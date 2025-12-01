Copycat Cracker Barrel Cinnamon Roll Pie Recipe

While many hungry diners flock to Cracker Barrel for savory menu items like country fried steak or biscuits and gravy, the chain's sweet treats are not something to be overlooked. You'll find a couple of offerings on Cracker Barrel's dessert menu, ranging from classics like pecan pie to powder sugar-dusted biscuit beignets, but it's hard to beat the unique and popular cinnamon roll pie. This dessert is pretty much exactly what it sounds like: cinnamon rolls baked into a pie crust and topped off with a slathering of rich, tangy-sweet cream cheese icing.

Recipe developer Patterson Watkins certainly finds Cracker Barrel's cinnamon roll pie to be pretty impressive, so much so that she crafted her own copycat version of the treat. "Cracker Barrel really swung for the fences with this pie-pastry crossover," she says, emphatically noting that it is indeed a successful crossover, "It works, friends!" She describes the cinnamon roll pie as being "fun, a little flirty (daring, even), rich, sweet, creamy, and cinnamon-y," and if that doesn't sell you on this dessert, then we don't know what will. Whether you want to switch up the way you enjoy cinnamon rolls or you're craving the Cracker Barrel original, this fun copycat cinnamon roll pie recipe will make all of your pastry crossover dreams come true.