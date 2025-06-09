12 Ways To Upgrade Frozen French Fries

Sometimes, it only takes a drizzle to make your fries dazzle. Once they emerge golden from the oven, they're ready for a glamorous makeover — spicy, savory, sweet, or all of the above. Bring the heat with a quick drizzle of queso and your favorite hot sauce. Mix sriracha and honey for that iconic fiery and sweet combo. Or, take a simple yet sophisticated approach with a sweet balsamic glaze. Some glazes are intense in flavor, so you may only need a light touch right before serving. We're going for an elegant drizzle, not a drowning-in-sauce disaster.

If you don't mind getting into a sticky situation, combine about 1 tablespoon each of fish sauce and oyster sauce per 2 tablespoons of honey. This sticky sauce is salty and sweet and worth every napkin you'll need. Complete the look with some sesame seeds and chili flakes. You could also brighten things up with some citrus, like a garlic lime mayo. Combine ½ cup of mayonnaise, 2 teaspoons of lime juice, 1 teaspoon of garlic powder, ½ teaspoon of lime zest, and ¼ teaspoon of fish sauce in a small bowl. Whisk until thin enough to drizzle over fries (or use a squeeze bottle if you're feeling pro-level).

And yes, fries can absolutely go sweet. Drizzle a bit of warm caramel sauce over sweet potato fries (preferably unseasoned) and you're entering dessert territory — especially when you serve them with vanilla ice cream. Whether it's spicy, savory, or sweet, your drizzled fries will be turning heads with their new look.