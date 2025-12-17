The Absolute Best Way To Use Every Kind Of Tortilla Chip

Restaurant-style tortilla chips are generally considered a traditional selection when it comes to snacking. These chips have a thinner, crunchier texture than more rustic chips, as well as a milder corn flavor. As such, they're a great choice when you're planning a classic snack fest. According to PepsiCo Foods U.S.'s Steven Dominguez, "[Restaurant style chips] are the original dip and queso carrier, so you can't go wrong with pairing these with a nacho cheese dip." Dominguez also dubs them as "great for snacking on their own," probably owing to the pleasing crunchiness and subtle flavor of these chips.

Queso dip has been a beloved appetizer for over a century in America. The first ever queso recipe appeared in 1896, when it was printed in a Los Angeles-based magazine called "The Land of Sunshine." These days, queso dip is a staple of Mexican American restaurants and much loved for its spicy, cheesy goodness. It's also highly adaptable, as you can easily tweak the recipe to your own preferences.

When it comes to cheese, anything "melty" is fair game. Classic options include Monterey jack and American cheese, but recipes can also feature Muenster, pepper jack, and cheddar. Not a fan of the heat? Using roasted poblano peppers in place of chiles makes for a great flavor without as much spice. Obsessed with spicy ranch? Some queso recipes also call for the inclusion of jalapeños and ranch dressing.