Copycat Costco Parmesan Garlic Butter Rolls Recipe

One of Costco's popular bakery breads, the Parmesan garlic butter rolls are soft, rich, and slathered in a cheesy, garlicky compound butter. The round dinner rolls are sold in packs of 12, with the rolls filling a round disposable aluminum pan and slathered in the butter mixture. The rolls themselves come already baked, but they'd still require a quick trip to your oven to ensure that all of that buttery goodness melts on top.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a copycat recipe for Costco's Parmesan garlic butter rolls that may just be better than Costco's version. You'll only need a few common baking ingredients to make them as well as softened butter, Parmesan, garlic, and parsley for the incredible topping. The directions as-written call for using a stand mixer, but we've included tips below for how to make the rolls by hand. If the 3 hour prep time feels intimidating, know that a majority of that time is passive, allowing the rolls to proof and rise. Though making these rolls from-scratch may require a little more work than simply picking up a pack from Costco, the rich, cheesy, and buttery homemade results will be well worth the effort.