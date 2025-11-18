The Best Old-School Restaurants In Pennsylvania
Dining at a fresh and modern restaurant can be exciting, with chefs who push the envelope and showcase the latest food trends. But there's something to be said for a classic restaurant, too. Maybe the menu hasn't seen an update in a decade or five, and the decor hasn't been refreshed since your grandma was a teenager. The old-school restaurants that manage to steal hearts, however, are those run by the people who simply know how to serve a great meal — often for an equally great value.
Pennsylvania knows a thing or two about truly old-school restaurants, with dishes that are still worth hunting down across the state. Since the state was one of the original 13 American colonies, it boasts some restaurants that are literally older than the United States itself. (And yes, some of those are still in business more than two centuries later.)
It's one thing to be a historic spot to grab a bite to eat. To make it worth going out of your way to visit a restaurant, the food also needs to be good. Luckily for Pennsylvanians — and those passing through — the Venn diagram of old-school restaurants that also serve great meals is pretty impressive in the Keystone State. Here are some can't-miss spots the next time you're in the mood for a quality meal that celebrates a former golden age.
King George II Inn (Bristol)
The King George II Inn, which was founded in 1681 (a full 95 years before America declared independence from what was then known as the Kingdom of Great Britain), claims to be the oldest continuously operating inn in the United States. It's also considered Pennsylvania's oldest bar. The restaurant was originally named The Ferry House because of its location on the Delaware River, roughly 20 miles northeast of Philadelphia.
In 1765, the inn was rebuilt and was renamed in honor of the British sovereign, who had died five years earlier in 1760. The lore that accompanies the inn also predates America, with locals alleging that George Washington's troops drank at the inn before famously crossing the Delaware River to fight Hessian troops in the Battle of Trenton.
While the King George II Inn could likely subsist today on the interest of history buffs alone, it's still known as a great place to sip a classic cocktail or enjoy a meal. It also serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The exact menu does change seasonally, but the inn specializes in classic American fare, including crab cakes, steak and potatoes, and salmon entrées. Recent visitors praise the service, the vast selection of bourbon and other liquor, the atmosphere, and the high-quality food.
(215) 788-5536
102 Radcliffe St, Bristol, PA 19007
The Original Oyster House (Pittsburgh)
The Original Oyster House in Market Square is recognized as Pittsburgh's oldest bar and restaurant, and has been in business for over 150 years since opening at the site of the previous Bear Tavern, which started in 1827. It's one of the few commercial spaces in Pittsburgh designated as a historic landmark.
Minor updates have happened along the way, but features like the original dumbwaiter, black-and-white hexagonal floor tiles, mahogany bar, and tin ceiling are callbacks to bygone eras. In lieu of cohesive decor, the restaurant is outfitted with myriad portraits of famous patrons, boxers, and beauty pageant queens from decades past.
Oyster houses were plentiful in the colonial Northeast and were a cheap and plentiful source of protein for early settlers, including those in Pittsburgh. When this Oyster House opened in 1870, oysters sold for just a penny. Today, you can still find fresh oysters on the menu (although it goes without saying that the price has increased over the decades), as well as a plethora of fried and lightly breaded seafood items. A menu highlight continues to be the enormous fried fish sandwich — the batter for which was a recipe developed by the Americus family, who operated the restaurant from 1916 until 1970.
originaloysterhousepittsburgh.com
(412) 566-7925
20 Market Square, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
McGillin's Olde Ale House (Philadelphia)
The "oldest" superlatives just keep coming with McGillin's, one of Philadelphia's most historic taverns. The ale house was opened by the McGillin family in 1860, the same year Abraham Lincoln was elected president, and has been continuously operating ever since. The tavern famously survived Prohibition in the 1920s by hiring a chef to begin serving food upstairs, along with ice cream.
McGillin's Olde Ale House's menu is straightforward but affordable, with a ½-pound burger on a brioche bun with sliced tomato, lettuce, and pickles listed for just $10.29. Other menu options are just as classic, including meatloaf topped with gravy and an onion ring, Reuben sandwiches, and hot roast beef. Reviewers also speak highly of the fish and chips, served with Gordon's homemade tartar sauce, as well as the French onion soup.
Customers say the ambience and historical vibes of this tavern just can't be beat. Its extensive beer selection — which includes a variety of options from local breweries, plus O'Haras Irish Stout, which is only brewed in Ireland — is also popular with patrons. If you're looking for a classic Irish pub in downtown Philadelphia, McGillin's is worth a stop.
(215) 735-5562
1310 Drury Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Dobbin House Tavern (Gettysburg)
The Reverend Alexander Dobbin built this original family home in 1776, less than a mile from what would become the infamous Gettysburg battlefield during the American Civil War, roughly a century later. It's listed on the National Register of Historic Places and has operated as a restaurant and tavern for 50 years.
Today, the restored home offers multiple dining rooms for fine dining or more casual options, along with an option for private events in the Abigail Adams Ballroom. Reviewers say the downstairs tavern is particularly memorable, offering the sensation of traveling through time. Multiple reviewers also say it's their go-to spot in the Gettysburg area, and several vacationers visiting the battlefield said they made repeat visits to the restaurant.
The menus vary between the fine dining and tavern options, but both contain throwback dishes, including a few old-school seafood dishes. The tavern's menu includes a crab dip, shrimp cocktail, and freshly-baked gingerbread cake, among other options. The fine dining option in the candlelit Alexander Dobbin rooms includes retro selections like the Avocado Louis (backfin crab on avocado with Louis dressing), roast duck, and hand-cut New York strip steak.
(717) 334-2100
89 Steinwehr Ave, Gettysburg, PA 17325
Max's Allegheny Tavern (Pittsburgh)
This no-frills restaurant, first opened in 1903, specializes in iconic German foods, including potato pancakes, sausages, schnitzel, and Bavarian soft pretzels. Locals say it's like stepping into a German grandma's house, complete with dark carpet, Tiffany-style lamps, and a really good selection of German beer.
The full-service bar still features touches from decades past, including two locally-made Gloekler ice boxes that were installed when the restaurant opened. Instead of putting huge blocks of ice in the bottom, these days they've been converted to electricity to keep the beer cold.
Visitors say that both this beer and the restaurant's food are authentic, and that the historic atmosphere and cozy interior can't be beat. Max's Allegheny Tavern also gets a lot of love from the local lunch crowd, who rave about the hot pastrami Swiss, Max's Famous Reuben, and Max's Bavarian Club sandwiches. If you're looking for the extra German touches, reviewers also say the Kase Spatzle (its take on käsespätzle, a dish featuring noodles in a chicken broth and Gouda sauce) and house-made sauerkraut are also worth ordering.
(412) 231-1899
537 Suismon St, Pittsburgh, PA 15212
General Warren Inne (Malvern)
Located in Malvern, one of the outermost towns of Philadelphia's Main Line, the General Warren Inne is a staple of the past. The property opened in 1745 and is both a fine dining restaurant and a bed and breakfast. If those options aren't appealing, the General Warren also features a more casual tavern along with a terrace for outdoor seating.
The inn touts itself as an elegant option for a variety of special occasions, with sophisticated yet classic dining menus. For instance, the fine dining option includes traditional entrées like beef wellington and snapper turtle soup, along with selections like crab cakes and steak au poivre. Reviewers highlight the inn's authentic, charming atmosphere, as well as its impeccable service and an extensive wine and cocktail list. Guests praise the lobster, beef wellington, and grilled Scottish salmon in particular, along with the dessert lineup.
(610) 296-3637
9 Old Lancaster Rd, Malvern, PA 19355
Ralph's Italian Restaurant (Philadelphia)
Ralph's opened in 1900 in South Philadelphia and is known as the oldest Italian restaurant in the entire country. It's been a family-run restaurant from the start, and is now in its fourth and fifth generations of operation under the Dispigno-Rubino family. The allure of classic Italian staples has drawn locals, tourists, and a variety of celebrities and politicians throughout the decades, including Theodore Roosevelt while he was in office and Joe Biden during his time as a senator for Delaware.
Today, the restaurant is praised for a menu that features classic dishes such as Ralph's Famous Parm (made with chicken or veal), spaghetti and meatballs, and more. Reviewers say that it's a cozy and warm spot offering excellent service and perfectly cooked, tender proteins with generous portions. One reviewer even claims that their fettuccine Alfredo was the closest they've had in the U.S. to their favorite version in Italy. Others rave about the sauces and the fact that the entire experience feels like they're dining at Grandma's house. Now that's high praise.
(215) 627-6011
760 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
The Original Coney Island of Scranton (Scranton)
Not to be confused with the other Coney Island in Brooklyn, this Scranton diner celebrates quintessential diner food. It has operated consistently since 1923 and is known for its Texas hot wieners. Despite what the name implies, these hot dogs did not actually originate in Texas, but rather were made famous in New Jersey (and extending into Pennsylvania) in the 20th century. Texas hot wieners are typically deep-fried hot dogs, topped in a specific order with spicy mustard, chopped onions, and a chili sauce that's unique to these delicacies.
In a bit of local Scranton lore, there's a competing business, Coney Island Lunch, literally around the corner from the original that sat at the center of a family feud. (That business is being remodeled but has plans to reopen in 2026.) The original still sells footlong Texas wieners for $6.95, along with burgers, fries, milkshakes, and other classic diner food.
Reviewers say the Original Coney Island is a Scranton staple with great prices and generous portions. First-time visitors appreciate the decor, which features portraits of public figures from the town, along with historic photos of Scranton itself. They also rave about classic diner staples like the French fries, which one reviewer on Google said "transported me to a boardwalk in the past for a few moments."
instagram.com/theoriginalconey
(570) 961-8288
100 Cedar Ave, Scranton, PA 18503
Methodology
Since Pennsylvania is home to old-school restaurants aplenty, narrowing down the possibilities was no small feat. We defined old-school restaurants as those that have been around for decades — if not centuries — and managed to retain an air of service and cuisine from decades past. Restaurants might make minor changes to their menus, but for the most part, we aimed to highlight establishments that have remained true to their roots in terms of ambiance and the types of dishes you'll be able to order.
We also wanted to ensure that the restaurants we chose were worthy of a visit, so we looked for recommendations on online forums and review sites such as Reddit, Google, Tripadvisor, and Yelp. The restaurants featured on this list received glowing reviews for service, food quality, and value. We also looked for a collection of positive reviews from first-time visitors and regular local patrons alike.