and maple syrup. If you're an enthusiastic member of team apple, we have some great Costco products to herald the arrival of autumn.

Along with tempting desserts and decadent gift baskets, our list also includes tasty snacks and an apple variety that a Reddit commenter characterized as "the best apples I've ever eaten." While most of the items featured here are available inside Costco warehouses, the caramel apple gift set is an online only exclusive. That means members must order the product via the website, as it won't be found in stores. Additionally, stock can vary from location to location, so not every product may be available at every Costco. If you're intrigued by these fall treats, we suggest you act fast. Between limited availability and customer demand, these goodies won't be around forever.