10 Things Trader Joe's Does Better Than Aldi

There are plenty of discount grocery chains out there, but Trader Joe's and Aldi occupy an overlapping part of the map. This can leave you wondering what things Trader Joe's does better than Aldi. Both promise cheap staples and the occasional culinary oddity, yet they feel very different when you walk through the door. Aldi is efficient, economical, and unapologetically plain — everything from the cart deposit to the lighting signals this. Trader Joe's, meanwhile, leans into personality: hand-drawn signage, staff who chat you up about a new snack, and a focus on healthy eating that makes it not dissimilar from a bargain Whole Foods.

The comparison is often made because of the unexpected connection between Aldi and Trader Joe's. Some people mistakenly believe that the same Aldi that has stores in the U.S. also owns Trader Joe's. But, actually, Aldi split off into two chains in the 1960s. Aldi Süd runs the U.S. Aldi stores, while Aldi Nord technically owns Trader Joe's — though the chain is still allowed to maintain its own personality.

So, we understand the loose connection, but why pick Trader Joe's over Aldi? Where Aldi will reliably shave pennies off your weekly shop, Trader Joe's brings the vibes and the quality ingredients. There's a place for both these chains, but if you're asking where you'll find better vegan mock meats, more imaginative snacks, or a wine that tastes like it came from a specialist store, Trader Joe's often comes out on top.