This 10 Minute Berry Parfait Is The Sweetest Way To Start Your Day

Tired of making the same old oatmeal, or chowing down on that somewhat lacklustre store-bought cereal every morning? If your breakfast menu is in need of a shake up, there's a delightfully creamy, berry-packed, layered treat that's calling your name. This classic berry breakfast parfait, brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, is packed with freshness and crunch. And, despite looking wonderfully elegant, it is in fact rather easy to whip up, requiring just 10 minutes of your time.

The creamy element of this parfait is made with Greek yogurt, which brings a luscious and velvety texture, plus a dose of healthy fats and protein to your first meal of the day. Enhanced with the aromatic sweetness of vanilla and honey, this yogurt base is perfect for pairing with juicy berries, which add a gorgeous pop of color and sweet-tart flavor. Finished with a layer of crunchy granola, the parfaits are also hearty enough to keep you feeling fueled all morning.

These parfaits are totally suitable for advanced prep, too. Just layer the fruit and yogurt elements as normal, and keep the granola aside until you're ready to serve to prevent any unwanted sogginess.