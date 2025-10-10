The Best Fast Food Deals To Grab In October 2025

October is here, and it seems like everyone is getting into the spirit of the spooky season. Whether you're planning a massive party or hosting a scary movie night, tasty food and snacks are essential to a fun occasion. While there are plenty of Halloween recipes to give your party guests a fright, your favorite fast food establishments also have lots to offer this month. We did some digging and rounded up the most tempting (and terrifying) menu items and special offers available at restaurant chains across the nation.

Some of the biggest names in the fast food game have something festive in store for October 2025, so fans can enjoy discounts on their favorite items, along with some scary-good surprises. Beware, all ye who enter: these specials may not be available at every location, and prices are likely to vary from place to place. And because these Halloween offers are limited in nature, supplies may run out before you can get your ghoulish hands on them — all the more reason to take advantage of these ghostly deals before they shuffle off this mortal coil.