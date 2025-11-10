The Secret To Nailing Perkins' Beloved Pot Roast Breakfast Skillet At Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Perkins opened up in 1958 as a pancake house, but over the years has expanded its menu to include all three meals. The chain is all about those comfort food classics like pot roast, something recipe developer Julianne De Witt says it's been known to repurpose. As she told us, "Their skillet dishes use dinner meat leftovers [as] filling breakfast or brunch menu items." One such breakfast item to follow this format is the pot roast breakfast skillet, which joined the Perkins lineup as part of a limited fall 2025 menu run. So, while you may not be able to find Perkins' pot roast breakfast skillet in stores after the fall season, you can luckily still enjoy it at home thanks to this recipe recreation.

"This copycat Perkins breakfast skillet is hearty and satisfying," De Witt says. "The roast is simply seasoned and cooked slowly until tender." She notes that you can cook the meat in a Crockpot if that's more convenient, and adds that the skillet can be made with leftover pot roast if you have any on hand. She also says that while she cooked her hash browns in an air fryer and pan-fried the other vegetables, you can choose to bake them all together in the oven. You can also broil the cheese if you wish, although this step isn't necessary since it'll melt in the residual heat from the other ingredients.