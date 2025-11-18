The Hottest Fast Food Items To Try In November 2025
Most people associate the hottest food items of November with turkey and sides for a Thanksgiving feast at the end of the month, but there's a lot more in store for foodies this month. Numerous fast-food chains have added tempting new menu items recently, some of which are inspired by the flavors of the holidays. We know things can get hectic around the shopping season, which can leave you scrambling for quick and convenient meal options. Trying out new items is part of the fun of visiting fast-food joints. As such, we compiled a list of the most exciting fast-food deals and offers debuting in November 2025.
All your favorite quick-serve establishments are accounted for, including McDonald's, Domino's, 7-Eleven (via Laredo Taco Company), Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell, Wendy's, Starbucks, Dunkin', Papa Johns, Subway, and Shake Shack. Our list features some returning classics, as well as brand-new items. In addition to sandwiches, burgers, burritos, and pizzas, we also included plenty of desserts and festive beverages. Keep in mind that specialty fast-food items are often limited in nature, which means they can sell out quickly. Also, there's no guarantee that all locations will carry them. Regardless, you can bet that these hot new foods and beverages will be the talk of the town this November.
McDonald's: McRib
The McRib, an iconic McDonald's sandwich made possible by an animal science professor, is back. The fast food favorite consists of a pressed barbecue pork patty on a toasted bun with onions and pickles. If that sounds like your kind of thing, McRib season is in full effect for November 2025. The sandwich is available in select U.S. cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Cleveland, Seattle, and more.
Domino's: Spicy Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Even some New Yorkers agree that Domino's is the best pizza chain, and the its latest pie is no exception. On November 10, 2025, the new Spicy Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza joined a tasty lineup of Domino's Specialty Pizzas that includes Philly Cheese Steak, Pacific Veggie, and The People's Pizza-Deluxe (among others). Customers can snag any medium specialty pie for $9.99 when ordered as part of Domino's Mix and Match deal.
7-Eleven/Laredo Taco Company: Cheetos Flamin' Hot Burrito
Part snack and part meal, 7-Eleven has launched a new Cheetos Flamin' Hot Burrito, by way of its franchising operation, Laredo Taco Company. In addition to its fiery star ingredient, this burrito is packed with seasoned beef, queso sauce, and a blend of cheddar and Monterey cheese. A Cheetos Flamin' Hot Taco and Cheetos Flamin' Hot Nachos are also part of the release. All three items are limited-edition offerings.
Chick-fil-A: Peppermint Chip Milkshake and Peppermint coffee drinks
Chick-fil-A is rolling out a whole slew of peppermint-flavored goodies to satisfy your sweet tooth in the lead-up to the holidays. As of November 10, 2025, fans of the chicken chain have a trio of tempting options to choose from: the Peppermint Chip Milkshake, Peppermint Chip Frosted Coffee, and Peppermint Ice Coffee. These limited-time-only beverages are sold in participating Chick-fil-A locations and are available while supplies last.
McDonald's: Holiday Pie
Starting November 14, McDonald's customers are in for something sweet. The chain's Holiday Pie features a crispy outer crust topped with sugar and sprinkles, plus a velvety custard filling. We've covered the seasonal release of McDonald's fan-favorite Holiday Pie before, and know that fans anticipate the return of this baked good every year.
Taco Bell: Mountain Dew Baja Blast Pie
We were hip to the impending launch of Taco Bell's Baja Blast Pie back in 2024, and this November, the hotly anticipated item has finally made its way to restaurants nationwide. The pie features a Mountain Dew Baja Blast-inspired filling (with a flavor similar to Key lime), as well as an ample whipped cream border and a graham cracker crust. Each whole pie retails for $19.99 (slices are not available).
Wendy's: Snickerdoodle Cookie Frosty Fusion
The weather might be cooling down, but Frostys are always in season. Wendy's Snickerdoodle Cookie Frosty Fusion combines the vanilla-flavored frozen custard with a cinnamon-tinged, cookie-flavored sauce. For a bit of texture, the cold dessert is topped with crunchy cookie bits. Get yours at participating Wendy's locations while supplies last.
Starbucks: Holiday Menu
The Holiday Menu returned to Starbucks on November 6, and customers are lining up for the café chain's latest beverages and sweets. This year, espresso drinks like the classic Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, and Iced Sugar Cookie Latte are accompanied by bakery items like the all-new cinnamon pull-apart and polar bear cake pop. Find out what we thought about these releases in our review of Starbucks' 2025 Holiday Menu.
Dunkin': Dunkin' x Wicked
Fans of "Wicked," take note: Dunkin' is featuring a new menu inspired by the movie series. Along with the Wicked Green Matcha and Wicked Pink Refresher, customers can also munch on old-fashioned and glazed Wicked Munchkins (aka donut holes), adorned with pink and green sprinkles. A "Wicked" 10-count Munchkins tin is available for $9.99. This wicked-good promotion debuted nationwide on November 5, 2025.
Papa Johns: The Grand Papa
In the mood for a pizza roughly the size of Rhode Island? Papa Johns has you covered with its massive Grand Papa pie. This three-cheese pepperoni pizza is 18 inches in diameter, so it's great for feeding a crowd. The Grand Papa retails for $14.99 and can be ordered online or via the Papa Johns app.
Subway: Festive Feast Collection
Indulge in Thanksgiving flavors before the holiday with Subway. The restaurant's Festive Feast Collection hits Subways nationwide on November 13 and features three Thanksgiving-inspired sandwiches: TurHamKen (with turkey, ham, and chicken), Festive Turkey, and Festive Chicken. In addition to classic fixings like Monterey-cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, spinach, and red onions, these tempting subs come with cranberry sauce and turkey stuffing.
Shake Shack: The Big Shack
A carefully-crafted burger patty is one of the reasons why Shake Shack's burgers are so delicious, and the restaurant's November promotion doubles up on the tastiness. The Big Shack is a double-stack Angus beef burger, with each patty weighing a whopping ¼ pound. This limited-availability burger also features onions, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, American cheese, and Shake Shack's proprietary sauce.