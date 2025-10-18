Step-By-Step: Copycat Nothing Bundt Cake Carrot Cake Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is a popular gourmet bakery chain with locations across the U.S. and Canada, serving bundt cakes decorated with an instantly recognizable signature piped frosting. These lovely and tasty cakes come in various sizes and flavors, with some flavor options including vanilla, lemon, red velvet, strawberries and cream, white chocolate raspberry, and carrot. That last flavor option is a particular highlight of the Nothing Bundt Cakes menu, offering warm, spiced flavors with an irresistible cream cheese frosting.

In case you don't live near a Nothing Bundt Cakes location, recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for a copycat Nothing Bundt Cakes carrot cake that's just as good as the real deal. Featuring freshly grated carrot, crushed pineapple, canola oil for extra moisture, the warmth of cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves, this cake is as delicious as it is beautiful (especially once the cream cheese frosting comes into play). If you're feeling intimidated by the characteristic piped frosting lines, Bottalico has included step-by-step directions with photos and videos for recreating the look, and the recipe includes enough frosting to make a few practice lines before you begin. Don't miss this opportunity to make an eye-catching dessert, whether it's to simply treat yourself or impress your guests at your next celebration.