This 10 Minute Berry Parfait Is The Sweetest Way To Start Your Day
Tired of making the same old oatmeal, or chowing down on that somewhat lacklustre store-bought cereal every morning? If your breakfast menu is in need of a shake up, there's a delightfully creamy, berry-packed, layered treat that's calling your name. This classic berry breakfast parfait, brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, is packed with freshness and crunch. And, despite looking wonderfully elegant, it is in fact rather easy to whip up, requiring just 10 minutes of your time.
The creamy element of this parfait is made with Greek yogurt, which brings a luscious and velvety texture, plus a dose of healthy fats and protein to your first meal of the day. Enhanced with the aromatic sweetness of vanilla and honey, this yogurt base is perfect for pairing with juicy berries, which add a gorgeous pop of color and sweet-tart flavor. Finished with a layer of crunchy granola, the parfaits are also hearty enough to keep you feeling fueled all morning.
These parfaits are totally suitable for advanced prep, too. Just layer the fruit and yogurt elements as normal, and keep the granola aside until you're ready to serve to prevent any unwanted sogginess.
Gather the ingredients for classic berry breakfast parfaits
First up, you'll need to grab some Greek yogurt. To this, you'll add honey and vanilla extract. The berry layers consist of sliced strawberries and blueberries, while granola (this can be store-bought or homemade) serves as a crunchy topping.
Step 1: Prepare the yogurt mixture
Stir together the yogurt, honey, and vanilla extract in a mixing bowl.
Step 2: Slice the strawberries
Slice the strawberries.
Step 3: Add yogurt to glasses
Spoon some of the yogurt mixture into the bottom of your serving glasses.
Step 4: Add berries
Layer some strawberry slices and blueberries on top.
Step 5: Repeat the layers
Repeat with more yogurt and berries.
Step 6: Finish off with granola, then serve the parfaits
Top with the granola and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|314
|Total Fat
|13.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|5.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|19.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|36.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.4 g
|Total Sugars
|24.9 g
|Sodium
|74.8 mg
|Protein
|14.5 g
What other fruits could I use in these breakfast parfaits?
While berries are a breakfast time classic, if you don't have these to hand (or simply fancy switching things up), there are plenty of other delicious options to choose from. As long as the fruit is sliced or finely diced, it'll fit in seamlessly between those layers of creamy yogurt. One particularly great choice is sweet, sunny mango, which you could even opt to puree in a blender before layering it up. Pineapple works beautifully here too, adding heaps of juiciness and tropical flavor. Or, for a vibrant pop of green, consider incorporating some kiwi slices.
If you'd like to amp up the crunch in these breakfast parfaits, diced apples or pears are ideal, while finely cubed melon or watermelon can give things a more refreshing feel. Sliced bananas can absolutely fit in here, too. You might want to toss these in a splash of lemon juice before layering them into the parfait, to prevent them from going brown.
Can I incorporate some other add-ins into these parfaits?
Made as they are, these berry parfaits certainly aren't short on flavor. But, if you'd like to give the recipe a bit of a twist, there a number of ways you can do this. To give your homemade parfaits a decadent, chocolatey makeover, try stirring some cocoa powder into the Greek yogurt mixture. Start with one tablespoon, taste, and increase if desired. You may also want to increase the quantity of honey in the mixture, to balance out the natural bitterness of the cocoa.
If you'd like to layer an extra element into the parfaits, a creamy nut butter makes an excellent choice. This could be peanut, almond, or cashew butter, with runnier, natural varieties being easier to drizzle. Just incorporate this between any of the other layers as desired. Alternatively, for an extra hit of sweetness, a fruity jam works fantastically. Varieties such as raspberry, strawberry, or apricot jam would all make fitting accompaniments to the juicy berries.