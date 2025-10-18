Step-By-Step: Copycat Nothing Bundt Cake Carrot Cake Recipe
Nothing Bundt Cakes is a popular gourmet bakery chain with locations across the U.S. and Canada, serving bundt cakes decorated with an instantly recognizable signature piped frosting. These lovely and tasty cakes come in various sizes and flavors, with some flavor options including vanilla, lemon, red velvet, strawberries and cream, white chocolate raspberry, and carrot. That last flavor option is a particular highlight of the Nothing Bundt Cakes menu, offering warm, spiced flavors with an irresistible cream cheese frosting.
In case you don't live near a Nothing Bundt Cakes location, recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for a copycat Nothing Bundt Cakes carrot cake that's just as good as the real deal. Featuring freshly grated carrot, crushed pineapple, canola oil for extra moisture, the warmth of cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves, this cake is as delicious as it is beautiful (especially once the cream cheese frosting comes into play). If you're feeling intimidated by the characteristic piped frosting lines, Bottalico has included step-by-step directions with photos and videos for recreating the look, and the recipe includes enough frosting to make a few practice lines before you begin. Don't miss this opportunity to make an eye-catching dessert, whether it's to simply treat yourself or impress your guests at your next celebration.
Gather your copycat Nothing Bundt Cake carrot cake ingredients
For the cake batter, you will need all-purpose flour, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, ground cloves, salt, canola oil, eggs, brown sugar, granulated sugar, vanilla extract, freshly grated carrots, and canned crushed pineapple. Drain the pineapple in a sieve but don't press all the liquid out, because this ingredient adds some moisture to the cake as well as texture.
For the cream cheese frosting, you will first need cream cheese and unsalted butter. Make sure both of those ingredients are softened before you start the recipe, or they will be difficult to mix. The frosting also requires powdered sugar, vanilla extract, and salt.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Grease the bundt pan
Generously butter a large bundt pan or spray it with cooking spray.
Step 3: Whisk the flour, baking powder, and spices
Place the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and salt in a mixing bowl and whisk well to evenly combine.
Step 4: Whisk the oil, eggs, sugars, and vanilla
In a second bowl, add the oil, eggs, brown sugar, granulated sugar, and vanilla extract and whisk well until bubbly.
Step 5: Combine wet and dry ingredients to form batter
Gradually add the dry mixture to the wet mixture and stir with a wooden spoon until just combined. Do not overmix.
Step 6: Fold in the carrot and pineapple
Fold in the grated carrot and crushed pineapple with a spatula.
Step 7: Pour the batter into the bundt pan
Transfer the batter to the greased bundt pan.
Step 8: Bake the carrot cake
Bake for 50-55 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean.
Step 9: Cool the cake slightly
Place the pan on a wire rack and let cool for 10 minutes.
Step 10: Invert the cake
Remove the cake from the pan by carefully inverting it onto the wire rack. Gently slide a spatula in between the cake and the pan first if any parts are stuck. Let cool completely on the rack, at least 1 hour.
Step 11: Begin making the cream cheese frosting
Meanwhile, start making the frosting. Beat the cream cheese and butter in a mixing bowl with an electric beater on medium until fluffy.
Step 12: Add powdered sugar to make frosting
Slowly add the powdered sugar, vanilla, and salt and continue to beat on low until smooth. Mix in ½ teaspoon of milk or water if the frosting is too thick, or additional powdered sugar if it's too thin, only if needed to reach a spreadable consistency.
Step 13: Transfer frosting to piping bag
Transfer the frosting to a piping bag fitted with a large round icing tip, being careful not to overfill the bag.
Step 14: Place the cake on a serving dish
Place the cake on a serving dish, using a rotating dish if possible.
Step 15: Pipe the first line of frosting
Starting an inch from the bottom, pipe a line of frosting up the side of the cake and down into the center hole, keeping continuous pressure on the bag for an even line. Let the frosting fall from the tip — don't press it to the cake or the line will flatten.
Step 16: Pipe the second line
Pipe another line in the same way on the other side of the cake opposite the first line.
Step 17: Pipe more frosting lines
Pipe two more lines on either side of the cake, directly between the initial two lines.
Step 18: Finish piping the frosting
Continue to pipe frosting lines that are evenly spaced between the existing lines, until most of the cake is covered.
Step 19: Smooth the frosting in the center
Use a butter knife to smooth out the frosting inside the center hole.
Step 20: Serve the copycat Nothing Bundt Cakes carrot cake
Slice, serve, and enjoy. Refrigerate any leftover cake or icing.
What to serve with this copycat Nothing Bundt Cakes carrot cake
How can I customize this carrot cake recipe?
Mixing up the spices is perhaps the easiest way to customize carrot cake. This recipe uses cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves, but other warming spices such as cardamom, ginger or allspice work well too. The Nothing Bundt Cakes carrot cake doesn't contain nuts or raisins, which are commonly used, so you could add walnuts, pecans, raisins, or other dried fruits like cranberries if desired. For extra flavor, soak raisins in rum for an hour to create a boozy upgrade for carrot cake without adding extra liquid that could upset the balance of the ingredients. You could also sub more carrots, oil, or even pureed carrot baby food for the crushed pineapple in the recipe.
Cream cheese frosting is traditional for carrot cake, but don't let that stop you if you prefer other flavors. Consider a maple cream cheese frosting, which uses maple syrup or maple extract. A buttercream frosting would also be tasty, including flavored varieties such as cinnamon maple or caramel pecan. Instead of frosting, a vanilla glaze made from powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla extract would be a simple but sweet and delicious topping.
What are tips for decorating this cake in true Nothing Bundt Cakes style?
A Nothing Bundt Cake looks quite striking with just their signature piped icing, but the company also offers a wide range of decorations to suit different occasions like birthdays, holidays, sporting events, graduations, and even weddings. A lovely way to top the cake is with a flower. This could be a large handmade tissue paper flower or pom pom that sits atop the entire center hole, or smaller edible flowers arranged on top of the icing. You may not have to look far to find the latter — try some of these 13 edible flowers you can eat from your own garden.
You can choose to make extra frosting and fill up the center hole with more frosting, portioning out a little with each slice. This may work better with mini cakes to avoid icing overload (unless you're an icing lover, of course). Otherwise, when it comes to frosting the cake as-is, in true Nothing Bundt Cakes style, try to keep a steady hand and make sure not to press the piping bag into the cake, as this will result in flattened piping as opposed to those thick, round lines. And, keep in mind that even if your piping isn't quite as immaculate as they do at Nothing Bundt Cakes, your carrot cake will taste delicious regardless.