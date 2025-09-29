Copycat Taco Bell Cheesy Gordita Crunch Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Back in the '90s, Taco Bell introduced its first gordita, which was basically a taco wrapped in a flatbread. The 2000s, however, were all about the Cheesy Gordita Crunch, which appeared around the turn of the millennium and was an instant fan-favorite. It's still on the menu, and still hugely popular, although today's version, as well as the one in this recipe, is made with a spicy ranch dressing rather than the original Baja Sauce. This fast-food dip was sadly discontinued, but you can still buy Baja Sauce from Amazon. One of the perks of making a DIY Gordita Crunch is that you can swap out the sauce if you wish.

As developer Julianne De Witt says of her recipe. "This copycat Taco Bell Cheesy Gordita recipe is easy to prepare and delicious. What sets my homemade version of the Taco Bell Gordita Crunch apart is the perfect balance of textures and flavors that come together to create the ultimate bite. It's a combination of soft, pillowy flatbread with a crispy, crunchy twist, all packed with seasoned ground beef, fresh toppings, and spicy ranch."

She notes that the ingredients can easily be scaled up if you're feeding a crowd. In this case, however, she advises baking them in an oven at 350 F. Stick with the stovetop for the smaller batch, however, since this method makes it easier to see when the cheese melts.