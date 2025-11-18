The Hottest Fast Food Items To Try In November 2025

Most people associate the hottest food items of November with turkey and sides for a Thanksgiving feast at the end of the month, but there's a lot more in store for foodies this month. Numerous fast-food chains have added tempting new menu items recently, some of which are inspired by the flavors of the holidays. We know things can get hectic around the shopping season, which can leave you scrambling for quick and convenient meal options. Trying out new items is part of the fun of visiting fast-food joints. As such, we compiled a list of the most exciting fast-food deals and offers debuting in November 2025.

All your favorite quick-serve establishments are accounted for, including McDonald's, Domino's, 7-Eleven (via Laredo Taco Company), Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell, Wendy's, Starbucks, Dunkin', Papa Johns, Subway, and Shake Shack. Our list features some returning classics, as well as brand-new items. In addition to sandwiches, burgers, burritos, and pizzas, we also included plenty of desserts and festive beverages. Keep in mind that specialty fast-food items are often limited in nature, which means they can sell out quickly. Also, there's no guarantee that all locations will carry them. Regardless, you can bet that these hot new foods and beverages will be the talk of the town this November.