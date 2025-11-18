The Best Old-School Restaurants In Pennsylvania

Dining at a fresh and modern restaurant can be exciting, with chefs who push the envelope and showcase the latest food trends. But there's something to be said for a classic restaurant, too. Maybe the menu hasn't seen an update in a decade or five, and the decor hasn't been refreshed since your grandma was a teenager. The old-school restaurants that manage to steal hearts, however, are those run by the people who simply know how to serve a great meal — often for an equally great value.

Pennsylvania knows a thing or two about truly old-school restaurants, with dishes that are still worth hunting down across the state. Since the state was one of the original 13 American colonies, it boasts some restaurants that are literally older than the United States itself. (And yes, some of those are still in business more than two centuries later.)

It's one thing to be a historic spot to grab a bite to eat. To make it worth going out of your way to visit a restaurant, the food also needs to be good. Luckily for Pennsylvanians — and those passing through — the Venn diagram of old-school restaurants that also serve great meals is pretty impressive in the Keystone State. Here are some can't-miss spots the next time you're in the mood for a quality meal that celebrates a former golden age.