We Asked 11 Chefs What The Best Meal They Ate In 2025 Was And Their Answers Sound Delicious

This year, 2025, was a particularly delicious one, thanks in part to chefs and food influencers like Maneet Chauhan, Eric Huang, Ayo Balogun, Helen Nguyen, Emily Yuen, David Standridge, Ahmad Alzahabi, John Kanell, Alissa Nguyen, Stephanie Bonnin, and Tyler Speegle. These talented folks not only found time in their busy schedules to take part in this year's New York Wine & Food Festival, but to also have a chat with Mashed on a wide range of topics. While our juicy conversations were enough to fill 50 plates (like which food trends from the year should be left behind in 2026), one of the more mouthwatering topics centered on where they had one of the best meals of the year.

Chefs have great taste in food, so all the answers given were worth noting, and had us immediately adding bookmarks on Instagram, Yelp, and Google Maps. This list of 11 restaurants will take us on a world tour of cuisines that can all be enjoyed within the continental U.S. From one of New England's hottest seafood restaurants, to a taco chain in Texas that will make one scream "OMG," to a New York spot doling out the country's first Pakistani Chopped Cheese, there's a lot to unpack and gobble up. Pull up a chair and let's dig in, shall we?