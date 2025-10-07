Who Is The 36-Year-Old CEO Bringing Red Lobster Out Of Bankruptcy?

Not every struggling seafood chain can make a comeback, but Red Lobster is a bona fide success story. Much of that can be attributed to Damola Adamolekun, Red Lobster's 36-year-old CEO and business prodigy. Despite his young age, Adamolekun has a lengthy and impressive career behind him. Red Lobster's current CEO started out as an analyst at Goldman Sachs and quickly made his way up the corporate ladder, eventually becoming partner at Paulson & Co. (an investment firm) while also serving as P.F. Chang's CEO for over four years.

Adamolekun was appointed to his position at Red Lobster by Fortress Investment Group. Since joining in 2024, the CEO has had a major effect on the seafood restaurant, which exited Chapter 11 bankruptcy shortly after Adamolekun took charge. In a conversation with Goldman Sachs, the young business star expressed lofty ambitions for the future of Red Lobster, as well as himself. As Adamolekun explained, "I aim to continue growing as a leader who drives meaningful impact—not only within the organizations I serve but also in the communities we touch.