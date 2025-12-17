The Absolute Best Way To Use Every Kind Of Tortilla Chip
Guacamole and pico de gallo are just a few of the dips that go great with tortilla chips, but how can you tell which chips pair best with which dips? Thanks to the surprising variety of tortilla chips available on store shelves, from restaurant-style and round to blue corn and salsa verde flavored, the decision can be tougher than you think! Mashed spoke with Steven Dominguez, associate principal research chef and culinary innovation lead for PepsiCo Foods U.S., to learn more about tantalizing chip pairings.
During our conversation, which took place at an event honoring beloved PepsiCo brand Tostitos appropriately enough, Dominguez highlighted how each type of tortilla chip suits different dips and recipes. In addition to expected pairings, which include dips like queso and salsa, the chef also recommends tortilla chips for salads, burritos, and even charcuterie boards featuring meats, cheeses, and condiments. Dominguez's pairing suggestions took into account different flavor combinations, such as pairing boldly flavored chips and fiery salsa. PepsiCo's R&D chef also recommended specific chip shapes for certain recipes, which can help minimize mess when it comes to insatiable snacking.
Restaurant-style chips are perfect for queso
Restaurant-style tortilla chips are generally considered a traditional selection when it comes to snacking. These chips have a thinner, crunchier texture than more rustic chips, as well as a milder corn flavor. As such, they're a great choice when you're planning a classic snack fest. According to PepsiCo Foods U.S.'s Steven Dominguez, "[Restaurant style chips] are the original dip and queso carrier, so you can't go wrong with pairing these with a nacho cheese dip." Dominguez also dubs them as "great for snacking on their own," probably owing to the pleasing crunchiness and subtle flavor of these chips.
Queso dip has been a beloved appetizer for over a century in America. The first ever queso recipe appeared in 1896, when it was printed in a Los Angeles-based magazine called "The Land of Sunshine." These days, queso dip is a staple of Mexican American restaurants and much loved for its spicy, cheesy goodness. It's also highly adaptable, as you can easily tweak the recipe to your own preferences.
When it comes to cheese, anything "melty" is fair game. Classic options include Monterey jack and American cheese, but recipes can also feature Muenster, pepper jack, and cheddar. Not a fan of the heat? Using roasted poblano peppers in place of chiles makes for a great flavor without as much spice. Obsessed with spicy ranch? Some queso recipes also call for the inclusion of jalapeños and ranch dressing.
Scoops are best with hearty recipes
When Tostitos Scoops burst onto the scene back in 2001, they offered a solution to an age-old snacking dilemma. While dips and salsa can easily slide off flat tortilla chips, Scoops feature a special bowl-shaped design ideal for chipping and dipping. Speaking of design, it's not fully evident why Scoops have ridges, but theories suggest that this element could fortify the chip against breakage or even be a nod to the bowl-shaped shells taco salads are served in.
In the wise words of Steven Dominguez, "[Scoops are] my preferred vessel when I don't want to risk dropping a single piece of the filling." As a result, the chef recommends pairing them with chunkier styles of salsa, including pico de gallo. Similarly, these bowl-shaped tortilla chips are perfect for queso fundido, a robust dip that's made with melty cheese (typically Mexican cheeses like Chihuahua and Oaxaca), plus chorizo, poblano peppers, and onions. "Scoops also make a great addition to salads such as a hearty bean or Mexican street corn salad," Dominguez adds.
Rounds can add texture to burritos and other foods
You can't deny the crunch factor of chips. Along with flavor, the crunchiness of tortilla chips is a big part of the appeal of the snack. When it comes to rounds, which are simply round versions of the classic triangle chip shape, Steven Dominguez uses the chips to enhance the texture of dishes. "I love to add rounds to my burritos or wraps," the chef says, highlighting the "crunch and extra flavor" afforded by the chips.
Taking a page out of Dominguez's cookbook, rounds can be added to lots of other dishes for a satisfying crunch. For instance, crushed chips are a great addition to Mexican street corn. When it comes to things like soups, salads, or even sandwiches, tortilla rounds boost texture as well as flavor. Dominguez also offers a more expected accompaniment for rounds, saying, "I love to pair these with spicy queso dip." In the event you don't feel like whipping up your own, you can easily spice up jarred queso dip by adding some jalapeños or other peppers, like serranos or habaneros.
Blue corn chips are ideal for charcuterie boards
Chips and crackers are an essential part of any charcuterie spread, as they're the vehicle that transports all those delicious cheeses, meats, and dips straight into your snackhole. When it comes to charcuterie chip pairings, Steven Dominguez advises, "I find that multigrain chips and blue corn chips pair very well with cheese, meats, and spreads." In particular, these styles of chips are great with "spinach dip or tinned fish," which can include briny snacks like canned mussels, oysters, and smoked salmon.
Both multigrain and blue corn chips are said to have a nuttier, more rustic flavor than yellow corn tortilla chips. Additionally, chips made with blue corn dial back the usual sweetness for a stronger savory flavor. A robust flavor profile can better complement certain charcuterie ingredients, such as potent cheeses like aged Gouda, extra sharp cheddar, and Stilton. In the same respect, charcuterie meats like soppressata, prosciutto, and Serrano ham also play nice with Dominguez's recommended tortilla chips. In addition to spinach dip, classic hummus with its bold garlicky flavor is an excellent choice for these tortilla chips.
Flavored chips go best with bold recipes
Enchiladas have some similarities to burritos, in that both dishes feature tortilla wraps and fillings (typically meats, beans, veggies, and cheese). However, enchiladas are usually made with corn tortillas and include a tomato-based, chili-infused sauce atop the dish. This recipe can also be deconstructed, as illustrated by the Tostitos Cheesy Enchilada Dip that launched back in 2022. As explained by Steven Dominguez, this dip goes hand in hand with another Tostitos product. "The bright tartness from Tostitos Hint of Lime Chips really brings out the flavors of enchilada dip," says the chef, referring to the notable zesty flavor of the chip.
Dominguez recommends another type of flavored Tostitos chips when enjoying a fiery salsa. "I'd suggest pairing Tostitos Salsa Verde Chips with the habanero salsa," the chef says, explaining, "It's a dynamic combination that starts off sweet and ends with a slow intense burn that you'll love." As you may have surmised, these chips are inspired by salsa verde, a tomatillo-based dip that also includes green chiles, onions, and cilantro. If you're not familiar with habanero salsa, these peppers pack quite a punch. Keep in mind that habaneros clock in at 100,000 to 350,000 Scoville Heat Units, whereas jalapeños measure from 2,500 to 8,000 SHUs.