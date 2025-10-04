These Homemade Hot Honey Wings Taste Just Like Wingstop

There are plenty of popular Wingstop menu items out there, and even when it comes to the wings specifically, there are seemingly endless flavor options. Some people prefer their wings nice and saucy, whereas others like to take the dry rub route. Wingstop has a long list of flavor varieties in both departments, but few flavors can quite capture that perfect sweet-spicy balance that the hot honey dry rub does. If a trip to Wingstop isn't in the cards anytime soon, then recipe developer Julianne De Witt's copycat hot honey dry rubbed wings will supply all of that crispy, slightly sweet, and perfectly spicy goodness right at home.

"These bold and flavorful copycat Wingstop Hot Honey Wings are so easy to make," De Witt says, "Perfect for busy weeknights, game nights, or dinner parties." Since Wingstop's version of the flavor comes in dry rub form instead of a sauce, De Witt opts for honey powder in this recipe instead of liquid honey to create a sweet but spicy taste without the stickiness. As De Witt describes, "The honey powder in the rub caramelizes and the spices intensify during the cooking process, resulting in slightly sweet, smoky, and spicy wings with a dry texture that's perfect for dipping or enjoying on their own."