These Sweet & Tangy Air Fryer BBQ Wings Are Better Than Takeout

Craving chicken wings but trying to resist the temptation of takeout? These sweet and tangy air fryer barbecue wings are the perfect solution. Brought to us by Catherine Brookes, this recipe couldn't be easier to whip up, with the wings ready to enjoy in just 30 minutes, achievable with the air fryer.

You'll find that using the air-frying technique in this recipe gives the chicken a beautiful char on the outside while keeping the meat nice and juicy. And, compared to the more traditional oven-baking method, it'll save you time, so if you haven't tried cooking chicken wings in your air fryer yet, this is your sign. Because these wings are both rubbed with dry spices and tossed in barbecue sauce, they most definitely deliver on the sweet and tangy flavor, with the chicken's coating gloriously caramelized when fresh out of the air fryer.

Guaranteed to come out sticky, saucy, and cooked to tender perfection, these wings are perfect when served as an appetizer with your favorite dips or as part of an easy weeknight dinner with a selection of sides. As you take your first succulent, barbecue-infused bite, we guarantee you'll be glad you didn't spend a fortune on takeout instead!