America's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Bars In Every State
Over the past few years, there's been a rise in craft cocktail bars. The best cocktail bars certainly have their place — unique cocktail menus, innovative spirits, and a swanky ambiance. However, sometimes you just want to visit a classic dive, where you know you can purchase some strong drinks from a familiar face behind the bar. These hole-in-the-wall bars are an unpretentious hideaway with a timeless vibe. From the outside, they are easy to miss at the first glance, but once you enter, you know exactly where you are. These bars are beloved for their cozy, sometimes grungy, atmosphere where you can hide from the outside world. When you visit a dive bar, you probably order a house spirit with a mixer or a nice, simple beer.
The best hole-in-the-wall bars should be unassuming on the outside, but after your time there, you'd describe them as hidden gems. These bars are usually about more than just drinks — they're about authenticity, stories, and connection, the hidden places where locals gather, memories are made, and every jukebox or paint-splattered wall has something to say. Using countless Google reviews, Reddit threads, and local blogs, we've rounded up the best hole-in-the-wall bars in every U.S. state.
Alabama: The Keg Lounge and Grill
The Keg has been around for over five decades, and serves an award-winning Keg burger. This old-school bar in Orange Beach also hosts live country and rock music shows with local bands and musicians. Inside, you can stay entertained for hours with several pool tables, an old jukebox, and friendly bartenders.
facebook.com/thekegloungeandgrill
(251) 981-9462
26796 Canal Rd, Orange Beach, AL 36561
Alaska: Salty Dawg Saloon
What was once built in 1897 as a post office, railroad station, grocery store, and coal mining office is now the Salty Dawg Saloon. If you love your time there, you can buy some merch to bring home with you. The walls and ceiling are completely covered in dollar bills and fishing history, adding to the unique ambience. No cards are accepted, so be sure to bring your cash.
(907) 235-6718
4380 Homer Spit Rd, Homer, AK 99603
Arizona: Swizzle Inn
Swizzle Inn is a classic dive bar. You'll find it in a strip mall, and it has an eclectic vibe: a bit piratey, a bit beachy, and a lot Christmasy. The bartenders have been slinging drinks since the 1990s, so expect a fun time. You can also find pool tables and a jukebox, and you can stop in to participate in trivia nights or sports nights.
(602) 277-7775
5835 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Arkansas: The White Water Tavern
Located in a legendary 1970s building, The White Water Tavern in Little Rock is a bar offering burgers, sandwiches, shrimp baskets, snacks, drinks, and more. For entertainment, you'll find a variety of live bands and musicians across several different genres. You can also enjoy karaoke nights if you want to perform yourself.
(501) 375-8400
2500 W 7th St, Little Rock, AR 72205
California: Mozzi's Saloon
Mozzi's Saloon has a storied history that begins back in 1866. The decor keeps to its cowboy roots with an old Western theme and features numerous items on the walls to keep you entertained for hours. Typical of a dive bar, you'll find some pool tables, live music, and relaxed guests.
(805) 927-4767
2262 Main St, Cambria, CA 93428
Colorado: Nob Hill Inn
Nob Hill Inn in Denver is an affordable bar with old-school vibes. It offers an extensive food menu, a full bar, and a variety of themed nights, from game nights to karaoke nights and live music nights. You'll also find board games and just about anything else you could possibly want. It's clear why this is such a customer favorite — no one ever wants to leave.
(303) 860-7557
420 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80203
Connecticut: Corleone's
Corleone's is a bar inside an old Victorian house in Willimantic. While it doesn't serve food, you can bring your own or have it delivered. However, the bar features karaoke, trivia nights, pool tables, and strong drinks. It's more spread out than a typical dive bar, with a main bar, a patio, and a smoking area.
(860) 450-1277
103 Union St, Willimantic, CT 06226
Delaware: Murph's Irish Pub
Murph's is a neighborhood bar in Wilmington that's been called a "dive bar, sports bar, and local watering hole." If that's what you're after, then you should definitely stop in. At Murph's, you can try burgers, cheesesteaks, sandwiches, egg rolls, quesadillas, salads, and a variety of beers and other drinks. It also has a pool table, live music, and sports night.
(302) 384-7773
01 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, DE 19809
Florida: Southport Raw Bar
Southport Raw Bar in Fort Lauderdale has become a locals' favorite over its 50 years in business. With a patio dining space overlooking the waterway, it offers seafood, cocktails, burgers, and fast food — but oysters and clams are the specialty. Kid- and pet-friendly, the bar also offers live music seven days a week, free Wi-Fi, and free docking.
southportrawbar.com/index.html
(954) 525-2526
1536 Cordova Rd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Georgia: Northside Tavern
Northside Tavern features live blues music seven nights a week. It was named one of the best blues dive bars and voted in the Top Ten Dive Bars in America. Inside, you'll find a 'wall of fame' featuring great musicians who have played there. It also has pool tables and great drinks. There's no cover from Sunday to Thursday, but be prepared to pay a $10 cover on Friday and Saturday.
(404) 874-8745
1058 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Hawaii: Green Lady Cocktail Room
Green Lady Cocktail Room is a hole-in-the-wall bar with speakeasy vibes in the heart of Honolulu. Hidden inside a hotel, it has partnered with some of the best mixologists in the U.S. to offer phenomenal cocktails. A seat here is coveted, with fewer than 20 available at any given time. To get access to the bar, you'll need to ask hotel reception for Room 8.
(808) 475-6864
431 Nohonani St, Honolulu, HI 96815
Idaho: Fireside Inn
A Cozy Bar in Boise, Fire Inn features a wide selection of beverages, from classic cocktails to local beers. Guests absolutely love the variety of games and entertainment options inside, featuring options like pool tables, shuffleboard, pinball, and giant Jenga to keep you entertained. It also has a patio, where you can find a taco food truck if you get hungry.
(208) 342-9075
1610 N 31st St #5923, Boise, ID 83703
Illinois: Rossi's Liquors
Rossi's liquors might look intimidating from the outside, but you'll find that it's very welcoming. If you've ever wondered what a "dive bar" actually means, you'll figure it out at Rossi's. You'll find a sign or a sticker on just about any surface you see. It is a cash-only establishment, so be sure to stop at the ATM before you visit. Even though it's open early, don't expect to find food inside. This old-school bar also has a jukebox and dartboards to complete the vibe.
(312) 644-5775
412 N State St, Chicago, IL 60654
Indiana: Red Key tavern
Open in Indianapolis since 1933, the family-owned Red Key Tavern features original 1930s murals, 1940s-era model airplanes, and a jukebox, keeping its classic vibe. This tavern is known for its simple, affordable classic cocktails and its famous cheeseburger and potato salad. It's a pillar of the community – guests have a tradition of sticking dollar bills in the ceiling, and Red Key donates this money to local charities each year.
(317) 283-4601
5170 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Iowa: Mac's Tavern
Open for over 80 years, Mac's Tavern is described as a friendly, fun classic sports bar and grill with an Irish pub twist. This bar in Davenport offers appetizers, soups, gourmet burgers, sandwiches, its famous wings, cocktails, and more. Known for its old-school martinis and its grungy vibe, you can also stop by to play games, listen to live music, or watch a game.
(563) 324-6227
316 W 3rd St, Davenport, IA 52801
Kansas: Gayle's
Located in Topeka, Gayle's serves the best cocktails in town. The best part about Gayle's is the programming. You can enjoy local, live music on Friday and Saturday nights, come for karaoke on Sunday and Monday night, compete in a billiards tournament on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday nights, or play a Double Jeopardy tournament on Sunday nights. Guests say it's one of the best hole-in-the-wall bars they've ever been to.
(785) 232-5511
600 NW Paramore St, Topeka, KS 66608
Kentucky: Charlie Brown's Restaurant
Charlie Brown in Lexington has been around for over 46 years, which is a testament to its longevity. On the food menu, you'll find some classic bar food using locally sourced ingredients. On the drink menu, you'll find a variety of beer, wine, and spirits, and even a "drinks by the liter" option if you want to split a cocktail with a friend. Whether you choose to sit on the couch and read a selection from the packed bookshelves or enjoy your cocktails on the outdoor patio, you'll enjoy your time.
(859) 269-5701
816 Euclid Ave, Lexington, KY 40502
Louisiana: Snake and Jake's Christmas Club Lounge
From the outside, Snake and Jake's might look like an abandoned house. Inside, though, you'll find a cozy lounge with Christmas lights and a grungy atmosphere. It's had the same owner for close to three decades, serving you beers and drinks like the signature Jägermeister-and-Schlitz combo. Anthony Bourdain was a regular at this bar, proving just how amazing it is. You can also enjoy a backyard garden area when the weather is nice.
(504) 861-2802
7612 Oak St, New Orleans, LA 70118
Maine: The Porthole Restaurant & Pub
The Porthole is a classic diner-style restaurant and pub in Maine. It offers clam chowder and twin lobster, as well as a full menu and an extensive cocktail and beer list. It also provides outdoor seating, which is popular when cruise ships are in port. Reviewers recommend the Bloody Mary, which pairs well with the live music you can find almost any day of the week.
(207) 773-4653
20 Custom House Wharf, Portland, ME 04101
Maryland: The Owl Bar
The Owl Bar in Baltimore has been around for a long time. So long, in fact, that it is known for using owl decorations to signal when liquor was available. These owls are still on display today. You'll find The Owl Bar inside a hotel, and you'll find many reasons to visit: trivia night, happy hour, or group specials. No matter the occasion, you'll be glad you stopped by.
(410) 347-0888
1 E Chase St, Baltimore, MD 21202
Massachusetts: Vincent's
Vincent's, located in Worcester, is an old-school hole-in-the-wall bar. Customers love the cozy and inviting atmosphere. When you visit, you'll find live music, a jukebox, a photo booth, delicious cocktails, and great food. If you're hungry, the meatball sandwich is a standout that customers love. The bar is decorated with taxidermy, and if you look closely, you'll notice some history of the city on the walls.
facebook.com/vincentsworcester
(508) 752-9439
49 Suffolk St, Worcester, MA 01604
Michigan: Alaskan Bar
If you're looking for a hidden gem, the Alaskan Bar in Detroit has you covered. When you visit, customers claim you'll feel right at home, in no small part thanks to Bob, the owner, who is an excellent host. You can find tables strewn with poker chips and newspapers, a pull-down projector screen, good beer, and spirits.
(419) 464-9645
7627 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48210
Minnesota: Grumpy's Bar
Grumpy's Bar rests in an old building and has been recognized by local magazines. It's known for its great atmosphere, live concerts, and events, including bingo, trivia nights, and more. You can enjoy classic bar food like pizza and meats cooked on the outdoor patio grill, as well as beer on tap and cocktails.
(612) 789-7429
2200 4th St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Mississippi: Trax Bar & Grill
Customers love Trax Bar and Grill for its cozy, welcoming atmosphere. If you can't figure out how to make the perfect chicken wings, visit Trax. You can also find burgers and Southern comfort food, such as pork chops, as well as a variety of beers and cocktails. You can enjoy live events like concerts, open mic comedy nights, karaoke, and trivia. The bar also has daily specials, a jukebox, and a covered patio area for smokers.
(228) 863-8725
830 E Railroad St, Long Beach, MS 39560
Missouri: The Hideout
If you're looking for a hidden gem with the best live music in town, the Hideout has you covered. It's known as a blues bar because there's live soul, R&B, blues, and rock music every day of the week. The food is great, and customers love the chicken wings, pizza, and shrimp. You can also find beer and cocktails for great prices, and it's known for being a relaxed, friendly environment.
facebook.com/people/THE-HIDEOUT-BAR-GRILL/100037550726673
(816) 468-0550
6948 N Oak Trafficway, Kansas City, MO 64118
Montana: Forest Lounge
Despite its unassuming exterior, Forest Lounge in Missoula stands out for its welcoming atmosphere and friendly service. The bar features pool tables and a menu of delicious food, including chicken-fried steak, prime rib, and more. If you like affordable hidden gems with a quiet vibe, this is your place.
(406) 721-9346
3695 W Broadway St, Missoula, MT 59808
Nebraska: Jerry's Bar
Open since 2012, Jerry's Bar in the heart of Omaha is a great place with a retro, old-school vibe. Family-owned, you can enjoy your favorite among a wide selection of beers on tap, bottles, and more, as well as affordable spirits and the best Bloody Mary in Omaha. Jerry's regularly offers drink specials so you don't have to break the bank when you visit.
(402) 553-3343
6301 Military Ave, Omaha, NE 68104
Nevada: Double Down Saloon
Double Down Saloon is "the world's favorite punk rock dive," according to its owners. Open 24 hours, 7 days a week, you can come here for live, free shows featuring punk bands and DJs. Reviewers claim it's the most authentic dive bar they've been to. You can find graffiti on the walls, stickers on the tables, and a great grunge vibe.
(702) 791-5775
4640 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169
New Hampshire: Castaways Boathouse
Castaways Boathouse is a hidden gem by the beach. It is known for providing great service as well as serving seafood and steaks. From here, you have a great view of the Cochecho River, and you can enjoy live music, karaoke, and good vibes. It has a wide selection of cocktails and beers. And customers rave about the lobster rolls.
castaways-boat-house.menu-world.com
(603) 834-6030
31 Cocheco St, Dover, NH 03820
New Jersey: Riverside Inn Bar
The Riverside Inn Bar in Cranford, also known as "the dive," is a historic community bar with roots in the prohibition era. Named as New Jersey's best dive bar, it's known for its unique décor and a laid-back vibe. A standout feature is its food – Chef McCarty puts a unique spin on classic meals like burgers, wings, and seafood. The Riverside Inn Bar also serves cocktails and beers at affordable prices.
instagram.com/thedivecranford/?hl=en
(908) 709-9449
56 N Ave E, Cranford, NJ 07016
New Mexico: Golden Spur Saloon
The Golden Spur Saloon in Magdalena is a representation of the American West, featuring cowboys, rodeos, fiestas, and even authentic Western characters, according to its owners. Here, you can find pizza and snacks, as well as beer, whiskey, and more. You can even learn about Native American history when you visit.
(575) 854-2554
U.S. Highway 60, Magdalena, NM 87825
New York: 169 Bar
Open since 1916, the 169 Bar is a historic bar on the Lower East Side that some may call legendary. According to its owners, 169 is home to the original pickle martini. It might not be Matthew McConaughey's pickle margarita, but it's worth trying.You can also find a variety of cocktails, beer, and food options, including pizza, Argentine beef, and more. Enjoy live DJs and bands, or take a spin at the pool tables.
(516) 986-7938
169 E Broadway, New York, NY 10002
North Carolina: Hattie's Tap & Tavern
If you're looking for a great hole-in-the-wall bar, head to Hattie's Tap & Tavern in Charlotte. This is a laid-back, pet-friendly bar where you can enjoy live music, karaoke, bingo, pool, retro consoles, board games, and even a claw machine, along with a patio and comfortable couches. During the week, you can find a taco truck right outside to get your cravings satisfied.
(980) 938-6228
2918 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Dakota: Empire Liquors & Tavern
Empire Liquors was established in 1936, and it's one of Fargo's oldest bars. Known for its old-school atmosphere, according to reviewers, it offers affordable drinks, a great craft beer selection, and pizzas. You can find happy hour specials, slot machines, and games like darts. The staff is welcoming, and it attracts a lot of locals who want to have fun and relax.
(701) 235-4705
424 Broadway N, Fargo, ND 58102
Ohio: Eight and Sand Tavern & Refuge
Eight and Sand Tavern & Refuge in Columbus offers made-from-scratch foods, including burgers, the customers' favorite chicken wings, hot dogs, and more. It also serves draft beer and wine. Here, you can enjoy happy hour and the bar's many events in a welcoming atmosphere. The building might be dimly lit, but it's incredibly inviting.
(614) 914-8601
76 E Innis Ave, Columbus, OH 43207
Oklahoma: JJ's Alley
In Oklahoma City, head to JJ's Alley, a dimly lit, grungy bar where you can enjoy free live music daily, all week long. It features a liquor bar offering affordable cocktails and beers, as well as pizza. If you want some fresh air, you can go to the outdoor patio downstairs or a balcony to enjoy this cozy bar.
facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064784318284
(405) 605-4543
212 E Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Oregon: Kay's Bar
Established in 1934, Kay's Bar in Portland features a variety of murals and a collection of vintage lighted beer signs. If you're hungry, you can order a variety of burgers, nachos, wraps, salads, and fries, as well as beers and cocktails, mules, and wine. You can also come here to watch sports or to simply have a great time.
(503) 232-4447
6903 SE Milwaukie Ave, Portland, OR 97202
Pennsylvania: Lucky 13 Pub
If you're looking for a truly local hidden gem in Philadelphia, you're going to find it in Lucky 13 Pub. This bar serves a variety of dishes, including burgers, sandwiches, chicken wings, and more, as well as a selection of drinks, including beers and cocktails. According to reviewers, it has one of the best jukeboxes in the city.
(215) 336-8467
1820 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Rhode Island: Rusty's
Rusty's in Middletown is a bar that customers love for its affordable drinks and food, as well as its unique vibe. In this old-school bar, you can find a pool table, a dartboard, video games, and pizza and seafood specials. There are also live concerts and karaoke nights, making it perfect for a night out after a day at the beach.
facebook.com/RustysBarAndGrille/
(401) 846-3357
44 Wave Ave, Middletown, RI 02842
South Carolina: Recovery Room Tavern
If you want to experience true Charleston nightlife, go to Recovery Room Tavern in Charleston. Attracting both locals and tourists, here you can find craft beers, cocktails, and great food in a place with local decor. For entertainment, you can enjoy live music, football, sports nights, and bingo nights. And if that's not enough, you can also purchase merchandise, including shirts, hats, and even underwear.
(843) 727-0999
685 King St, Charleston, SC 29403
South Dakota: Joe's Place Bar & Grill
Joe's Place Bar & Grill in Rapid City is an old-school establishment where you can enjoy a variety of dishes, including steaks, salads, sandwiches, burgers, and fries, as well as a selection of beer and cocktails. You can watch live music, take part in karaoke or trivia nights, play on the pool tables, or even participate in Halloween-themed nights.
(605) 394-7716
4302 Pendleton Dr, Rapid City, SD 57701
Tennessee: Dino's Bar & Grill
In Nashville, Dino's Bar and Grill is a must-visit. Customers say it's a hidden secret. The atmosphere is inviting, with stickers on the walls and a Dolly Parton-themed lemonade stand. You can enjoy burgers, hot dogs, specials, hot chicken, brunch specials, beer, shots, and cocktails. It doesn't get more local than this.
(615) 226-3566
411 Gallatin Ave, Nashville, TN 37206
Texas: RE:HAB Bar on the Bayou
In Houston, you can find a really unique hole-in-the-wall bar. RE:HAB on the Bayou is a customer favorite, not only because of its cozy atmosphere, but also because it features an outdoor beer garden patio with art and a fire pit for cold nights. It features live music and an art market, and offers cocktails, beer, and food.
(713) 225-1668
1658 Enid St, Houston, TX 77009
Utah: Duffy's Tavern
In Salt Lake City, Duffy's Tavern has been serving its clients since 1978. In this old-school bar, you can find affordable beer and cocktails, as well as the best sandwiches, according to the owners. This tavern is filled with local sports memorabilia, and it has been named the best dive bar in Utah. You can also play at the pool tables or enjoy the outdoor patio.
(801) 695-4422
932 S Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Vermont: Charlie O's
Charlie O's is a hidden gem located in Montpelier. This historic dive bar is renowned for its rich history, and regulars affectionately refer to it as "Montpelier's mosaic of local businesses." Enjoy live music, karaoke nights, trivia nights, pool tournaments, or play pinball. As you can see from the sign outside, it's a dive for nice people, so friendly attitudes are expected.
(802) 223-6820
70 Main St, Montpelier, VT 05602
Virginia: Galaxy Hut
Galaxy Hut in Arlington is a cozy, dimly lit bar with a wide array of beers and beverages. All food is vegan, including vegan chicken fingers, grilled cheese, burgers, and eggplant fries. You can enjoy live music on Sundays, play arcade games on-site, or watch one of the many movies shown. Whether you're vegan or you just want to have a fun time, this is your place.
(703) 525-8646
2711 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201
Washington: Zoo Tavern
Zoo Tavern, located in Eastlake, is a place with a grunge and vintage atmosphere, where you can enjoy a good selection of beers and drinks. In this welcoming bar, you can also play shuffleboard, ping pong, skeeball, and more, and customers say it's one of the best pool places in the state. Although it's a cash-only establishment, ATM machines are available inside.
facebook.com/EastlakeZooTavern
(206) 329-3277
2301 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle, WA 98102
West Virginia: Gene's Beer Garden
If you are looking for a great old-school hidden gem with a friendly atmosphere and staff, you'll find it at Gene's Beer Garden in Morgantown. Part of the local community since 1944, this bar is famous for its hot dogs, which customers claim are really unique and affordable. It also offers craft beer and local and seasonal brands.
(304) 292-1147
461 Wilson Ave, Morgantown, WV 26501
Wisconsin: Wolski's Tavern
Wolski's Tavern in Milwaukee is a family-owned bar that has been open since 1908. You can enjoy draft or bottled beer, along with pool tables, dartboards, and free popcorn. If you need some fresh air, you can access the outdoor patio. If you want a challenge, Wolski's also offers "I closed Wolski's" bumper stickers that are only given to those who stay until it closes.
(414) 276-8130
1836 N Pulaski St, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Wyoming: Dime Horseshoe Bar
At the Dime Horseshoe Bar, you can enjoy beer and classic drinks, as well as play with slot machines or listen to music on the jukebox. Open since the mid-1950s, its inside is decorated with dollar bills on the ceiling. It's also known for hosting Wyoming Burnout Wednesday each year during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. If you're a biker, you'll definitely want to head to this bar.
facebook.com/TheDimeHorseshoeBar
(307) 283-2575
111 N 3rd St, Sundance, WY 82729
Methodology
The beauty of hole-in-the-wall bars is that they aren't automatically easy to find. That's why we sourced information from local blogs, community Reddit threads, Google reviews, and fellow ranking lists to determine the best dive bars in the country. While we couldn't visit each option on this list personally, they are highly recommended by frequent patrons. If you're looking for an authentic hole-in-the-wall bar, this list is a fantastic place to start your search.