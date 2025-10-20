You Won't Miss Taco Bell With This Chipotle Ranch Chicken Double Stacker Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Taco Bell's menu is ever-evolving, and that's a big part of the fast food joint's charm and appeal. While certain staples, like hard-shell tacos and beefy burritos, have been on Taco Bell's menu from the get-go and will likely remain there until the end of time, other specialty items spontaneously make guest appearances — sometimes short-lived, and sometimes they become permanent fixtures. Take the Chipotle Ranch Chicken Stacker, for example, an item that cropped up most recently in a July 2025 Taco Bell Luxe Value Menu test run. Spawned from the original (and widely available) Classic Stacker, the Chipotle Chicken Ranch Stacker features grilled chicken, avocado ranch, creamy chipotle sauce, cheese, lettuce, and tomato, but perhaps the most notable thing about it is that distinctive folding.

Since there's a chance that the Chipotle Ranch Chicken Stacker isn't available at your nearest Taco Bell, recipe developer Julianne De Witt's copycat version of the stacker will help fill that Mexican food-inspired void. "This copycat Taco Bell Chicken Stacker recipe captures the flavor of the original with fresh ingredients, and the homemade sauces kick things up a notch," De Witt says. Though she notes that making not one but two from-scratch sauces may seem like a lot of extra work, she assures us that the fresh results are well worth it (and, if you wanted, you could use store-bought sauces instead).