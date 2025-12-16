16 Best White Elephant Gifts To Buy At Aldi In 2025
White elephant swaps are a fun holiday tradition that involves exchanging quirky gifts with friends and family. While the practice was once a way to offload unwanted goods, and occasionally turns into a schlock-fest of who can gift the most outlandish item, white elephant exchanges can also include cherished, sought-after presents. Enter Aldi, a store where you're less likely to find name-brand goods. Instead, shoppers are privy to a wide selection of store exclusive, private label goods that meet and often exceed the quality of big brands.
Along with groceries and household essentials, this beloved retailer is also a great place to shop for upcoming white elephant parties. We did some digging and uncovered lots of awesome finds, including attractive travel mugs, cute decor, gift sets, fancy snacks, cookie tins, and more. These items are available at our local Aldi, but they may not be available in every location. Also, popular products at Aldi often sell out fast, so you should act quickly if anything on our list seems perfect for your white elephant exchange.
Kirkton House Confetti Tin Candle 2pk
Along with its great selection of food, Aldi also carries some adorable home decor. The Kirkton House Confetti Tin Candle 2-pack retails for $5.99 and features Festive Berries and Holiday Pine scents. These cute candles also come with attractive lids, making them as aesthetically pleasing as they are aromatic.
Crofton Cheese Markers
Aldi's charcuterie section is much loved by shoppers who routinely heap praise upon the collection of meats, cheeses, and spreads. The store's Crofton Cheese Markers are another charcuterie essential. These mini chalkboards and markers let guests know exactly what type of cheese they're snacking on. You can find them at Aldi for $4.99.
Baker's Corner Dark Chocolate Peppermint
Aldi's Baker's Corner Dark Chocolate Peppermint is the perfect white elephant find for hot beverage lovers. Priced at $4.39, the concept is quite simple: Perch this chocolate-coated marshmallow atop your steaming cup and watch the magic happen. This treat also comes in a White Chocolate Crystal flavor.
Bauhn Mini Retro Speaker
Who says wireless speakers have to be boring? The Bauhn Mini Retro Speaker is a thoroughly modern throwback to the radios of yore. For $7.99, you get a wireless speaker and FM radio in one neat package. This device also comes with rechargeable batteries with extended life so you never miss a beat.
Crofton 2 Pack Cheese Knife
The Crofton 2 Pack Cheese Knife is essential for anyone with a deep-seated love of cheese (so just about everyone). Each set retails for $4.99 and features a knife for cutting hard cheeses (pointed knife) and soft cheeses (spatula knife).
Specially Selected Honey Sampler Variety Pack
With Aldi's Specially Selected Honey Sampler Variety Pack, shoppers get six tempting flavors for just $8.99. Each set includes British Wild Flower, Orange Blossom, Acacia, Lavender Flower, Spanish Forest, and Manuka MGO 50, a pricey New Zealand honey often touted for its health benefits.
Kirkton House LED Novelty Holiday Candle
The Kirkton House LED Novelty Holiday Candle is an adorable ode to winter. This $6.99 find can provide seasonal ambiance to mantles, bookshelves, dining room tables, and more. And because this "candle" flameless, it's the perfect white elephant gift for people with kids and pets.
Benton's Holiday Music Tin with Sugar Cookies
Benton's Holiday Music Tin with Sugar Cookies does more than just satisfy your sweet tooth. This festive gift also plays a delightful little Christmas tune to make the holidays even brighter. Aldi offers four designs, each retailing for a reduced price of $5.49: red joy, green nutcracker, blue snowman, and purple believe.
Welby Hold/Cold Therapy Neck/Shoulder Wrap
Give the gift of relaxation with Aldi's Welby Hold/Cold Therapy Neck/Shoulder Wrap. Highly adaptable, this weighted wrap offers hot and cold treatment plus aromatherapy in one convenient package — the perfect way to unwind after the holidays! Find this product at Aldi for $12.99.
Burman's Hot Sauce Gift Set
In our list of the best Aldi Finds for November, Burman's Hot Sauce Advent Calendar had us salivating at the thought of 25 days of heat. While that item is long gone, the Burman's Hot Sauce Gift Set is a perfect selection for stockings and white elephant gift exchanges. Retailing for $5.99, this gift set comes with flavors like Mango Habanero, Extra Hot, Jalapeño, and Cayenne.
Scentsicles O Christmas Tree
Artificial Christmas trees are definitely more convenient, but they lack the heady scent of fresh pine. Get the best of both worlds with Scentsicles O Christmas Tree at Aldi. For $6.99, you get six ornaments plus hooks. A perfect white elephant gift for Christmas enthusiasts!
Fabbri Amarena Cherries in Syrup
Retailing for $8.99, Fabbri Amarena Cherries in Syrup are a delightful snack and wonderful addition to just about any baked good or dessert. As such, these imported beauties make an excellent gift for foodies. (And in case you're wondering, here's the difference between Amarena and maraschino cherries.)
Mini Holiday Cypress Tree
Retailing for $6.99, Aldi's Mini Holiday Cypress Trees offer a compact, convenient way to celebrate the season. Cypress trees are known for having a fresh, piney scent, while the adorable decorations (candy canes, Christmas trees, and holiday ornaments) that adorn the threes will put just about anyone in a festive mood.
Crofton Wine Stopper
Proper storage of wine involves keeping your vino in a cool area of the home, protected against light and heat. As for opened bottles, the Crofton Wine Stopper limits air exposure and extends the quality of wine to make sure you don't miss a drop. Now retailing at Aldi for $4.99.
Crofton Ceramic & Silicone Terrazzo Travel Mug
The Crofton Ceramic & Silicone Terrazzo Travel Mug offers a stylish and convenient way to take your favorite beverages wherever you go. Each mug retails for $4.99, holds about 16 ounces of liquid, and comes in three attractive colors: black, purple, and pink.
Merry Moments Ugly Sweater Wine Bottle Cover
Ugly sweater parties may be considered hokey these days, but the Merry Moments Ugly Sweater Wine Bottle Cover might just make you a convert. Priced at $3.99, this adorable gift suits most standard-sized bottles and features a not-at-all-ugly green and white pattern, plus fuzzy, snowball-like tassels.