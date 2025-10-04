These Homemade Hot Honey Wings Taste Just Like Wingstop
There are plenty of popular Wingstop menu items out there, and even when it comes to the wings specifically, there are seemingly endless flavor options. Some people prefer their wings nice and saucy, whereas others like to take the dry rub route. Wingstop has a long list of flavor varieties in both departments, but few flavors can quite capture that perfect sweet-spicy balance that the hot honey dry rub does. If a trip to Wingstop isn't in the cards anytime soon, then recipe developer Julianne De Witt's copycat hot honey dry rubbed wings will supply all of that crispy, slightly sweet, and perfectly spicy goodness right at home.
"These bold and flavorful copycat Wingstop Hot Honey Wings are so easy to make," De Witt says, "Perfect for busy weeknights, game nights, or dinner parties." Since Wingstop's version of the flavor comes in dry rub form instead of a sauce, De Witt opts for honey powder in this recipe instead of liquid honey to create a sweet but spicy taste without the stickiness. As De Witt describes, "The honey powder in the rub caramelizes and the spices intensify during the cooking process, resulting in slightly sweet, smoky, and spicy wings with a dry texture that's perfect for dipping or enjoying on their own."
Gather the ingredients for copycat Wingstop hot honey rubbed wings
Though you could order the hot honey dry rub on bone-in or boneless wings at Wingstop, De Witt opts for classic bone-in chicken wings for her copycat recipe. Aside from the chicken, you'll also need olive oil and the various dry rub ingredients: honey powder, ancho chile powder, garlic powder, onion powder, cayenne pepper, paprika, salt, and black pepper.
Though the honey powder certainly provides a nice level of subtle sweetness in the rub, depending on your preference, you may want to amp up the sweetness even more. "I find that honey powder is not quite as sweet as regular honey, so if a sweeter wing is desired, add some brown sugar to the rub," De Witt advises. There's also room to amp up the spice: "The level of spice can be adjusted if desired — taste the rub before adding it to the chicken to get an idea of the heat level."
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 425 F.
Step 2: Add the honey powder and spices to a bowl
Add the honey powder, ancho chile powder, garlic powder, onion powder, cayenne, paprika, salt, and pepper to a small bowl.
Step 3: Mix to form the dry rub
Mix well.
Step 4: Dry the wings
Dry the chicken wings with a paper towel.
Step 5: Pour oil over the wings
Add the oil to the wings.
Step 6: Pour half of the dry rub over the wings
Add half of the seasoning mix to the chicken.
Step 7: Mix the dry rub into the wings
Use tongs to blend the spices into the chicken.
Step 8: Coat the wings in the remaining dry rub
Add the remaining seasoning to the chicken and mix until both sides are coated evenly.
Step 9: Prepare the baking sheets
Place a wire rack into two baking sheets and cover each with a piece of parchment paper.
Step 10: Transfer the wings to the baking sheets
Divide the wings between the two baking sheets.
Step 11: Bake the wings
Place the wings in the oven and bake for 40 minutes, flipping halfway through.
Step 12: Serve the hot honey rubbed wings
Serve the wings with your favorite dip, if desired.
What can I serve with hot honey wings?
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|775
|Total Fat
|50.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|13.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|377.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|16.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.3 g
|Total Sugars
|13.3 g
|Sodium
|856.7 mg
|Protein
|60.3 g
What is honey powder and what can it be used for?
Though it may not be as popular as liquid honey, honey powder or powdered honey just might become your new secret weapon in the kitchen. And, yes, it really is just plain old honey in a solidified and powdered form, often mixed with some sort of stabilizer. "Honey powder is dehydrated honey that has been dried into a fine, granulated powder," De Witt explains. "It has the flavor of real honey but in dry form that can be easily sprinkled or mixed."
Given that honey powder packs all of that classic honey flavor without the liquidy, sticky mess, it only makes sense that it's such a useful ingredient when it comes to seasoning blends or dry rubs. De Witt strongly recommends using honey powder for dry rubs (such as the one in this recipe) or other types of seasonings for various types of poultry, but she also notes that it works well in baked goods or dissolved into hot drinks, like tea. "Use honey powder as a snack seasoning over buttered popcorn, chips, or roasted nuts," she recommends, or, "Add it to granola for sweetness without the stickiness." When it comes to using honey powder in baking, you can look at it like a swap for granulated sugar, or you can use it in a pastry where you want the sweetness to be particularly honey-forward.
What are some tips for making these Hot Honey Wings?
De Witt's recipe for hot honey wings is pretty straightforward, and you don't even have to worry about fussing with hot oil or frying the wings. She does have some tips for making the wings, however, to ensure that they turn out as flavorful and crispy as possible. Speaking of crispiness, the path to achieving optimal crispy wings starts before they even hit the oven. "Blot the wings with a paper towel — this will help the skin crisp when cooking," De Witt advises. On a similar thread: "Lining a baking sheet with a wire rack allows air to circulate around the wings, promoting crispy skin."
You may have also noticed that De Witt calls for baking the wings at a pretty high temperature of 425 F, and this is very intentional. As she explains, baking the wings at this high temperature will not only help with that crispy skin once again, but it will help ensure that the hot honey dry rub gets nice and caramelized. If you were to cook the wings at too low a temperature, you wouldn't get that nice caramelization, and the skin might actually become rubbery. "Cooking wings at a higher temp will also ensure that the chicken cooks quickly, sealing in moisture," De Witt adds.