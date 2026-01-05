The Best Mexican Foods To Buy At Costco, According To Customers
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Stocking up on staples to make your favorite Mexican meals is a whole lot more affordable when Costco steps up to help. Card-carrying members can count on a whole host of ingredients and add-ons to give them an advantage in the kitchen. The chain even offers ready-made Mexican meals with a little assembly required, but no major cooking action necessary.
Many of the best Mexican items at Costco are featured in the Kirkland Signature food collection, enhancing the company's reputation for high-quality products at reasonable prices. Other items come from bigger brands with better-known names, sold in quantities that can satisfy the whole family or a crowd of friends and partygoers. The combination of store label and national products offers shoppers an array of choices that all make sense.
For the shopper who's never explored the best Mexican food items at Costco, there are plenty of tasty choices designed to lure you away from the best Mexican food at Sam's Club, among other competing retailers. Customers who love the warehouse chain's taco kits, jarred salsa, guacamole, and more have raised their voices in praise through reviews and online commentary. Read on to discover the buys that will make your next Mexican meal memorable, and try not to drool.
Organic Salsa
You can't call your Mexican meal complete without salsa on the table, and with Costco's two-pack of 38-ounce jars, you'll have more than plenty to serve your crowd. And if it's just you enjoying it all on your own? Then eat up, and tuck the second jar in the back of the fridge for when you finish the first. It'll only set you back around $12 or so, a much better deal than you'd find at your usual grocery chain.
Customers like this blend for the spice and fresh flavor, which captures the spirit of authentic salsa beautifully. One YouTuber calls out the uniqueness offered by the chili flavor. People also appreciate the level of chunkiness, which gives the salsa a garden-fresh consistency, though others say it can be a bit watery. And the heat is higher than the "mild" label indicates, so beware.
You don't have to save it for snacking with tortilla chips, either. Some home cooks like to work it into recipes to bring robust flavor to chicken, beef, and chili. You can even incorporate it into a dressing to give your salad a kick in the greens.
Chicken street taco kit
You could gather tortillas, slice a head of cabbage, shred a block of cheddar, and cook up your own seasoned chicken if you're in the mood for tacos. Or you could pick up a package of prepared chicken street taco fixings in a handy kit for a street taco feast from the Costco premade meal section. All you have to do to get them ready is crack open the container and heat the chicken before assembling your tacos to your exact preference. How easy is that?
Shoppers who have used this as a go-to meal maker love the convenience of the kit, which leaves nothing out. But it's no use having an affordable taco kit if you can't depend on there being plenty of food to go around. Costco makes sure you get a dozen street tacos to munch on, with enough chicken for possible leftovers. And as for the quality, customers are duly impressed with how flavorful the chicken and toppings have proven to be. There's enough food to change the minds of shoppers who've found it lackluster in the past but now consider it one of the best premade meals you can buy at Costco.
Mexican shredded cheese
Cheese is at the center of so many fantastic Mexican dishes, from southwestern chili to shredded beef quesadillas. Costco makes sure you have plenty of pre-shredded cheese on hand with its Kirkland Signature Mexican-style four-cheese blend. This two-pack saves you the trouble of shredding the cheese yourself, which is pretty darn handy since there are four different kinds in the bag. Imagine all the work you would put into grinding out shreds of mild cheddar, Monterey Jack, queso quesadilla, and asadero cheeses. With one purchase, you have two 2 ½-pound bags to let you jump right into the cooking.
You can't always count on pre-shredded cheese to melt as smoothly as whole cheese that you shred yourself. But with Kirkland, home cooks have found the meltability to be ideal, giving them confidence in the kitchen. If that isn't testimonial enough, YouTube reviewer Johnny Vlogs calls it "freaking awesome" — a phrase not usually associated with cheese feelings, but in this case, it seems pretty on point.
Organic chunky guacamole
There's good news if you don't know how to pick out a proper avocado to make homemade guacamole. Costco offers chunky organic guacamole in 2.5-ounce containers that balance texture and flavor without missing the mark. The box features 16 of these serving-size portions, allowing you to dole out fresh guac for meals and gatherings without risking the dip turning brown while waiting to be enjoyed. They're also great for stashing in your dorm or office fridge for when snack-thirty rolls around, and you're peckish for something wholesome yet satisfying. You provide the carrot sticks, and Costco provides the guac.
These little cups get high marks from members for the convenience they provide. With larger containers or homemade guacamole, you sometimes end up with more than you need, and the remainder becomes inedible before you can circle back around to it. Having portioned containers lets you control how much you use at any given time. Members also point out that it freezes well, which helps extend your purchase even further.
Flavor is a big win for Kirkland guacamole too, with customers offering glowing praise for the freshness captured beneath the lid. In the race for the best and worst store brand guacamole, Kirkland Signature comes up with a definite winner.
Chicken tortilla soup
As one of the most soothing soups in the whole Costco collection, Kirkland Signature chicken tortilla soup hits the spot every time. Whether you use it as a starter for a bigger meal or make it the centerpiece with just a few tasty tidbits for dipping and scooping, it's a cozy favorite. With a single purchase, you'll have one 32-ounce container to use and one to freeze for future meals.
Just how spectacular is this mass-produced version of a traditional soup? For Instagram user Wondering Cook, it gets a score of eight out of 10, which is solid confirmation that chicken tortilla is one of the most popular soups Costco carries. Another reviewer also points out that white meat chicken is used, and the soup is gluten-free, which provides even greater access to a broader range of eaters.
If you're watching your sodium, you should be warned that this soup is on the salty side, which some shoppers love. While it's not a dealbreaker by any means, it's something to be aware of if you're thinking of adding the two-pack to your Costco shopping list.
Chicken quesadillas
Who would've thought humble cheese quesadillas could turn into a hearty entree with the simple addition of chicken? Costco gives you a head start on getting your chicken quesadilla on with a product that disappeared from the refrigerator case for a while. Eager shoppers kept their eyes peeled and spread the word when this handy selection showed up once again. If you're a quick shopper, you can grab a package and find out what all the fuss is about.
Though some members disagree about affordability, they agree on the convenience of having quesadillas that just need reheating. Others love the size and satisfaction provided in the package, though since these quesadillas are sold by the pound, both quantity and price can vary even between packages within the same store. As long as you keep your eyes peeled for the purchase that makes sense for your needs, there should be no unpleasant surprises, and you can get down to enjoying your chicken quesadillas post-haste.
Rotisserie chicken enchiladas
Of all the uses you can think of for the cult-favorite Costco rotisserie chicken, the warehouse chain might have you beat with its premade rotisserie chicken enchiladas. Here's a pan that's already put together, holding layers of delicious, tender chicken seasoned with robust enchilada sauce, and dressed to the hilt with plenty of shredded cheese. Your mission, should you choose to accept it: Pop your purchase into the oven and heat thoroughly before delivering a fantastic and easy-to-serve favorite to your hungry household.
Shoppers noticed these deluxe enchiladas disappeared for a while, but they seem to be back in full force. The spice level and quality of the chicken are high points that make the tray a prime purchase, especially if you're serving it to eaters who know what authentic Mexican fare should taste like. It's a Cinco de Mayo favorite that some fans optimize by dipping tortilla chips directly into the pan for maximum enjoyment. Just be prepared to cook this a little longer than advised on the label, and you'll be golden.
Golden Margarita
Can you actually say your Mexican dinner is complete if you haven't offered your guests margaritas to go with all the incredible food you've served? Even if you just need a bottle ready at the end of the day for a chilled relaxation session, Costco has you covered with its Kirkland Signature Golden Margarita. This bottle captures everything you would toss in a shaker or blender, but does all the mixing for you. Simply add ice or create a blended version for a slushier sip, and the party has begun.
Some wine shops sell the drink outside of the warehouse, so you don't have to be a member to enjoy it. That said, it's easy enough to find it in your Costco's liquor section. It also comes highly recommended by sampling site Tastings, a reassurance for anyone who gives bottled cocktails the side eye.
If you're a curious consumer who likes turning happy hour into an adventure, you can take a cue from fans who like mixing add-ins such as ice cream and fruit-flavored electrolyte powder into the basic beverage. In a world where bar and restaurant margaritas perform better than homemade margaritas, it's a relief to have a store-bought version that bridges the gap.
Cholula Hot Sauce
Adding flavorful fire to anything you find appropriate is no big deal when you pick up Cholula hot sauce at your local Costco. Sold as a two-pack for just around the $12 mark, the sauce provides plenty of exciting flavoring possibilities for jazzing up soups and sauces or simply making tortilla chips a more dazzling snack.
Cholula is a high-caliber player among the hot sauce circuit, collecting a 4.8-star average among around 350 ratings from Costco shoppers. Customers laud the lower-sodium nature that flavors food without overloading on salt. They also appreciate the two-bottle pack that lets them heat things non-stop.
If you're new to the hot sauce scene and you've never tried Cholula, Costco makes it easy to test it out and have plenty on hand if it turns out you love it. And if it's not your speed, there's undoubtedly a friend or family member in your circle who will gladly take it off your hands.
Doña Maria mole
Culinary creativity of the Mexican sort begins with a proper mole, which the Doña Maria brand helps you get off to a rousing start. The base elements for the sauce are included in jarred form with eight servings, priced around $13. It's enough to get you through several classic meals without running out. It's also plenty for keeping a little on hand to explore novel recipes that feature mole as a prime meal topper, especially if you're just getting your bearings with this beloved mash-up.
Since augmenting the ingredients in the jar is a must, fans love sharing tips about how to make this traditional Mexican sauce more substantial, from adding spices and seasonings to incorporating extra chocolate and chicken stock. You can even drop in peanut butter and a bit of chocolate sauce to add depth. And if you're super creative, you can incorporate chilis and diced onions to crank up the heat a little. The finished sauce will be a lesson in authentic Mexican cuisine that you don't have to be a chef to create.
Tostitos Salsa Verde
One of the most enticing non-Doritos flavors in the tortilla chip world is Tostitos Salsa Verde. This beloved flavor is known to come and go from shelves, which makes finding it at Costco a treasure of unrivaled proportions. And speaking of proportions, you can find it in an oversized bag for just under $7, or pick up a 28-bag multipack for doling out as an easy snack or lunch sack side dish.
Fans give the flavor a 4.5-star average among over 400 ratings at Walmart, with more than 300 of them straight-up 5-stars. Shoppers love the slightly spicy taste that emulates actual salsa, a plus when you're hoping to trim your grocery bill by skipping the dip aisle. The chips are bite-sized, too, which makes it easy to grab a few at a time.
Though there's no telling when Tostitos might decide to pull the flavor again, for the time being, chip lovers can scoot over to Costco and grab these tasty Tostitos while they're available.
Nestlé Abuelita Hot Chocolate Mix
There may not be a slew of Mexican dessert dishes available at Costco, but there is Nestlé Abuelita Hot Chocolate Mix, which is an excellent way to add a stroke of sweetness to your dining plans. This well-known packaged version of traditional Mexican hot chocolate comes with 24 two-serving tablets for about $20, which cooks up a total of 96 servings. Aficionados who crave some cinnamon spiciness with their sweet yet affordable cocoa can stock up for winter and beyond.
Check ratings profiles on other websites like Walmart, and you'll find that Abuelita from Nestlé is popular stuff, holding a 4.6-star average among almost 800 ratings on the store's site. Fans love the richer-than-regular cocoa flavor that comes courtesy of the spices included. They also aren't shy about using Abuelita as a base for more creative cocoa concoctions, adding everything from cayenne to peppermint sticks to make custom cocoa drinks. Since each block makes two servings, be prepared to either share your Abuelita with a fellow hot chocolate lover or stash some in the fridge for a second round.
How I chose these items
For Kirkland Signature items, I lucked out and discovered that nearly all of the chain's boutique label Mexican products are a hit with customers. This wasn't too surprising; Costco has a knack for creating store-brand offerings that are every bit as good as larger-name brands, and even better in many cases, according to shoppers. Because Costco's website is a bit lacking when it comes to reviews and ratings, I turned to Reddit, Facebook, and Costco fan sites for write-ups and opinions to guide me.
For non-Kirkland Signature items, I consulted listings on Walmart and Amazon to find customer opinions and determine the popularity of the products. Having a mix of national brands and Costco brands gave me a reference for whether the chain plays favorites with its own items instead of offering customers a broader selection to choose from.