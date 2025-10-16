America's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Bars In Every State

Over the past few years, there's been a rise in craft cocktail bars. The best cocktail bars certainly have their place — unique cocktail menus, innovative spirits, and a swanky ambiance. However, sometimes you just want to visit a classic dive, where you know you can purchase some strong drinks from a familiar face behind the bar. These hole-in-the-wall bars are an unpretentious hideaway with a timeless vibe. From the outside, they are easy to miss at the first glance, but once you enter, you know exactly where you are. These bars are beloved for their cozy, sometimes grungy, atmosphere where you can hide from the outside world. When you visit a dive bar, you probably order a house spirit with a mixer or a nice, simple beer.

The best hole-in-the-wall bars should be unassuming on the outside, but after your time there, you'd describe them as hidden gems. These bars are usually about more than just drinks — they're about authenticity, stories, and connection, the hidden places where locals gather, memories are made, and every jukebox or paint-splattered wall has something to say. Using countless Google reviews, Reddit threads, and local blogs, we've rounded up the best hole-in-the-wall bars in every U.S. state.