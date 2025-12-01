Copycat Cracker Barrel Cinnamon Roll Pie Recipe

By Patterson Watkins  and Mashed Staff
Cinnamon roll pie slice on plate Patterson Watkins/Mashed

While many hungry diners flock to Cracker Barrel for savory menu items like country fried steak or biscuits and gravy, the chain's sweet treats are not something to be overlooked. You'll find a couple of offerings on Cracker Barrel's dessert menu, ranging from classics like pecan pie to powder sugar-dusted biscuit beignets, but it's hard to beat the unique and popular cinnamon roll pie. This dessert is pretty much exactly what it sounds like: cinnamon rolls baked into a pie crust and topped off with a slathering of rich, tangy-sweet cream cheese icing.

Recipe developer Patterson Watkins certainly finds Cracker Barrel's cinnamon roll pie to be pretty impressive, so much so that she crafted her own copycat version of the treat. "Cracker Barrel really swung for the fences with this pie-pastry crossover," she says, emphatically noting that it is indeed a successful crossover, "It works, friends!" She describes the cinnamon roll pie as being "fun, a little flirty (daring, even), rich, sweet, creamy, and cinnamon-y," and if that doesn't sell you on this dessert, then we don't know what will. Whether you want to switch up the way you enjoy cinnamon rolls or you're craving the Cracker Barrel original, this fun copycat cinnamon roll pie recipe will make all of your pastry crossover dreams come true.

Gather the ingredients for copycat Cracker Barrel cinnamon roll pie

Ingredients for Cracker Barrel cinnamon roll pie Patterson Watkins/Mashed

To start this recipe, you'll make the cinnamon roll dough, which requires warm milk, dry active yeast, eggs, softened salted butter, granulated sugar, salt, and bread flour. Then, for the cinnamon filling, you'll need more softened salted butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Since this is a cinnamon roll pie, you'll also need a deep dish pie crust (store-bought works just fine). Additionally, have a little heavy cream on hand to drizzle over the cinnamon rolls before baking for added moisture and richness.

Once you have the cinnamon rolls prepped and baked, all that's left is the frosting. To make that, you'll need softened cream cheese, softened salted butter, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract.

Step 1: Let yeast bloom in the milk

Yeast mixture in measuring cup Patterson Watkins/Mashed

To make the cinnamon roll dough, sprinkle the warm milk with the dry yeast, and set it aside until frothy, about 5 minutes.

Step 2: Add the cinnamon roll ingredients to a mixing bowl

Eggs, butter, and sugar in mixing bowl next to paddle attachment Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Place the eggs, butter, sugar, and salt in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment.

Step 3: Beat to combine

Egg mixture in mixing bowl Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Beat until blended.

Step 4: Mix in the flour

Flour in mixing bowl Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Add the flour to the bowl and begin to stir on low.

Step 5: Mix in the yeast and milk

Shaggy dough in mixing bowl next to dough hook Patterson Watkins/Mashed

With the mixer still stirring on low, add the yeast-milk mixture in a thin stream. Beat until a shaggy dough forms.

Step 6: Knead until the dough comes together

Dough ball in mixing bowl Patterson Watkins/Mashed

With the mixer still stirring on low, add the yeast-milk mixture in a thin stream. Beat until a shaggy dough forms.

Step 7: Let the dough rise

Dough ball in mixing bowl covered with plastic wrap Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and set aside to rise till it's doubled in size, for about 2 hours.

Step 8: Prepare the cinnamon filling

Butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon in bowl Patterson Watkins/Mashed

While the dough is rising, make the filling by placing the butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg in a medium bowl.

Step 9: Stir to combine the cinnamon filling

Cinnamon roll filling in bowl Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Stir with a fork until combined, set aside.

Step 10: Transfer the dough to a work surface

Dough on floured surface Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Once the dough has risen, transfer it to a flour-dusted work surface.

Step 11: Roll the dough into a rectangle

Dough rolled out into rectangle Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Roll the dough into a long, thin rectangle.

Step 12: Spread the filling over the dough

Cinnamon filling spread out over dough Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Dollop the dough with the filling and spread it out evenly.

Step 13: Roll up the dough

Long dough cylinder on floured surface Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Roll the dough into a tight cylinder, concealing the filling.

Step 14: Dock and trim the dough

Dough log with shallow slices next to bench scraper Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Dock the dough to mark out 12 even slices and trim the ends.

Step 15: Slice the cinnamon rolls

Cinnamon roll log with some cinnamon rolls cut out Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Cut the dough into slices using dental floss (shimmy the dental floss under the dough, criss-cross the strings, and pull to slice).

Step 16: Transfer the cinnamon rolls to the pie crust

Cinnamon rolls pressed into pie crust Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Transfer the rolls to the pie crust and gently press to compact.

Step 17: Brush the rolls with heavy cream

Cinnamon rolls topped with cream in pie crust next to pastry brush and bowl of cream Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Brush the tops of the rolls with cream.

Step 18: Cover the rolls and set aside

Unbaked cinnamon roll pie covered with plastic wrap Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Cover the pie and set aside to rest for 30 minutes while the oven preheats.

Step 19: Preheat the oven

Oven control panel Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Preheat the oven to 375 F.

Step 20: Bake the cinnamon roll pie

Baked cinnamon roll pie on baking sheet Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Place the pie in the oven and bake it for 25 minutes or until the rolls are golden brown. (If the pie crust starts to brown too quickly, cover it in foil to protect it.) Remove the pie from the oven and set aside to rest for 10 minutes.

Step 21: Make the frosting

Butter and powdered sugar in mixing bowl Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Meanwhile, make the frosting by placing cream cheese, butter, powdered sugar, and vanilla in a large bowl. Whisk to combine.

Step 22: Frost the cinnamon roll pie and serve

Frosted cinnamon roll pie on baking sheet Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Spoon the frosting over the pie and spread it out evenly. Slice and serve warm.

What can I serve to turn this into a full Cracker Barrel meal?

Copycat Cracker Barrel Cinnamon Roll Pie

No Ratings
Print

Our copycat Cracker Barrel cinnamon roll pie features scratch-made cinnamon rolls piled into a pie crust and slathered with cream cheese frosting.

Prep Time
3
hours
Cook Time
25
minutes
servings
12
Servings
Cinnamon roll pie with slices removed next to unfrosted cinnamon rolls
Total time: 3 hours, 25 minutes

Ingredients

  • For the cinnamon roll dough
  • 1 cup whole milk, warm
  • 1 package (2 ¼ teaspoons) dry active yeast
  • 2 eggs
  • 5 tablespoons salted butter, softened to room temperature
  • ½ cup granulated sugar
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 4 ¾ cups bread flour
  • For the cinnamon filling
  • ½ cup (1 stick) salted butter, softened to room temperature
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 1 ½ tablespoons ground cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1 premade deep dish pie crust
  • ¼ cup heavy cream
  • For the frosting
  • 8 ounces cream cheese, softened to room temperature
  • 5 tablespoons salted butter, softened to room temperature
  • 2 cups powdered sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

  1. To make the cinnamon roll dough, sprinkle the warm milk with the dry yeast, and set it aside until frothy, about 5 minutes.
  2. Place the eggs, butter, sugar, and salt in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment.
  3. Beat until blended.
  4. Add the flour to the bowl and begin to stir on low.
  5. With the mixer still stirring on low, add the yeast-milk mixture in a thin stream. Beat until a shaggy dough forms.
  6. Swap the paddle for the dough hook attachment and knead on medium until the dough is elastic and slightly tacky.
  7. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and set aside to rise till it's doubled in size, for about 2 hours.
  8. While the dough is rising, make the filling by placing the butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg in a medium bowl.
  9. Stir with a fork until combined, set aside.
  10. Once the dough has risen, transfer it to a flour-dusted work surface.
  11. Roll the dough into a long, thin rectangle.
  12. Dollop the dough with the filling and spread it out evenly.
  13. Roll the dough into a tight cylinder, concealing the filling.
  14. Dock the dough to mark out 12 even slices and trim the ends.
  15. Cut the dough into slices using dental floss (shimmy the dental floss under the dough, criss-cross the strings, and pull to slice).
  16. Transfer the rolls to the pie crust and gently press to compact.
  17. Brush the tops of the rolls with cream.
  18. Cover the pie and set aside to rest for 30 minutes while the oven preheats.
  19. Preheat the oven to 375 F.
  20. Place the pie in the oven and bake it for 25 minutes or until the rolls are golden brown. (If the pie crust starts to brown too quickly, cover it in foil to protect it.) Remove the pie from the oven and set aside to rest for 10 minutes.
  21. Meanwhile, make the frosting by placing cream cheese, butter, powdered sugar, and vanilla in a large bowl. Whisk to combine.
  22. Spoon the frosting over the pie and spread it out evenly. Slice and serve warm.
Rate this recipe

Could I used canned cinnamon rolls or pre-made cream cheese frosting?

Cinnamon roll pie slice on plate Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Though this isn't necessarily a difficult recipe to follow, it is one that calls for you to make homemade cinnamon rolls, which may seem daunting to the novice baker. Luckily, you don't need to go the homemade route to yield a delicious result. "If you want to skip the super-involved, homemade section of this recipe, you can opt for the canned cinnamon rolls," Watkins says, though she does specify that you should avoid "Grands" cinnamon rolls (the extra-large ones) since they'll overflow your pie crust. One standard-sized, eight-count tube of cinnamon rolls should get the job done.

Now, what about the cream cheese icing? If you go with canned cinnamon rolls, the little icing packet that comes included won't be enough for this recipe. So, you could simply use canned rolls and follow our recipe as written for the frosting, or you can take a shortcut route there as well. Watkins notes that a 16-ounce can of cream cheese frosting (the kind you find in the baking aisle) will work just fine, but make sure to wait until the pie is warm (instead of hot) to apply that icing. Also, avoid using any other kind of pre-made frosting aside from cream cheese; otherwise, this pie will likely be too sweet and will be missing that quintessential cream cheese frosting tanginess. 

Can you prep the cinnamon rolls ahead for this pie recipe?

Cinnamon roll pie in tin with slices removed Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Cinnamon rolls may not be the most difficult baked good to whip up, but they do require some time and patience. To break up the labor a little bit, you could prep the cinnamon rolls ahead of time before leaving them in the fridge overnight and picking up the recipe the next day. "Make the dough, fill, and roll as directed. You can stop here, cover, and refrigerate your log overnight," Watkins advises. "Then remove it from the fridge and let it rest at room temp for 20 minutes before slicing."

Another option is to fully prep and slice the individual cinnamon rolls and leave them in the fridge overnight. "Just be mindful, depending on your refrigerator temp, you might get some cinnamon roll rise (fridge proofing)," Watkins warns. This wouldn't be a huge issue, though, as you could simply put fewer rolls into the pie crust than this recipe calls for (Watkins stuffs 12 rolls in there, but if your rolls are a little puffy or bigger, just use six to eight rolls instead). 

You can also make the cream cheese frosting in its entirety the day before you actually plan to bake the pie itself, and leave it to refrigerate overnight. When you do finally make the pie, make sure to pull the frosting out of the fridge about 30 minutes before you'll need it so that it softens a bit and becomes easily spreadable. 

Read More Recipes

Recommended