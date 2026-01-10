The Kirkland Signature Comfort Food That Failed To Win Over Shoppers

So just what about the Kirkland Signature mac and cheese was so terrible? Instead of ending up with moist, silky, creamy noodles, consumers complained about the product being dense, grainy, or starchy. At least one person indicated the cheese powder was too difficult to dissolve, while others complained that the pasta itself just tasted off.

"This was so gross. I ate one box and got rid of the rest of the case immediately after," wrote one Reddit user of the Kirkland buy. Another remarked that when they brought theirs back to the store to return it, "the cashier commented that everyone thought it was horrible." Although one Costco shopper shared their secret to making it taste semi-decent (using "real unsalted butter" and taking the time to ensure that the powder dissolved), the overall reviews were so abysmal. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Costco eventually discontinued the product altogether. Safe to say that when it comes to the boxed stuff, sometimes paying a little more for the name-brand macaroni is worth it.

However, this misstep doesn't mean shoppers will run into the same issues with every other Kirkland Signature mac and cheese option at Costco. If the boxed version is one of the brand's worst offerings, the premade tray is by far one of its best. Made with elbow 'roni, milk, cream, and a three-cheese blend of cheddar, parmesan, and Romano, it's a heat-and-eat delight that hits all the right notes of cheesiness, creaminess, and gooeyness. No gritty powder in sight.