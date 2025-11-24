Soft, Flaky Crescent Rolls Filled With Spiced Pumpkin Perfection

When you think of pumpkin desserts, there's virtually no doubt that pumpkin pie is the first thing to come to mind. And, hey, it's hard to beat the deliciously rich, sweet-spiced, earthy, and custardy nature of pumpkin pie, but what if we told you that you could capture all of that goodness and transform it into other desserts? Enter this pumpkin-filled dessert crescent rolls recipe, from developer Patterson Watkins, which transforms classic pumpkin pie filling into something handheld, cream cheese-drizzled, flaky, and perfectly fall-forward.

Watkins describes these pumpkin dessert crescent rolls as "kind of a mash-up between pumpkin pie and a snickerdoodle," and she can't help but highlight how downright tasty they are. More specifically, these handheld desserts feature a breakdown of "creamy pumpkin custard filling and flaky-fluffy pastry with a crackly cinnamon sugar coating," and there's even a maple-infused cream cheese drizzle on top for that extra fall flavor boost and added sweetness. Since these treats are made using pumpkin pie filling, you could easily use leftover filling from your annual pie to whip up a batch of these crescents — or plan to make these crescents, and enjoy putting leftover filling to good use as you please.