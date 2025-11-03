We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Among the many popular appetizers at Olive Garden is the Stuffed Ziti Fritta, which features bites of crispy breaded and fried pasta stuffed with cheese. Marinara and Alfredo dipping sauces are served alongside to complete the decadent starter. There's a lot to love about this appetizer, including a blend of five cheeses stuffing the pasta.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a copycat Olive Garden Stuffed Ziti Fritta recipe that features rigatoni stuffed with ricotta, cream cheese, mozzarella, pecorino Romano, and Parmesan. Bottalico opts for rigatoni over actual ziti (the latter being longer and thinner) to stay true to the shape of the fried pasta pieces you'd get if you ordered the Ziti Fritta at an Olive Garden location (and, as an Italian speaker, she also notes that the name would be ziti fritti in Italian, not fritta). Using rigatoni in this copycat recipe provides extra space for more cheese filling while keeping the appearance true to the original, though you could easily use ziti if it's all you have on hand. Add this recipe to the list of your favorite Olive Garden recipes you can finally make at home and enjoy a restaurant-quality meal with the added satisfaction of having made it from-scratch.