The Best Fast Food Deals To Grab In October 2025
October is here, and it seems like everyone is getting into the spirit of the spooky season. Whether you're planning a massive party or hosting a scary movie night, tasty food and snacks are essential to a fun occasion. While there are plenty of Halloween recipes to give your party guests a fright, your favorite fast food establishments also have lots to offer this month. We did some digging and rounded up the most tempting (and terrifying) menu items and special offers available at restaurant chains across the nation.
Some of the biggest names in the fast food game have something festive in store for October 2025, so fans can enjoy discounts on their favorite items, along with some scary-good surprises. Beware, all ye who enter: these specials may not be available at every location, and prices are likely to vary from place to place. And because these Halloween offers are limited in nature, supplies may run out before you can get your ghoulish hands on them — all the more reason to take advantage of these ghostly deals before they shuffle off this mortal coil.
Jack in the Box: Monster Munchie Meal
The rise, fall, and resurgence of Jack in the Box have been well-documented over the years, but the fast food chain still has plenty of devoted fans. While often associated with the West Coast, Jack in the Box has plenty of locations throughout the Southern and Midwestern portions of the country, which means lots of diners can take advantage of its October deal.
In honor of monstrous Halloween appetites, Jack in the Box is offering its Monster Munchie Meal until November 2, 2025. This epic deal consists of two Monster tacos, a massive Monster mozzarella stick, chicken nuggets, curly fries, and a beverage. The Monster Munchie Meal even comes with a limited-edition, color-changing Halloween cup (while supplies last). Diners can also snag these individual treats for $3 each: two Monster tacos, one Monster mozzarella stick, or one Monster churro. For dessert, the restaurant is featuring a special Halloween Monster Cookie Shake with Oreo crumbles and Chips Ahoy-flavored syrup in celebration of the holiday.
Popeyes: 12-piece and 18-piece wings for $1 each all October
Popeyes is currently featuring two wild wing offers for the entire month of October. Members of the chain's rewards program can get 12 or 18 bone-in or boneless wings for just $1 per wing when placing an order on the app or website. Wing flavors include honey BBQ, lemon pepper, garlic Parmesan, sweet 'n spicy, Buffalo, signature hot, and ghost pepper (customers are limited to two or three flavors depending on the size of the order). While the restaurant is well-known for its chicken (particularly its chicken sandwich), it wasn't until 2023 that Popeyes made wings a permanent part of its menu. This exclusive promotion is available until October 31, 2025.
White Castle: discounted sliders and 5 Days of Deals
Over 100 years ago, White Castle's famous sliders put fast-food hamburgers on the map. While the chain doesn't hold the same sway over consumers as it once did, White Castle remains a nostalgic treat thanks to its tiny burgers with grilled onions and pickles, plus other goodies like loaded fries, mozzarella sticks, and chicken rings. From October 27 to October 31, 2025, White Castle will kick off its 5 Days of Deals Halloween promotion, which offers members of the chain's Craver Nation Rewards program some great specials when they place a mobile order. Each day of the promotion features a unique deal: free small fry (Monday), free 6-piece order of chicken rings with purchase (Tuesday), free Dessert On-a-Stick with purchase (Wednesday), $2 discount on a 10-pack of sliders (Thursday), and a buy-one-get-one free combo meal (Friday). Customers can also use the code BOO to get $5 off Crave Cases (which contain 30 sliders) from October 29 to October 31.
Shake Shack: Scary Deals for October
Shake Shack's expensive food can be attributed to a few factors, such as the use of high-quality ingredients and a unique restaurant concept that aims to combine fine and casual dining. If costly fast-food fare scares you off, you'll love what Shake Shack has to offer this month. Until October 11, 2025, customers can enjoy a BOGO deal on SmokeShack burgers, which get their name from the applewood smoked bacon that adorns the quarter-pound beef patty. New offers will also pop up starting October 12 and October 22, but Shake Shack is keeping a tight lid on this Pandora's box until then. However, the chain did offer a teaser in a press release about its upcoming deals, stating, "We are sensing something crispy and maybe even something more classic with double trouble." All deals can be procured using the promotional code SPOOKY when placing an order.
Burger King: Monster Menu
Burger King's Monster Menu is making its big debut at the fast-food chain this October, and the deal features lots of spooktacular spins on classic items. The Jack-O-Lantern Whopper comes with a vibrant orange bun in an ode to its namesake Halloween decoration. There are also Vampire Nuggets (complete with a coffin-shaped package), Mummy Mozzarella Fries, and a Franken-Candy Sundae, which combines vanilla ice cream with Oreo bits, purple candy syrup, and popping candy for a bit of crunch. While the Monster Menu is brand-new, this isn't Burger King's first Halloween-inspired promotion. Check out our review of the chain's Addams Family Halloween menu from 2024 to get an idea of what this latest monstrous meal has in store.
Baskin-Robbins: Halloween-themed menu items
Prepare yourself for a sweet and scary time at Baskin-Robbins this October. The chain is promoting fun menu additions for the holiday, including a new Candy Mashup ice cream flavor. Candy Mashup is made with chocolatey ice cream, Snickers pieces, caramel candy, and salted caramel ribbon. Customers can upgrade their ice cream to a Fright Night Scoop with Halloween-themed sprinkles and a "zombie hand" made of white chocolate. On October 31, 2025, Baskin-Robbins will launch the Celebrate 31 deal, where scoops will be 31% off (or around $1.70 each) for rewards members at participating locations.
As for Baskin-Robbins' famous frozen cakes, some great Halloween offerings in store, like a vibrantly colored Ghost Cake (available nationwide). A sprinkle-filled Piñata Ghost Cake and a Spider Web Cookie Cake are available at select locations. The beloved ice cream shop is no stranger to limited-edition holiday treats. A Baskin-Robbins' Turkey Day Fixin's ice cream flavor was released in 2023. The novelty menu item wasn't as savory as its name implied. After all, notes of turkey, gravy, and mashed potatoes would probably offend even the most ardent ice cream lover.