10 Sandwiches That Sadly Vanished From Fast Food Menus Across The Country

For those who enjoy the occasional drive-through dinner, witnessing the vanishing act of seasonal specials and value items is not uncommon. The routine stuff stays put, but the limited-time offers can change monthly or quarterly. There are many possible reasons an item might be discontinued, and they can vary depending on the menu and product in question.

On most occasions, a menu bids farewell to an item because of financial reasons. Most restaurants tend to operate on slim margins. While larger chains often have a better go of it, they're no exception. In an attempt to optimize processes and maximize efficiency, menus are often trimmed down to streamline operations. What remains are the items that are cost-efficient, well-loved, and simpler to produce — leaving novelty items adrift.

From sandwiches so dearly missed they've garnered petitions to bring them back to those with their own dedicated Facebook pages, these 10 sandwiches vanished from fast food menus across the country for several reasons, with no return in sight.