Copycat Costco Parmesan Garlic Butter Rolls Recipe
One of Costco's popular bakery breads, the Parmesan garlic butter rolls are soft, rich, and slathered in a cheesy, garlicky compound butter. The round dinner rolls are sold in packs of 12, with the rolls filling a round disposable aluminum pan and slathered in the butter mixture. The rolls themselves come already baked, but they'd still require a quick trip to your oven to ensure that all of that buttery goodness melts on top.
Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a copycat recipe for Costco's Parmesan garlic butter rolls that may just be better than Costco's version. You'll only need a few common baking ingredients to make them as well as softened butter, Parmesan, garlic, and parsley for the incredible topping. The directions as-written call for using a stand mixer, but we've included tips below for how to make the rolls by hand. If the 3 hour prep time feels intimidating, know that a majority of that time is passive, allowing the rolls to proof and rise. Though making these rolls from-scratch may require a little more work than simply picking up a pack from Costco, the rich, cheesy, and buttery homemade results will be well worth the effort.
Gather your copycat Costco Parmesan garlic butter roll ingredients
For the dough, you'll need instant dry yeast, warm water, sugar, warm whole milk, melted unsalted butter, a large egg, salt, and all-purpose flour. You can sub bread flour if needed, but keep in mind that the rolls will be chewier. You'll also make a compound butter for slathering over the rolls. The ingredients are softened unsalted butter, garlic cloves, grated Parmesan, and parsley. Remember to soften the butter first, or you won't be able to mix it or spread it on the rolls.
Step 1: Prepare the yeast
Make the dough: Place the yeast, warm water, and ¼ teaspoon of the sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer not yet fitted with an attachment. Stir with a spoon and let sit for 5-10 minutes until the mixture is creamy and foamy.
Step 2: Mix in additional dough ingredients
Fit the paddle attachment to the mixer, add the milk, melted butter, egg, salt, and the rest of the sugar, and mix on low until combined.
Step 3: Start adding the flour
Add 2 cups of flour to the bowl and mix on low until smooth.
Step 4: Start mixing the dough
Add 2 more cups of flour a little at a time and mix on low until the dough is soft and just pulls away from the sides of the bowl.
Step 5: Knead the dough
Switch to the dough hook attachment and knead on medium speed for 5-6 minutes until a soft ball of dough forms. Add 1 tablespoon of the remaining flour at a time only if the dough is too sticky. It should be smooth and elastic and spring back when pressed.
Step 6: Let the dough rise
Remove the dough, shape it into a round ball, and place it in a greased mixing bowl, flipping it to grease both sides. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and set aside to rise at room temperature until doubled in size, about 1 to 1 ½ hours.
Step 7: Deflate the dough
After the dough has risen, deflate it and turn it out onto a lightly floured surface.
Step 8: Divide the dough
Divide the dough into 16 equal portions using a knife or dough scraper.
Step 9: Roll the dough pieces
Roll each piece into a round ball and place the dough balls seam side-down into greased round metal 8- or 9-inch cake pans, leaving even spaces between each ball.
Step 10: Let the rolls rise
Cover with plastic wrap and let rise at room temperature until doubled in size, about 1 ½ hours.
Step 11: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Step 12: Bake the rolls
Bake the rolls for 15-18 minutes, until the tops are golden.
Step 13: Make the compound butter
Meanwhile, make the compound butter by placing the softened butter, garlic, Parmesan, and parsley in a bowl and mixing until well combined.
Step 14: Serve the copycat Costco Parmesan garlic butter rolls
When the rolls are finished baking, remove them from the oven and spread the compound butter evenly over the tops of the rolls. Serve warm.
What to serve with copycat Costco Parmesan garlic butter rolls
Costco's iconic Parmesan garlic butter rolls are a dinnertime crowd pleaser, and this copycat recipe yields a nearly identical cheesy and buttery result.
Can I make these copycat Costco rolls without a stand mixer?
A stand mixer is a powerful kitchen appliance that can perform tasks such as stirring, whisking, and beating. It can also perform hands-free tasks like kneading various kinds of dough and whipping cream, along with some more creative ways to use a stand mixer. These machines can be pricey, however, and some people prefer to do tasks manually. If you don't have a mixer, you can still make these copycat Costco rolls.
The first step is to mix the yeast, water, and sugar. Just do this in a large mixing bowl with a wooden spoon. The next step calls for mixing milk, melted butter, egg, salt, and the remaining sugar into the yeast mixture. Use the wooden spoon for this step as well. You can keep using the spoon while you gradually mix in the flour until it thickens and starts to pull away from the sides of the bowl.
That's when the recipe directions call for switching to the dough hook attachment and kneading on medium for 5-6 minutes until the mixture turns into a soft ball of dough. Instead, turn the dough out onto a lightly floured work surface and knead it by hand for 7-11 minutes until it's smooth, soft, and springs back when pressed with a finger. The mixer isn't used anymore after that, so proceed with the recipe as written.
What tips do I need to know to ensure homemade these rolls turn out well?
There are a few tips to keep in mind to ensure the most successful copycat Costco rolls. First, weighing the flour rather than using measuring cups will give you more precise results. The warm water and milk should be about 95-110 F. Finally, make sure the butter for the topping is fully softened, or it will be hard to mix and spread.
Don't rush the rising times. Plan ahead for when you can let the dough rise twice for the full time. If you can't fit it all into one day, the initial ball of dough can be refrigerated for up to four days (deflate when necessary). Then bring it to room temperature and form the rolls. Let the rolls rise and then bake. You could also refrigerate the formed, unrisen rolls for 2 to 24 hours if needed, before letting them rise and proceeding with baking.
It can be hard to break off same-sized pieces when dividing the dough into 16 equal-sized parts to make the rolls. One trick is to use a food scale to make sure the dough pieces are of the same weight. Or, cut the ball of dough in two equal halves. Roll each half into a log, pushing up the ends to make them the same width as the rest of the log so the end pieces don't come out smaller. Then, cut each log in half, cut the two halves in half, and cut the quarters in half to get eight equal-sized pieces per log, or 16 pieces in all.