These Creamy Lobster Mashed Potatoes With A Rich Beer Butter Sauce Are A Foodie's Dream

Mashed potatoes are easily at the top of the list when it comes to comfort foods, but if you want to add a touch of pizzaz, look no further than recipe developer Patterson Watkins' lobster mashed potatoes with beurre bier blanc. You read that right. It's not just beurre blanc sauce — Watkins adds a twist with witbier or hefeweizen beer. It's the perfect hot-weather indulgence with the beer butter sauce drizzled over the decadent lobster and creamy mashed potatoes.

"Witbier and hefeweizen beer are a citrusy, vibrant, coriander-y wonder," Watkins shares. "Those beery elements really liven up the otherwise heavy, rich butter sauce, adding some surprising tartness that balances really well." And to create a "tasty cohesiveness with an elevated appeal," the potatoes are cooked in a delicious lobster broth. The inspiration for this quirky mashup comes from Watkins' time working at a busy seafood restaurant in Cape Cod, where she would hastily combine similar food components to scarf down.

If you have leftovers, keep all the components separate when reheating on the stovetop, and only combine afterward. Add a bit of cream or leftover lobster broth when reheating the mashed potatoes, and warm the lobster in a skillet over medium-low heat with olive oil or butter. Don't simmer or boil the sauce when reheating and whisk frequently. If the sauce starts to separate, add a little cream to it. This hearty dish tastes good even when reheated.