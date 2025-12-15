The Biggest Recalls To Hit Costco In 2025

Food recalls happen every year. It stands to reason that Costco, being one of the biggest retailers and wholesalers in the country, would be involved in many recalls within a given year. In 2025, however, the frequency of product recalls has been noticeably higher than usual. Even if we disregard the recall notices for consumer products like above-ground pools, air conditioners, tires, and power banks, Costco recalls made the broadcast news more often than usual this year, and people have noticed.

Four recalls happened in September alone. Two months later, four more notices were published on the Costco and U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) websites (one was for Ibuprofen gel capsules sold at Costco Canada). It helps to be aware of major food recalls, especially if the products in question are mainstays in your monthly shopping list.

Are you up to date on the biggest and latest Costco recalls? Here is a list of 10 food recalls to hit Costco over the course of 2025.