Subway's Seafood Sensation, Recreated Perfectly For Your Kitchen

Subway's Seafood Sensation was a perfect choice for seafood lovers who wanted something other than tuna from a fast food chain. This sandwich was originally called the Seafood & Crab when it first cropped up at Subway in the 1980s, before the Seafood & Lobster, inspired by the popularity of the Seafood & Crab, followed in 1990. The Lobster variation eventually fizzled out, and the Seafood & Crab version simply became the Seafood Sensation. Unfortunately, perhaps for lack of demand or production costs (the exact reasons remain a mystery), the Seafood Sensation became a mere memory and disappeared from Subway menus by 2018.

Some Seafood Sensation fans have never recovered from the loss. Considering the scandals surrounding Subway's tuna sandwiches, this sandwich, which was made with imitation crab meat, is particularly missed. Luckily, recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a copycat version of the Subway Seafood Sensation that you can make yourself at home with minimal effort. Just spoon the seafood salad (made with imitation crab meat, light mayonnaise, lemon juice, and salt) on top of a roll layered with iceberg, tomato, cucumber, and red onion, and top it with American cheese cut into triangles, Subway-style. In less than 10 minutes you can make your own sub, including making the homemade seafood salad, and resurrect the Seafood Sensation whenever you want it.