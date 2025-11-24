Soft, Flaky Crescent Rolls Filled With Spiced Pumpkin Perfection
When you think of pumpkin desserts, there's virtually no doubt that pumpkin pie is the first thing to come to mind. And, hey, it's hard to beat the deliciously rich, sweet-spiced, earthy, and custardy nature of pumpkin pie, but what if we told you that you could capture all of that goodness and transform it into other desserts? Enter this pumpkin-filled dessert crescent rolls recipe, from developer Patterson Watkins, which transforms classic pumpkin pie filling into something handheld, cream cheese-drizzled, flaky, and perfectly fall-forward.
Watkins describes these pumpkin dessert crescent rolls as "kind of a mash-up between pumpkin pie and a snickerdoodle," and she can't help but highlight how downright tasty they are. More specifically, these handheld desserts feature a breakdown of "creamy pumpkin custard filling and flaky-fluffy pastry with a crackly cinnamon sugar coating," and there's even a maple-infused cream cheese drizzle on top for that extra fall flavor boost and added sweetness. Since these treats are made using pumpkin pie filling, you could easily use leftover filling from your annual pie to whip up a batch of these crescents — or plan to make these crescents, and enjoy putting leftover filling to good use as you please.
Gather the ingredients for pumpkin filled dessert crescent rolls
You'll start this recipe by making a simplified version of good old pumpkin pie filling, which consists of pumpkin puree, brown sugar, granulated sugar, egg yolks, and pumpkin pie spice. If you don't have a pumpkin pie spice blend on hand, you could concoct your own blend by combining cinnamon, ground ginger, nutmeg, ground cloves, and allspice.
Once the filling is ready to go, you can turn your attention to the rolls. For these, you'll need a couple cans of crescent roll dough, a whole egg, a bit of water, granulated sugar, and cinnamon. Finally, for that maple glaze, you'll need softened cream cheese, powdered sugar, maple syrup, and whole milk.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Step 2: Line cookie sheets with parchment paper
Line two cookie sheets with parchment paper and set aside.
Step 3: Add pumpkin filling ingredients to bowl
To make the filling, place the pumpkin, brown sugar, granulated sugar, pumpkin pie spice, and egg yolks in a medium bowl.
Step 4: Whisk to combine the pumpkin filling
Whisk to combine.
Step 5: Unroll and separate the crescent rolls
Unroll the crescent dough onto the prepared cookie sheets (one can per sheet) and separate it into individual portions.
Step 6: Dollop each crescent with pumpkin filling
Dollop a heaped tablespoon of the filling in the center of the larger section of the dough.
Step 7: Prepare the egg wash
Place the whole egg and water in a small bowl and whisk to combine the egg wash.
Step 8: Rub egg wash along the edges of the dough
Dip a finger in the egg wash and run it along the edges of the dough.
Step 9: Fold over the dough
Fold the dough over the filling and gently press around the edges to seal.
Step 10: Fully roll up the crescents
Once the filling has been concealed, roll the dough, and tuck in the ends (this will help keep the filling from smooshing out while baking).
Step 11: Brush the crescents with egg wash
Brush the rolled crescents with the remaining egg wash.
Step 12: Sprinkle the crescents with cinnamon and sugar
Generously sprinkle the rolls with sugar and cinnamon.
Step 13: Bake the pumpkin crescent rolls
Place the cookie sheets in the oven and bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until flaky and golden.
Step 14: Add the glaze ingredients to bowl
While the rolls are baking, make the glaze by placing the softened cream cheese, powdered sugar, maple syrup, and milk in a medium bowl.
Step 15: Whisk to form the maple glaze
Vigorously whisk until smooth and combined.
Step 16: Transfer the baked crescents to a wire rack
Once the rolls have baked, remove them from the oven, and transfer them to a wire rack to cool.
Step 17: Drizzle the pumpkin crescent rolls with the glaze, then serve
Once cooled, drizzle the rolls with the glaze and serve.
What can I serve with pumpkin-spice crescent rolls?
Pumpkin Filled Dessert Crescent Rolls Recipe
Our pumpkin filled dessert crescent rolls recipe transforms classic pumpkin pie into something handheld, maple-cream-cheese-drizzled, flaky, and fall-forward.
Ingredients
- For the filling
- 1 (15-ounce) can pumpkin puree
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
- 1 ½ teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
- 2 egg yolks
- For the rolls
- 2 cans (16 count) crescent roll dough
- 1 whole egg
- 1 teaspoon water
- 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- For the maple glaze
- 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
- ½ cup powdered sugar
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- 2 tablespoons whole milk
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 375 F.
- Line two cookie sheets with parchment paper and set aside.
- To make the filling, place the pumpkin, brown sugar, granulated sugar, pumpkin pie spice, and egg yolks in a medium bowl.
- Whisk to combine.
- Unroll the crescent dough onto the prepared cookie sheets (one can per sheet) and separate it into individual portions.
- Dollop a heaped tablespoon of the filling in the center of the larger section of the dough.
- Place the whole egg and water in a small bowl and whisk to combine the egg wash.
- Dip a finger in the egg wash and run it along the edges of the dough.
- Fold the dough over the filling and gently press around the edges to seal.
- Once the filling has been concealed, roll the dough, and tuck in the ends (this will help keep the filling from smooshing out while baking).
- Brush the rolled crescents with the remaining egg wash.
- Generously sprinkle the rolls with sugar and cinnamon.
- Place the cookie sheets in the oven and bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until flaky and golden.
- While the rolls are baking, make the glaze by placing the softened cream cheese, powdered sugar, maple syrup, and milk in a medium bowl.
- Vigorously whisk until smooth and combined.
- Once the rolls have baked, remove them from the oven, and transfer them to a wire rack to cool.
- Once cooled, drizzle the rolls with the glaze and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|167
|Total Fat
|4.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|35.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|29.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.6 g
|Total Sugars
|14.7 g
|Sodium
|206.3 mg
|Protein
|4.1 g
What can I do with leftover pumpkin pie filling?
Though this recipe yields 16 total pumpkin crescent rolls, there's a good (if not guaranteed) chance you'll end up with extra pumpkin pie filling. "I purposefully used a whole can of pumpkin puree so you will have viable leftovers to craft other goodies," Watkins explains. This excess of filling also presents the opportunity to make even more pumpkin crescents (you'll just need another tube or two of dough), or bigger crescents/pastries (which we'll touch on in the next slide).
Even if you have leftover filling but you don't necessarily want more than 16 pumpkin crescent rolls, there's still a world of opportunity out there. For starters, since the filling is simply a pumpkin pie filling, you could purchase (or make) a pie crust and tack on a classic pumpkin pie to your dessert list. Or, if you don't have enough leftover filling for an entire pie, use what you do have to make mini pumpkin pies instead.
Outside of the pumpkin pie dessert realm, there are more even uses yet for that leftover pumpkin-y goodness. "This filling makes for an awesome base for waffles or pancakes (add flour, baking powder, baking soda, and a little milk)," Watkins recommends. And as for any leftover maple glaze, Watkins notes that it would be delicious drizzled on top of a scone, pumpkin waffle, muffin, or even a Toaster Strudel.
Can I make even bigger crescent rolls?
As written, this recipe yields delicious little pumpkin-filled treats that certainly lean more on the mini side of things. This is because Watkins opts to use classic Pillsbury crescent rolls, which are relatively small in the grand scheme of rolls and croissants. But you certainly aren't limited to the mini version of these pumpkin-filled crescents, and making a bigger version is as simple as opting for the "Grands" version of crescent rolls at the grocery store. "These larger portions would create a more 'hearty breakfast pastry' version of this recipe, instead of the mini-sweet treats presented here," Watkins explains. You'd follow the recipe as written, but you'd simply need to add more pumpkin filling to each roll and would possibly need to bake them a bit longer.
You also aren't limited to crescent roll dough, and Watkins notes that both biscuit dough and puff pastry are fair game here. "Flatten out the biscuit dough (or cut puff dough into 3 to 4-inch rounds), stuff the centers, fold and crimp," Watkins advises. "Brush the dough with egg wash and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar as instructed." If you opt for puff pastry dough, you could even take an approach more akin to those aforementioned Toaster Strudels by cutting out pastry rectangles, stuffing them with filling, crimping the edges, and baking (then, of course, finishing them off with that maple glaze).